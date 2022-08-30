You are here

  • Home
  • High oil prices drive record $77.3bn quarterly profit for GCC-listed firms

High oil prices drive record $77.3bn quarterly profit for GCC-listed firms

High oil prices drive record $77.3bn quarterly profit for GCC-listed firms
In Saudi Arabia, the profits of listed firms rose 70.4 percent on the year to $59.5 billion. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cawrb

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

High oil prices drive record $77.3bn quarterly profit for GCC-listed firms

High oil prices drive record $77.3bn quarterly profit for GCC-listed firms
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s listed companies hit a record aggregate profit of $77.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022, as the oil-rich region benefited from elevated oil prices that traded at around $100 a barrel.

This is up from $65.4 billion on a sequential basis, while year-on-year growth was even stronger at 63 percent from $47.6 billion in the same period of 2021, a Kamco Invest report shows.

In Saudi Arabia, the profits of listed firms rose 70.4 percent on the year to $59.5 billion in the second quarter, once again accounting for the largest share of GCC-wide profits.

The report explained that the earnings boom was backed by a growth in profit across most sectors, led by energy, banks, and materials which compensated for the adverse performance of diversified financial firms.

“The region showed strong consumer and business sentiments during the quarter despite a slowdown at the global level mainly due to higher inflation and the efforts by central banks to tame rising prices,” it noted.

 

Topics: GCC Oil Investment Profit

Related

Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco
GCC stock exchanges record biggest quarterly gains since 2009: Kamco
Business & Economy
GCC stock exchanges record biggest quarterly gains since 2009: Kamco

Qatar Central Bank issues first license for digital payments to Ooredoo, Vodafone  

Qatar Central Bank issues first license for digital payments to Ooredoo, Vodafone  
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar Central Bank issues first license for digital payments to Ooredoo, Vodafone  

Qatar Central Bank issues first license for digital payments to Ooredoo, Vodafone  
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar Central Bank has issued its first-ever license for digital payments services to Ooredoo Money and iPay by Vodafone Qatar, it said in a tweet on Tuesday.

It said that licensing to practice online payment activities is an initial step toward adding more digital payment companies under the central bank's supervision.

QCB said it aims to contribute to the development of the country’s financial technology sector and boost financial inclusion. 

Topics: Qatar Central Bank Ooredoo Vodafone Qatar

Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil output could halve without investment: Reuters

Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil output could halve without investment: Reuters
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters

Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil output could halve without investment: Reuters

Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil output could halve without investment: Reuters
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters

IRBIL: Oil production in the Iraqi region of Kurdistan could almost halve by 2027 if there is no new exploration or major investment in the sector, government documents seen by Reuters showed.

A steep decline in oil revenue, a lifeline for the Kurdish Regional Government, would compound the economic woes of a region already struggling financially within an unstable Iraq, diplomats, officials, and energy experts said.

According to the documents, the Kurdistan Region in Iraq’s oil output could rise to 580,000 barrels per day in five year’s time under a scenario in which investment is fully optimized, leaving 530,000 bpd available for export.

But without new investment, the semi-autonomous region might only have 240,000 bpd available to export as older wells become depleted, the documents, which have not previously been reported, show.

“It is very dangerous,” said KRI parliamentarian Karwan Gaznay, who is a member of the region’s oil and gas committee.

“We should be alarmed by it, but it will not be a real issue if we sort out our problems with the Iraqi government, then Kurdistan can develop new blocks and increase production. We have a lot of reservoirs,” he said.

The KRG did not respond to a request for comment.

Under the Iraqi constitution, the region is entitled to a portion of the national budget. But the arrangement collapsed in 2014 when the Kurds seized control of Iraq’s main northern oilfields in Kirkuk from Islamic State and began selling crude from there independently.

In 2018, Iraqi forces retook disputed territories, including the oil city of Kirkuk, and Baghdad resumed some budget payments but they have been sporadic.

So far this year, it has sent two payments of 200 billion Iraqi dinars ($137 million).

Topics: Iraq Oil

Related

Iraq oil minister expects exports ceiling to reach 3.8 million bpd in June, 3.85 million bpd in July
Business & Economy
Iraq oil minister expects exports ceiling to reach 3.8 million bpd in June, 3.85 million bpd in July

TASI starts higher following another rise in oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts higher following another rise in oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 30 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI starts higher following another rise in oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts higher following another rise in oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 30 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market began Tuesday’s session on a positive note, after oil prices rose further in the early hours of the day.

The main index, TASI, edged up 0.28 percent at 12,565, while the parallel Nomu started flat at 21,517, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude increased to $104.28 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate reached $96.67 a barrel, as of 10:04 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco started the session with 0.65 percent increase, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. advanced 0.55 percent.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, added 0.22 percent, while the Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, rose 0.28 percent.

