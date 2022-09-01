You are here

TASI starts September lower tracking ongoing declines in oil prices: Opening bell
TASI began with a 0.23 percent decline at 12,254, while the parallel Nomu fell 0.35 percent to 21,562, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market opened September’s first trading session lower as oil prices continued to plunge.

TASI began with a 0.23 percent decline at 12,254, while the parallel Nomu fell 0.35 percent to 21,562, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude declined to $96.49 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate reached $88.70 a barrel, as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 4.82 percent, leading the gainers in the early trade following the Saudi Central Bank's approval to reduce its capital to SR100 million ($27 million).

Saudi oil giant Aramco started with  0.13 percent, while Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 0.67 percent following the news that it appointed ex-Aramco member Habes Al Shammary as chief operation officer on Sept. 1.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank’s share price dropped 1.18 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank and a major market player, was down by 0.22 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price decline by 0.57 percent, while Saudi British Bank, which was voted the Kingdom's best bank in 2022, edged down 1 percent.

Taiba Investments increased 0.87 percent, following the award of an SR431 million contract to Saudi Arabian Construction co. for the construction of the Sheraton Taiba Hotel in Madinah.

Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks dropped in August's final trading session, as investors feared further interest-rate rises by the US Federal Reserve.

TASI closed Wednesday’s session 1.4 percent lower at 12,283, dragged down by a 2 percent decline in Aramco, while the parallel Nomu market edged up to 21,637.

Given their currency is pegged to the dollar, most Gulf countries remain wary of the Fed’s monetary decisions, likely to hike rates amid years-high inflation.

Qatar’s QSI index dipped 1.4 percent, followed by Abu Dhabi and Dubai with a 0.9 and 0.6 percent drop, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index retreated 1.3 percent.

Oil prices slipped on Thursday, down to $96.49 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate dropped to $88.96 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. Saudi time.

Taiba Investments was awarded an SR431 million ($115 million) contract for the execution of the Sheraton Hotel in Madinah

Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. received the Saudi Central Bank's approval to reduce its capital to SR100 million

Methanol Chemicals Co. announced the resignation of its CEO Ali Mohamed Al-Asiri and the appointment of ex-Aramco member Habes Al Shammary as the chief operation officer

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co.’s board amended its capital plan proposal to a reduction of SR125 million, followed by an SR350 million capital raise

Leejam Sports Co. opened a new men's Xpress fitness center in Riyadh, bringing its total number of centers inside and outside the Kingdom to 153

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building 

Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Taiba Investments has awarded an SR431 million ($115 million) contract to Saudi Arabian Construction co. for the construction of the Sheraton Taiba Hotel in Madinah.

This came in line with Taiba Investment Vision to develop multiple real estate and hospitality projects, according to a bourse filing.

The hotel will feature two towers connected by a bridge at the upper level with public and dining areas.

For the first half of the year, Taiba has turned to a profit of SR55 million, wiping out losses of SR14.8 million from the same period last year

Taiba Investments Co., listed on the Saudi main index,  specializes in investing in real estate, tourism, mining, agriculture, and trade, as well as maintenance and operational activities. 

Updated 01 September 2022
WAEL MAHDI
Nirmal Narayanan

  • Caribbean island nation is expecting to receive at least 100,000 tourists from KSA within the next 3 years
Updated 01 September 2022
WAEL MAHDI Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Caribbean island nation Jamaica is expecting to receive at least 100,000 tourists from Saudi Arabia within the next three years, as both nations signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the field of tourism, said Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Bartlett said the new tourism agreement would also elevate investment opportunities in Jamaica and the Kingdom.

“This MoU will seek to share best practices between the two countries. It will seek to help build human capital and create skill sets within new and exciting areas of tourism. We are moving to get the first 100,000 visitors in the next three years,” said Bartlett.

He added: “Here is a great opportunity for Jamaican and Caribbean products to find their way to Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabian products to come to us in the Caribbean.”

Read: Saudi Cabinet approves a tourism MoU with Jamaica

Improving investment climate

Bartlett further noted that Jamaica is all geared up for investments as the coronavirus pandemic did not adversely impact the country’s economic infrastructure.

“We want to indicate that the economic climate in Jamaica is conducive to your investment because COVID-19 did not ravage our economy,” added Bartlett.

According to the minister, Jamaica has already registered five consecutive quarters of economic growth since the pandemic. 

Here is a great opportunity for Jamaican and Caribbean products to find their way to Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabian products to come to us in the Caribbean.

Edmund Bartlett, Jamaican tourism minister

The minister pointed out that the last quarter ended at 5.7 percent, and the island nation is projected to grow in the range of 6 percent by the end of the calendar year.

