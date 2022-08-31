KSRelief concludes medical programs in Bangladesh, Eritrea

DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) concluded on Tuesday a medical program to combat blindness and other ophthalmic diseases in Bangladesh.
Medical teams from KSRelief ‘examined 5,155 cases, distributed 1,513 glasses, and performed 544 surgeries,’ state news agency SPA reported.
The program, which was within the ‘Noor Saudi Arabia’ initiative, also ran in Eritrea from Aug. 19 to 26.
According to SPA, 4,800 cases were examined in the process and 181 successful surgical operations were performed.
The initiative comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian projects implemented by KSRelief to aid low-income families in less-fortunate countries.