The share price of Alinma Bank increased 0.13 percent, while the Saudi British Bank appreciated 0.37 percent.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Nahdi Medical Co. declined 0.72 percent, while Aldawaa Medical Services Co. improved 0.13 percent.

Saudi healthcare provider Tibbiyah gained 0.75 percent, as it completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Innovative Care Co. for SR214 million

Among the Kingdom’s information technology firms, Elm Co. shed 0.12 percent, while Al Moammar Information Systems Co. improved 0.19 percent.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stock shares #10yearchallenge

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
TASI ends flat on economic uncertainty: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI ends flat on economic uncertainty: Closing bell

Real estate fintech platform Stake raises $8m in pre-series A funding ahead of KSA debut

Real estate fintech platform Stake raises $8m in pre-series A funding ahead of KSA debut
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Real estate fintech platform Stake raises $8m in pre-series A funding ahead of KSA debut

Real estate fintech platform Stake raises $8m in pre-series A funding ahead of KSA debut
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Stake, a Dubai-based digital real estate fintech platform, has raised $8 million in an oversubscribed pre-series A funding round, as it plans to debut in Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the first quarter of 2023.

The startup said it aims to direct the Kingdom’s proactive investors and encourage young Egyptians to tap into the rapidly growing asset class created in their domestic markets.  

Stake had previously raised $4 million in a seed round in June 2021, thus bringing the overall raised fund to over $12 million, it said in a press release. 

The company said the deal is backed by some of the region’s leading venture capital investors, MEVP and BY Ventures, and participation from returning investors Vivium Holding and Combined Growth Real Estate.

It claims this is the largest capital raised by a real estate investment platform in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

Stake, which has a base of 42,000 users across 80 countries, will be using the raised fund to advance its products and technologies, upscale its brand, and expand its operations within the region, it added. 

“This round is a testament to our mission at Stake to bring access and liquidity to the oldest, largest, and most sought-after asset class in the world. The proceeds will allow us to continue attracting the best talent to the team and cement Stake’s position as the category leader in the MENA region,” its Co-founders Rami Tabbara, Manar Mahmassani, and Ricardo Brizido said in a joint statement. 

The company said it registered an average 17 percent monthly growth rate in both investors and assets under management, and 500 percent overall growth in AUMs in the past 12 months alone.

Topics: real estate fintech Investment startup

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended Monday’s session flat after starting the week lower on Sunday, as weak market sentiment dampened equity performance.

Investors grew wary ahead of the Fed’s decision, fearful of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the US and Europe that would expose the region to similar policy moves.

The main benchmark index TASI finished almost unchanged at 12,530, while the parallel Nomu market settled 1.2 percent down at 21,510.

Qatar, Oman, and Dubai lost between 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent, while the Abu Dhabi index slipped 1.1 percent to lead the fallers in the Gulf.

Bahrain and Kuwait bucked the trend as they added 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s main index extended losses by 0.6 percent.

Oil prices continued to rebound as investors eyed potential OPEC+ output cuts.

Brent crude rose over $3 a barrel to $104.54 and US West Texas Intermediate reached $96.92 a barrel by 9:16 a.m. Saudi time on Tuesday.

Stock news

Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co. completed the acquisition of a controlling SR214 million ($57 million) stake in Saudi medical rival Innovative Care Co.

Maharah Human Resources Co. will distribute SR1.25 per share in dividends for the first half of 2022

Al-Jouf Cement Co. received shareholders’ approval for a capital reduction of 24 percent to SR1.09 billion

Canadian Medical Center Co.’s shareholders will receive a dividend payout of SR1.5 per share for the first half of 2022

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. won a contract worth SR88 million for the supply of oil and gas pipes to Uruguay-based Tenaris Global Services

Scientific & Medical Equipment House was awarded an SR118 million deal to operate an educational health services center at Najran University

Naqi Water Co. signed an agreement to sell and export its products to Oman

Sipchem announced that a fire broke out in a factory owned by its unit Saudi Specialized Products Co. in Hail city

The Capital Market Authority approved Albilad Investment Co.’s request to offer Albilad MSCI US Tech exchange-traded fund’s units on the Saudi Exchange

Calendar

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
TASI settles lower as earnings season comes to an end: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI settles lower as earnings season comes to an end: Closing bell

Latest updates

High oil prices drive record $77.3bn quarterly profit for GCC-listed firms
High oil prices drive record $77.3bn quarterly profit for GCC-listed firms
Qatar Central Bank issues first digital payments license to Ooredoo, Vodafone  
Qatar Central Bank issues first digital payments license to Ooredoo, Vodafone  
Iran jails two Swedish men for drug trafficking
Iran jails two Swedish men for drug trafficking
Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation
Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation
Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says
Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.