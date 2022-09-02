You are here

Aid pours into Pakistan as deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark
Aid pours into Pakistan; deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark. (AFP)
Updated 02 September 2022
AP

Aid pours into Pakistan as deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark
  • Earlier this week, the United Nations and Pakistan jointly issued an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to help the 3.3 million people affected by floods that have damaged over 1 million homes.
  • So far, Pakistan has received aid from Saudi Arabia, China, Qatar, Turkey, Uzbekistan, UAE and some other countries
AP

ISLAMABAD: Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness.
The ninth flight from the United Arab Emirates and the first from Uzbekistan were the latest to land in Islamabad overnight as a military-backed rescue operation elsewhere in the country reached more of the 3 million people affected by the disaster. Multiple officials blamed the unusual monsoon and flooding on climate change, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who earlier this week called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the deadly crisis.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that the planes brought food items, medicine and tents. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had planned to travel to UAE on Saturday, but he postponed the trip to visit flood-hit areas at home.
So far, Pakistan has received aid from China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Uzbekistan, UAE and some other countries. This week, the United States also announced to provide $30 million worth of aid for the flood victims.
Pakistan blames climate change for the recent heavy monsoon rains that triggered floods.




Pakistan blames climate change for the recent heavy monsoon rains that triggered floods. (AFP)

Asim Iftikhar, the spokesman at Foreign Ministry, said at a news briefing the previous day that the crisis has lent credibility to climate change warnings from scientists.
“This is not a conspiracy, this is a reality and we need to be mindful,” he said.
According to initial government estimates, the devastation has caused $10 billion in damages.
Since 1959, Pakistan has emitted about 0.4 percent of heat-trapping carbon dioxide, compared to 21.5 percent by the United States and 16.4 percent by China, according to scientists and experts. Pakistani officials and experts say there’s been a 400 percent increase in average rainfall in Pakistan’s areas like Baluchistan and Sindh, which led to the extreme flooding.
Earlier this week, the United Nations and Pakistan jointly issued an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to help the 3.3 million people affected by floods that have damaged over 1 million homes.
On Friday, authorities were warning people in the district of Dadu in the southern Sindh province to move to safer places ahead of floodwater from the swollen Indus river that’s expected to hit the region this week.
In May, some parts of Sindh were the hottest place in Pakistan. Now people are facing floods there that have caused an outbreak of waterborne diseases. Although flood waters continued to recede in most of the country, many districts in Sindh remained underwater.
Farah Naureen, the director for Pakistan at the international aid agency Mercy Corps, told The Associated Press that around 73,000 women will be giving birth within the next month, and they needed skilled birth attendants, privacy, and birth facilities. Otherwise, she said, the survival of the mother and the newborn will be at risk.
According to the military, rescuers, backed by troops, resumed rescue and relief operations early Friday. Rescuers are mostly using boats, but helicopters are also flying to evacuate stranded people from remote flood-hit towns, villages and districts across Pakistan areas and deliver food to them.

Extremists could exploit slavery laws to escape justice: UK terror expert

Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

Daesh claim responsibility for attack on Afghan mosque that left 18 dead

Daesh claim responsibility for attack on Afghan mosque that left 18 dead
Updated 6 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Daesh claim responsibility for attack on Afghan mosque that left 18 dead

Daesh claim responsibility for attack on Afghan mosque that left 18 dead
  • Blast went off in the Guzargah Mosque in the western city of Herat during Friday noon prayers
Updated 6 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

HERAT, Afghanistan: The extremist militant group Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, which killed at least 18 people, including a prominent cleric, Al Arabiya reported.

Taliban officials and a local medic said that at least 21 people were hurt.

The blast went off in the Guzargah Mosque in the western city of Herat during Friday noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week when places of worship are particularly crowded.

The explosion killed Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric who was known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades. Ansari was seen as close to the Taliban, who seized control over the country a year ago as foreign forces withdrew.

His death was confirmed by the chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

Ambulances transported 18 bodies and 21 wounded people from the blast to hospitals in Herat, said Mohammad Daud Mohammadi, an official at the Herat ambulance center,

Previous mosque attacks have also been claimed by the Daesh extremist group, which has carried out a series of attacks against religious and ethnic minorities in Afghanistan, as well as Taliban targets.

The Herat mosque draws followers of Sunni Islam, the dominant stream in Afghanistan that is also followed by the Taliban.

In the year since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Daesh attacked several mosques in suicide attacks during Friday prayers, with a focus on targeting Shiite Muslims. Daesh followers are also Sunnis and consider Shiites to be infidels.

