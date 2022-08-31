You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief concludes medical programs in Bangladesh, Eritrea

KSRelief concludes medical programs in Bangladesh, Eritrea

KSRelief concludes medical programs in Bangladesh, Eritrea
1 / 4
The initiative comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian projects implemented by KSRelief to aid low-income families in less-fortunate countries. (SPA)
KSRelief concludes medical programs in Bangladesh, Eritrea
2 / 4
The initiative comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian projects implemented by KSRelief to aid low-income families in less-fortunate countries. (SPA)
KSRelief concludes medical programs in Bangladesh, Eritrea
3 / 4
The initiative comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian projects implemented by KSRelief to aid low-income families in less-fortunate countries. (SPA)
KSRelief concludes medical programs in Bangladesh, Eritrea
4 / 4
The initiative comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian projects implemented by KSRelief to aid low-income families in less-fortunate countries. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9m6xv

Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

KSRelief concludes medical programs in Bangladesh, Eritrea

KSRelief concludes medical programs in Bangladesh, Eritrea
  • The program falls under the ‘Noor Saudi Arabia’ initiative
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) concluded on Tuesday a medical program to combat blindness and other ophthalmic diseases in Bangladesh. 
Medical teams from KSRelief ‘examined 5,155 cases, distributed 1,513 glasses, and performed 544 surgeries,’ state news agency SPA reported.
The program, which was within the ‘Noor Saudi Arabia’ initiative, also ran in Eritrea from Aug. 19 to 26. 
According to SPA, 4,800 cases were examined in the process and 181 successful surgical operations were performed. 
The initiative comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian projects implemented by KSRelief to aid low-income families in less-fortunate countries.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Bangladesh Eritrea

Related

KSrelief performs sight-saving operations in Morocco
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief performs sight-saving operations in Morocco
KSrelief dispatches 134 trucks of aid to Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief dispatches 134 trucks of aid to Yemen

Saudi culinary arts showcased at Paris festival

Saudi culinary arts showcased at Paris festival
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi culinary arts showcased at Paris festival

Saudi culinary arts showcased at Paris festival
  • Festival will feature seven pavilions celebrating Saudi coffee as a distinctive cultural product of the Kingdom
  • Two pavilions will house Saudi chefs cooking up dishes for visitors to taste
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission is to take part in the Agora Festival being staged in Paris from Thursday to Sept. 4.

Known as the International Gastronomy Village, the festival will feature seven pavilions celebrating Saudi coffee as a distinctive cultural product of the Kingdom, while highlighting the cultural diversity in the country’s culinary arts and its global appeal.

As part of the 2022 Year of Saudi Coffee initiative launched by the Ministry of Culture, the commission allocated three pavilions, and Saudi coffee experts will be on hand in the French capital preparing coffee in its traditional way and explaining the process from start to finish.

An area will also be dedicated to traditional crafts, and two pavilions will house Saudi chefs cooking up savory and sweet authentic dishes for visitors to taste.

A further two pavilions will be devoted to Saudi dates, helping to introduce festivalgoers to the Kingdom’s rich heritage, produce, and culinary creativity.

Now in its fifth edition, the Agora Festival focuses on displaying products from countries and cities around the world.

Being held in Trocadero Gardens in Paris and sponsored by top French chef Guy Savoy, this year’s event will feature more than 50 nations and territories including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Argentina, Brazil, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Madagascar, Malaysia, Morocco, Martinique, Mexico, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Peru, Portugal, the Philippines, Qatar, Romania, Tanzania, Taiwan, Togo, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

Topics: Saudi Culinary Arts Commission Saudi coffee

Related

Saudia’s youngest sous chef charts her rapid culinary rise photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudia’s youngest sous chef charts her rapid culinary rise
Culinary Arts Commission, Saudi Coffee Co. sign agreement to preserve cultural heritage
Culinary Arts Commission, Saudi Coffee Co. sign agreement to preserve cultural heritage

Saudi Arabia designates five individuals for association with activities in support of Houthis

Saudi Arabia designates five individuals for association with activities in support of Houthis
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia designates five individuals for association with activities in support of Houthis

Saudi Arabia designates five individuals for association with activities in support of Houthis
  • All assets belonging to the five individuals in the Kingdom should be frozen and dealing with them is prohibited: Presidency of State Security
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia designated five individuals on Wednesday for their association with activities in support of the Iran-backed Houthis, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Presidency of State Security said all assets belonging to the five individuals in the Kingdom should be frozen and dealing with them directly or indirectly is prohibited.

