GCC markets end flat in August as energy stocks post biggest monthly drop

The MSCI GCC Index, which captures the performance of indices in the region, was up 0.3 percent in August but registered a year-to-date gain of 7.7 percent, a Kamco Invest report revealed.
The MSCI GCC Index, which captures the performance of indices in the region, was up 0.3 percent in August but registered a year-to-date gain of 7.7 percent, a Kamco Invest report revealed.
Updated 04 September 2022
RIYADH: Bourses in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries remained flat in August with a positive bias, driven by an adverse performance from energy stocks.

The MSCI GCC Index, which captures the performance of indices in the region, was up 0.3 percent in August but registered a year-to-date gain of 7.7 percent, a Kamco Invest report revealed.

Dubai outperformed regional peers with a monthly return of 3.2 percent, closely followed by Abu Dhabi and Oman, which added 2.2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar edged up between 0.4 and 0.7 percent, whereas the Kuwaiti bourse recorded a marginal loss of 0.1 percent.

In terms of year-to-date performance, Abu Dhabi continued to lead with a 16.3 percent return. Qatar and Oman were next with 15.5 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Investors rushed to trade more securities in August, pushing the volume traded to a four-month high of 23.8 billion shares worth $60.4 billion, against 13.2 billion stocks worth $38.4 billion traded a month ago.

Large-cap sectors underperformed during the month, with listed energy firms posting their biggest monthly decline of 3.5 percent and bank stocks down 0.3 percent.

This was slightly offset by healthy gains in consumer durable goods, food and drugs retailing, and materials sectors by 9.7 percent, 6.3 percent, and 5.5 percent, respectively. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas has launched direct flights between Jeddah and Uzbek capital Tashkent, said a statement issued on Sunday.

Two direct weekly flights will start from Sept. 15. The flights began following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Uzbek Ministry of Transportation on the sidelines of the Saudi-Uzbek Business Council held in Jeddah last month.

The MoU sought to strengthen relations in the field of air transport and operate direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

It is part of the budget carrier’s expansion strategy and its plan launched at the beginning of the year under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom.” 

flynas succeeded in scaling up its fleet to 38 aircraft in June 2022 compared to 25 aircraft in January 2021, an increase of 52 percent. Meanwhile, the number of passengers on its flights increased to about 4 million passengers during the first half of 2022, up from about 1.8 million in the same period last year, an increase of nearly 120 percent.

The Saudi carrier connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations and, since its establishment in 2007, has transported more than 60 million passengers.

Updated 04 September 2022
RIYADH: Saudi food delivery platform Jahez reported an 85 percent surge in profit for the first half of 2022, bolstered by increased user demand and a rise in orders booked through its app.

The Riyadh-based firm made a profit of SR53.2 million ($14.2 million), against SR28.7 million in the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing.

The profit surge was mainly driven by a revenue jump of 60 percent to SR778 million, from SR486 million in the corresponding period last year, Jahez said.

Orders made through the app surged by 46 percent to 31.5 million during the six months, as the average number of users soared by 48 percent.

The increase in orders led to higher delivery and operational costs for the company, but it managed to almost double its restaurants to 7,879, from 4,742 in June last year.

Updated 04 September 2022
CAIRO: A pair of consortiums — led by Tamasuk and Al-Rajhi Holding— have been shortlisted for a contract to develop a 244-bed Al-Ansar Hospital in Madinah, reported MEED.

The project will be carried out on the basis of public-private partnership.

The scope of work will include handling operations, equipment procurement, and working on the design and construction of the project.

Solar power plant in Egypt

Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has begun work on a solar power plant with a production capacity of 10 GWh in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, reported Egypt Today.

It is part of many Chinese investments directed in the country’s manufacturing sector.

“There are great efforts made by the ministry in coordination with various authorities to implement Egypt’s strategy to produce 42 percent of the total energy from new and renewable sources by 2035,” stated Mohamed Shaker, minister of electricity and renewable energy.   

Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility

Qatar Fertiliser Co. —a subsidiary of QatarEnergy— has partnered with QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions in creating a $1 billion blue ammonia facility.

Located in Qatar’s Mesaieed Industrial City, the “Ammonia-7” project will hold up to 1.2 million tons a year of blue ammonia — making it the largest facility in the world of its kind.

The facility is expected to start operating in early 2026, reported MEED. 

Updated 04 September 2022
RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has deposited SR37.6 million ($10 million) to 66 local wheat farmers who supplied quantities allocated for this season.

Purchasing an amount of 21,106 tons, the payment constitutes the twelfth batch, according to SAGO’s statement. 

It noted that the total amount spent this season reached SR750 million.

Updated 04 September 2022
RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the first trading session of the week in positive territory, as investors evaluated the impact of oil price changes on the index. 

The Tadawul All Share Index edged up 0.43 percent to finish Sunday at 12,194, while the parallel Nomu jumped 1.47 percent to end at 21,640.

The National Co. for Glass Industries gained 5.69 percent to lead the gainers, while Alinma Tokio Marine Co. fell 4.48 percent to lead the fallers.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the day with a 1.48 percent increase, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. finished with a 0.58 percent decline.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender and a major market player, saw its share price rise by 0.15 percent.

Alinma Bank fell 0.4 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, dropped 0.45 percent.

Arabian Contracting Services Co. gained 0.55 percent, after its board proposed a SR1.9 ($0.8) dividend per share for the first half of 2022.

Despite leading the fallers in the opening bell, Saudi Telecom Co. turned to green adding 0.99 percent, while its rival Zain KSA edged down 0.35 percent.

Among other gainers, Saudi Ceramic Co. and National Gas and Industrialization Co. added 4.95 percent and 3.40, respectively.

The fallers list included Retal Urban Development Co. with a 3.68 percent decline and Taleem REIT Fund with a 3.23 percent drop.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. lost 0.78 percent, while Allied Cooperative Insurance Group added 0.65 percent, following a memorandum of understanding signing to potentially merge both companies.

Brent crude futures settled at $93.2 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate exited the week at $86.87 a barrel.