The other striking feature of the Caribbean island is that the trade unions are progressive and understand the balance between labor and capital, making the nation a perfect place to invest.

Gateway to the world

Bartlett added that the gateway airports are crucial in elevating tourism activities between Saudi Arabia and Jamaica.

“The critical part is the gateway, the Riyadh gateway or the Jeddah gateway. We should build air connectivity. We have to open new gateways,” he said.

The tourism minister believed that his country’s partnership with the Gulf Cooperation Council would open gateways to North Africa and Asia, particularly India and China, enabling access to the Caribbean and the Americas. Last year, Bartlett told Arab News that establishing air connectivity between the two countries was a priority.

Cruising through opportunities

The minister was particularly optimistic that the MoU could boost cruise tourism opportunities in the Kingdom when he revealed that the Caribbean held a whopping 23 million of the 28 million cruise trips worldwide.

“Cruise has been a strong feature of the Caribbean. We can train your cruise stakeholders to understand the nature of the business,” the minister added.

The partnership could facilitate memorable shore excursion experiences for visitors, besides sharing insights on configuring the port infrastructure and negotiating the best deals with cruise liners.

Saudi Arabia’s cruise tourism sector has been progressing steadily as the Kingdom diversifies its economy, which was dependent on oil for several decades, in line with Vision 2030.

Cruise Saudi is a project led by the Public Investment Fund which aims to establish a stable cruise industry within the Kingdom. Earlier in August, Cruise Saudi signed an MoU with Saudi Railways Co. to develop the Kingdom’s cruise sector.

Lars Clasen, the CEO of Cruise Saudi, said that the agreement aimed to build a meaningful partnership with SRC to promote cruise tourism as a new and promising sector that actively contributes to developing the country’s growing tourism industry.

Improving trade relations

The Jamaican minister added that the new tourism agreement would boost trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Jamaica.

Bartlett said, “Air connectivity will bring human cargo and agricultural produce from Jamaica such as fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition, we can get spices and other delightful products from Saudi Arabia coming into this area.”

He added that a tourism supplies logistics center in the Caribbean would provide an excellent opportunity for Saudi goods to find their way into hotels across the Americas.

Bartlett revealed that Jamaica has strongly rebounded after the pandemic, as the country’s tourism sector has already earned $3 billion this year.

“The earnings in tourism have increased by 20 percent over 2019 already. We have already earned $3 billion from the industry, and this is only the eighth month of the year,” he added.

Jamaica is highly dependent on tourism, as the sector contributes 10 percent to the country’s gross domestic product, Bartlett said.

Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

  • Airline increases flights to popular destinations
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates carried over 10 million passengers on nearly 35,000 flights to 130 destinations this summer.

Anticipating a surge in travel demand, the airline worked closely with its airport partners to operate as scheduled and minimize travel disruptions. 

During this busy period, it also increased flights to 33 cities on popular routes throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as to popular holiday destinations such as the Seychelles, Maldives, Mexico and Miami. 

In June, Emirates added Tel Aviv to its global network, and in July it added a third daily flight to London’s Gatwick Airport to serve passengers affected by Heathrow’s capacity cuts.

Meanwhile, on the ground, the airline operated 32 signature Emirates lounges, including 25 located at major airports across its network. 

In addition, the airline has reintroduced its trademark complimentary “chauffeur-drive” airport transfers for first- and business-class passengers in nearly all cities it serves. 

As travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to rebuild its network and capacity. It is currently at 74 percent of its pre-pandemic network capacity, with plans to increase to 80 percent by the end of the year.

The airline has also kick-started plans to carry out a $2 billion project to retrofit 120 aircraft.

 

Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Fintech firm Geidea has partnered with Pure Beverages Co.’s bottled drinking water Ival to enable acceptance of digital payments for their distribution network across Saudi Arabia, according to a press release. 

It said Giedea will enable the point-of-sale payment system through its Go Lite and Tap-on-phone solution Go Air to Ival’s distribution network, thus allowing them to carry out contactless payment through their smartphone or card reader. 

“Our tailored suite of payment solutions and technologies will not only simplify transactions for consumers, but also offer them the highest levels of convenience,” said Abdullah Alshowaier, chief business officer at Geidea. 

He added: “We look forward to tapping into and supporting Ival’s large distribution network as we continue to boost our efforts in transforming KSA’s digital payments landscape.” 

“This partnership will support the Pure Beverages Industry Co.’s goal of expanding the bottled water market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by promoting digital payments and employing sector appropriate techniques,” said Saad Alajlan, general manager of Pure Beverages Industry Co. 

