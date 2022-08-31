Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 813,461.

The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,295.

Of the new infections, 28 were recorded in Riyadh and 13 in Jeddah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 65 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 800,618.

It said that 3,548 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 6,741 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 44 million.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 45 were in critical condition.

Nearly 68 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who had not yet received a jab to register for a series of injections through the Sehhaty app.