TASI finishes August on a positive note despite global economic turmoil: Monthly Recap

The Tadawul All Share Index ended August gaining 0.69 percent to reach 12,283. (AFP)
Updated 31 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 31 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, TASI, ended higher for a second consecutive month, defying a global economic downturn sparked by inflation and rising interest rates.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended August gaining 0.69 percent to reach 12,283 at the closing bell of Wednesday's session.  

The index was fuelled by a sustained rise in crude prices, which remained above $100 per barrel for nearly a week. 

The gain was primarily driven by a 15.52 percent leap in Public Investment Fund's digital security firm Elm, which topped the monthly gainers' list.

Saudi pharma operator Nahdi ticked up 9.39 percent for the month, while its rival Aldawaa Medical Services Co. gained 3.65 percent.

Bank Albilad outperformed all other banks during the month, gaining 4.4 percent, followed by Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, which gained 1.91 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, saw its share price rise slightly by 0.43 percent.

Both Bank Aljazira and the Saudi British Bank topped the list of the worst performing banks with 8.62 percent and 3.32 percent, respectively.

Leejam Sports Co. led the market fallers with 22.5 percent, whereas Mouwasat Medical Services Co. followed with 5.55 percent.

Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Fintech firm Geidea has partnered with Pure Beverages Co.’s bottled drinking water Ival to enable acceptance of digital payments for their distribution network across Saudi Arabia, according to a press release. 

It said Giedea will enable the point-of-sale payment system through its Go Lite and Tap-on-phone solution Go Air to Ival’s distribution network, thus allowing them to carry out contactless payment through their smartphone or card reader. 

“Our tailored suite of payment solutions and technologies will not only simplify transactions for consumers, but also offer them the highest levels of convenience,” said Abdullah Alshowaier, chief business officer at Geidea. 

He added: “We look forward to tapping into and supporting Ival’s large distribution network as we continue to boost our efforts in transforming KSA’s digital payments landscape.” 

“This partnership will support the Pure Beverages Industry Co.’s goal of expanding the bottled water market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by promoting digital payments and employing sector appropriate techniques,” said Saad Alajlan, general manager of Pure Beverages Industry Co. 

Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters

Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters

BENGALURU: Italian oil company Eni’s computer networks were hacked in recent days but the consequences appear to be minor so far, the company said on Wednesday.

“The internal protection systems have detected unauthorized access to the corporate network in recent days,” a spokesperson for the company told Reuters in response to a query.

The state-controlled company is working with authorities to assess the consequences of the attack, the spokesperson added.

Bloomberg News first reported the news on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter who said Eni appeared to have been hit by a ransomware attack. 

Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters

  • US crude oil production rose in June by 1.7%
Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices extended their slide on Wednesday on investor worries that the global economy would slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China.

Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $2.51 at $96.80 a barrel following Tuesday’s $5.78 loss. The more active November contract was down 62 cents to $97.22 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $91.20 a barrel by 12:36 p.m. EST (1736 GMT), after sliding $5.37 in the previous session on recession fears.

Both contracts fell by more than 3 percent in earlier trade.

“The weakness coming out of China has played a significant role” in lowering prices, said Harry Altham, energy analyst for EMEA & Asia at StoneX Group in London. “There are fears of demand destruction across the West as interest rates rise and inflation concerns grip Western economies.”

OPEC+ sees surplus

The Joint Technical Committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, said it now sees an oil surplus this year of 900,000 barrels per day, up 100,000 bpd from its forecast a month earlier.

Some OPEC+ members have called for cuts. The group is next due to meet on Sept. 5 amid weakening demand in Asia that spurred Saudi Arabia to lower its official selling prices to that region. OPEC's output rose to 29.6 million bpd in the most recent month, according to a Reuters survey Wednesday, while U.S. output rose to 11.82 million bpd in June, according to federal data. Both are highest levels since April 2020.

US crude production

US crude oil production rose in June by 1.7 percent to its highest since April 2020, according to a monthly report from the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Oil production rose to about 11.8 million barrels per day in June from about 11.6 million bpd the month prior, the report showed. Producers cut back drastically on output in 2020 after pandemic lockdowns slashed demand, and companies have been gradually boosting production.

Production in North Dakota rose 3.4 percent to about 1.1 million bpd in June, highest since March, the report showed.

New Mexico output rose 2 percent to 1.5 million barrels per day in June, highest on record. Output in Texas fell 0.1 percent to just under 5 million bpd in June, lowest since February.

Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Global credit agency Moody’s has slashed growth forecasts for G20 economies and expects real gross domestic product to rise 2.5 percent in 2022, down from its May projection of 3.1 percent.

As financial conditions tighten, the firm’s GDP forecast for 2023 has also been cut to 2.1 percent, down from 2.9 percent, according to a statement. 

“Global monetary and financial conditions will remain fairly restrictive through 2023,” Madhavi Bokil, senior vice president at Moody’s, said in the report.

“Central banks will require decisive proof that high inflation no longer poses a threat to their policy objectives before letting up on their tight monetary stance. The challenging global economic environment of today will be resolved with a sharp and disinflationary slowdown in economic growth,” she added. 

This happens as economic outlooks have deteriorated because of tighter global financial conditions and energy and commodity price shocks resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters

Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters

DOHA: QatarEnergy will build the world’s largest “blue” ammonia plant, which is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2026 and to produce 1.2 million tons per year, Saad Al-Kaabi, chief executive and state minister for energy, said on Wednesday.

While conventional ammonia production emits CO2 if it is made with fossil fuel, during the production of blue ammonia any carbon dioxide generated is captured and stored.

The facility, the Ammonia-7 project, will cost $1.156 billion to build and capture and sequester 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide a year through the manufacturing process, he added.

“We see an increasing interest in using ammonia as fuel, driven by the need to reduce CO2 emissions in the energy ecosystem,” Al-Kaabi said.

Ammonia is mainly made from hydrogen produced from natural gas and nitrogen from the air. It does not emit CO2 when burned.

It is principally used as a raw material for fertilizer and chemicals, but it can also be used as a low-carbon fuel in power stations.

Thyssenkrupp and Consolidated Contractors Co. are the contractors of the project.