(With AP)

US raids properties of sanctioned Russian billionaire

US raids properties of sanctioned Russian billionaire
Updated 02 September 2022
AFP

US raids properties of sanctioned Russian billionaire

US raids properties of sanctioned Russian billionaire
  • Federal agents and local police officers spotted carrying boxes after they left an apartment in Manhattan’s lavish Park Avenue and a house in the Hamptons
Updated 02 September 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: US law enforcement on Thursday raided two New York properties belonging to Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and the target of sanctions, NBC News reported.
Federal agents and local police officers were spotted carrying boxes after they left an apartment in Manhattan’s lavish Park Avenue and a house in the Hamptons, an upscale vacation destination near New York City, according to the report.
Both properties are linked to Vekselberg, NBC said, citing US Treasury documents.
Authorities are also searching a property on Miami’s Fisher Island believed to be linked to Vekselberg, NBC reported.
Vekselberg is the head of the Renova Group, a Moscow-based conglomerate, and one of several wealthy Russians who have been targeted by sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions have frozen Vekselberg’s US assets and banned American companies from doing business with him and his companies.
He is also being investigated by the US Justice Department for committing bank fraud, but no charges have been filed, NBC reported.
In April, Vekselberg’s $99 million superyacht was seized by Spanish authorities at the request of the US government.
The 78-meter-long yacht named Tango was impounded at the Mediterranean port of Palma de Mallorca by Spanish police, Spain’s Guardia Civil police force said in a statement issued at the time.

Ukrainian leader says IAEA mission could still play a role

Ukrainian leader says IAEA mission could still play a role
Updated 02 September 2022
Reuters

Ukrainian leader says IAEA mission could still play a role

Ukrainian leader says IAEA mission could still play a role
  • The IAEA mission had not been allowed to enter the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s crisis center
Updated 02 September 2022
Reuters

CERNOBBIO, Italy: The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could still be important despite the difficulties met due to Russian presence at the site, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.
“We did everything to ensure that IAEA would get access to the Zaporizhzhia plant and I believe that this mission may still have a role to play,” Zelensky said in a video streamed at The European House, Ambrosetti Forum meeting in northern Italy.
Ukraine’s state nuclear company earlier on Friday said that the IAEA mission had not been allowed to enter the plant’s crisis center, where Ukraine says Russian troops are stationed, and would struggle to make an impartial assessment of the situation.
“Unfortunately we haven’t heard the main thing from the IAEA which is the call from Russia to demilitarize the station,” Zelensky said.
“I hope the mission will comply with what we’ve agreed and that it will serve the interests of the entire international community.”
Zelensky said ensuring the Zaporizhzhia plant returns to operate safely and remains connected to the country’s power grid would help Ukraine to act to counter Europe’s energy crisis.
“Ukraine is ready to increase electricity exports to EU countries,” he said.

Narendra Modi commissions India's first home-built aircraft carrier in defense push

Narendra Modi commissions India’s first home-built aircraft carrier in defense push
Updated 02 September 2022
Reuters

Narendra Modi commissions India’s first home-built aircraft carrier in defense push

Narendra Modi commissions India’s first home-built aircraft carrier in defense push
  • INS Vikrant is the navy’s second operational aircraft carrier and the largest warship ever built in India
  • Carrier to significantly add to India’s maritime capabilities, allowing the navy to operate an aircraft carrier on each seaboard
Updated 02 September 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India’s first home-built aircraft carrier on Friday, underlining his government’s efforts to boost domestic production to supply a military deployed on two contentious borders.
After 17 years of construction and tests, Modi commissioned the INS Vikrant — the navy’s second operational aircraft carrier and the largest warship ever built in India — at a state-run shipyard in the south.
“Today, India has joined those countries in the world which can manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology,” Modi said. “It is a symbol of indigenous potential, indigenous resources and indigenous skills.”
Designed to accommodate a crew of about 1,600 and a fleet of 30 aircraft, the Vikrant will rely on Russian-designed MIG-29K aircraft that already operate from India’s other carrier, the INS Vikramaditya, which India bought from Russia.
Boeing and France’s Dassault are seeking to provide India with more than two dozen jets for the Vikrant.
India is one of the world’s largest arms importers, spending $12.4 billion between 2018 and 2021, but it has been seeking to develop its own manufacturing capabilities as key supplier Russia fights a war in Ukraine and faces sanctions.
India has identified some 8,000 imported defense items worth about $1.03 trillion (82 trillion rupees) in 2022-23 that it wants its firms to make, according to the defense ministry.
India employs 1.38 million people in its armed forces, with large numbers deployed on borders with nuclear-armed rivals China and Pakistan.
“India is working with all its might to become self-reliant,” Modi said, referring to the home-built Tejas light-combat aircraft and artillery.
The Vikrant will significantly add to India’s maritime capabilities, allowing the navy to operate an aircraft carrier on each seaboard, alongside its 10 destroyers, 12 frigates and 20 corvettes.
China, which also has two operational carriers and is working on a third, has a much larger fleet of 335 vessels, including about 48 destroyers, 43 frigates and 61 corvettes.
“Security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean have long been ignored,” Modi said. “But today this area is a major defense priority for our country.”