The list of designated individuals is as follows:

1. Mansour Ahmed Al-Saadi

A Yemeni national, Al-Saadi is involved in smuggling Iranian weapons to Yemen and has previously received extensive training in Iran. He is the mastermind behind the attacks on international shipments in the Red Sea, SPA said.

2. Ahmed Ali Al-Hamzi

A Yemeni national, Al-Hamzi is in charge of the Houthi drone program, receives Iranian-made weapons, and has previously undergone extensive training in Iran, SPA said.

3. Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamary

A Yemeni national, Al-Ghamary took military courses in Iran and is directly involved in launching ballistic missiles and drones, SPA said.

4. Zakaria Abdullah Yahya Hajar

A Yemeni national, Hajar took military courses in Iran and is associated with ballistic missile and drone launches, SPA said.

5. Ahmed Mohamed Ali Al-Johary

A Yemeni national, Al-Johary is associated with ballistic missile and drone launches, SPA said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthis

Related

Special Taiz attacks force Yemeni military to quit talks with Houthis
Middle-East
Taiz attacks force Yemeni military to quit talks with Houthis
Human rights groups call on Houthis to reopen roads in Taiz
Middle-East
Human rights groups call on Houthis to reopen roads in Taiz

Saudi Arabia’s biggest drugs bust nets billion-dollar haul

Saudi Arabia’s biggest drugs bust nets billion-dollar haul
Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Arabia’s biggest drugs bust nets billion-dollar haul

Saudi Arabia’s biggest drugs bust nets billion-dollar haul
  • It’s the largest known smuggling attempt of its kind in the Kingdom
Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have seized narcotics with a street value of up to $1 billion and arrested eight expats in what is believed to be the Kingdom’s biggest-ever drugs bust.
Authorities discovered the 47 million amphetamine pills during a raid on a warehouse in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. 

The drugs have a street value of between $470 million and more than $1 billion, based on figures cited in the International Addiction Review journal. 
It is the largest-known smuggling attempt of its kind in the Kingdom, the report added. 
Six Syrians and two Pakistanis were arrested after authorities found the pills hidden in a large shipment of flour, Maj. Mohammed Al-Najidi, spokesperson of the Saudi Narcotics Control, told SPA. 
The Saudi public prosecutor has launched a follow-up investigation following the raid, the report said.
Ibrahim Bahathiq, a columnist at Al-Yaum newspaper, told Arab News that drug smuggling and trafficking are becoming growing markets for criminals and other lawless groups. 

Ibrahim Bahathiq, a columnist at Al-Yaum newspaper.   (Supplied)

The resulting violence and instability “endangers internal peace, security and the rule of law in states targeted by drug traffickers,” he said.
Bahathiq said that “joint cooperation and strategic planning” among regional anti-drug agencies is essential in prosecuting drug traffickers and disrupting smuggling lines. 
He underlined the need for cooperation and coordination between authorities at all levels to control the drug menace.
Bahathiq said that the youth population was the drug traffickers’ primary target, warning that any tolerance of the problem would be “devastating not only for individuals, but also families and communities.”
He said that family was the most important forum for raising awareness against illicit drugs. 
Bahathiq emphasized the need to talk to young people about the risks posed by narcotics, and “to be wary of the scourge, which is not limited to societal ostracism but might result in death.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh drugs

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Narcotics Control seize over 2M amphetamine pills hidden in floor mops 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Narcotics Control seize over 2M amphetamine pills hidden in floor mops 
Over 730,000 amphetamine pills seized in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Over 730,000 amphetamine pills seized in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia opens probe over security forces filmed beating women

Saudi Arabia opens probe over security forces filmed beating women
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News
AP

Saudi Arabia opens probe over security forces filmed beating women

Saudi Arabia opens probe over security forces filmed beating women
  • The governor of Saudi Arabia's Asir region formed a committee to probe the beatings captured in the online video
  • The videos spread rapidly online, with (hashtag)KhamisMushaytOrphans among the most popular on Twitter in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News AP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it opened an investigation after videos purportedly showed security forces beating women at an orphanage in the Kingdom's southwest.
The governor of Saudi Arabia's Asir region formed a committee to probe the beatings captured in the online video and “refer the case to the competent authorities,” Saudi Press Agency reported. It was not immediately clear what led to the incident or when it took place.

The Kingdom’s Public Prosecution said it had started an investigation into the incident. It added that it is proceeding with its judicial procedures to protect society and preserve public money, and continues its judicial role to take care of the guarantees that detainees are entitled to.

The Saudi Human Rights Commission said it has formed a team to follow up on investigations into the incident in Khamis Mushayt.

The commission added that it is working with the relevant authorities to address the observations that were made.

In the footage from an orphanage in the city of Khamis Mushayt, security officials hold down women in black abayas while uniformed security forces repeatedly lash them with leather belts and wooden sticks. One man could be seen dragging a woman by her hair across the orphanage lawn as she screamed.
Other clips showed officers chasing women through the orphanage and brutally shoving them to the ground.
The videos spread rapidly online, with (hashtag)KhamisMushaytOrphans among the most popular on Twitter in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Khamis Mushayt Orphanage

Related

KSA’s municipal officials conduct safety inspections nationwide. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi municipal officials conduct safety inspections nationwide
Rosewood Jeddah marks Humanitarian Day with orphans
Corporate News
Rosewood Jeddah marks Humanitarian Day with orphans

ECCAS affirms support for Saudi Arabia’s Bid to Host Expo 2030

ECCAS affirms support for Saudi Arabia’s Bid to Host Expo 2030
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

ECCAS affirms support for Saudi Arabia’s Bid to Host Expo 2030

ECCAS affirms support for Saudi Arabia’s Bid to Host Expo 2030
  • ECCAS affirmed its “strong support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's hosting the ‘First Saudi-African Summit’ and the ‘Fifth Arab-African Summit’ in Riyadh"
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Commission of Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) affirmed its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh. 
The statement issued on Tuesday by ECCAS comes after the president of the commission, Gilberto Da Piedade Verissimo, received Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan, Saudi Arabia’s Royal Court Advisor, in Gabon. 
According to the statement, which was released following the meeting, ECCAS affirmed its “strong support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's hosting the ‘First Saudi-African Summit’ and the ‘Fifth Arab-African Summit’ in Riyadh". 
During the meeting, Qattan and Verissimo discussed ways of cooperation between Saudi and the ECCAS, opportunities to enhance economic and investment cooperation, and joint coordination in areas of common interest. 
The Gabonese foreign minister, Michael Moussa Adamo, also attended the meeting. 
Advisor Qattan expressed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the support received, which reflects the distinguished relations between the Kingdom and ECCAS’s state members.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ECCAS Expo 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia to host global esport forum in Riyadh in September
Sport
Saudi Arabia to host global esport forum in Riyadh in September
Bangladesh extends support for Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid
Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh extends support for Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid

Latest updates

UN Security Council votes unanimously to renew peacekeeping force in Lebanon
UN Security Council votes unanimously to renew peacekeeping force in Lebanon
Instagram to give users more control over what they see with new features
Instagram to give users more control over what they see with new features
Jordan’s Queen Rania celebrates 52nd birthday with family, including new additions
Jordan’s Queen Rania celebrates 52nd birthday with family, including new additions
Biden, Israel’s Lapid speak amid discussions on possible Iran nuclear deal
Biden, Israel’s Lapid speak amid discussions on possible Iran nuclear deal
Qatar to build world’s largest ‘blue’ ammonia plant
Qatar to build world’s largest ‘blue’ ammonia plant

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.