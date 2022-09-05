You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday
For the first half of 2022, Naba Alsaha posted a 24 percent profit growth (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44qu3

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. will make its Tadawul debut on Wednesday after its initial public offering saw a 531 percent oversubscription.

Naba Alsaha offered 20 percent of its capital through an IPO with 1.4 million ordinary shares, Aldukheil Financial Group, the financial advisor for the move, revealed.

For the first half of 2022, Naba Alsaha posted a 24 percent profit growth coupled with a year-on-year revenue jump of 13 percent.

 

Topics: Naba Alsaha Medical Services Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Saudi healthcare provider Naba Alsaha reports 24% profit growth ahead of IPO
Business & Economy
Saudi healthcare provider Naba Alsaha reports 24% profit growth ahead of IPO

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Central Bank of Egypt sold three-month treasury bills at an all-time high value, amounting to 61.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.2 billion), in an auction. 

The central bank data revealed that banks and institutions offered an amount of 170.8 billion Egyptian pounds for the short-term bills in the tender, according to Arabic newspaper Asharq.

The bank issues periodic weekly bids on behalf of the Ministry of Finance in order to finance the country’s general budget deficit.

This happens as the world's largest wheat importer is intensifying its efforts to confront the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Russia-Ukraine crisis. 

Egypt has been hit hard by the soaring oil and commodity prices, with the Egyptian pound further devaluing against the dollar and soaring inflation.

Earlier this month, Egypt’s stock exchange saw its market cap rise by a record 51.8 billion Egyptian pounds in August despite continued monetary policy tightening. 

In August, Egypt’s president accepted the resignation of central bank governor Tarek Amer, who was replaced by Hassan Abdalla as an acting governor.

Topics: Egypt Central Bank Treasury Investment economy

Related

Egypt stock market plunges as retail investors take flight
Business & Economy
Egypt stock market plunges as retail investors take flight

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar
Updated 5 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar
Updated 5 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: A joint venture formed between Louis Berger Services and KFB Holding Group in Saudi Arabia has been awarded the contract to build a 60 Megawatt solar power project.

This will be part of the Shuaibah 3 independent water project in Saudi Arabia, reported MEED.

The pre-existing thermal desalination plant will be converted to a reverse osmosis plant, reducing its power consumption in desalinating seawater.

Moreover, it will decrease energy consumption and waste by 45 percent.

The project is expected to be completed by May 2025.

Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant in Qatar

Qatar's Public Works Authority — known as Ashghal — has selected a Metito-led consortium for the contract to develop a $1 billion sewage treatment plant located in the Wakra and Al-Wukair area.

Qatar-based Al-Attiya Motors & Trading Co. and Kuwait's Gulf Investment Corp. are also part of the consortium that won the public-private partnership contract, according to MEED.  

Medicon to commence $104m medical complex in 2023

Egypt-based Medicon Property Development will begin work on its 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($104 million) integrated medical complex by early 2023, according to Zawya.

Located in the New Administrative Capital, the project will include 115 clinics, 23 specialized medical centers, and the city’s largest pharmacy.

“We are planning to deliver Medicon Medical Complex in three phases by mid-2026,” stated Hossam El-Sergany, the company’s CEO.

Topics: MENA Projects Qatar SWEAGE

Related

MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility; Work on solar project begins in Egypt
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility; Work on solar project begins in Egypt
MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project

Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell

Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell
Updated 14 min 40 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell

Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell
Updated 14 min 40 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended Monday’s session lower, sparked by a decline in shares of a number of major players in the market. 

The Tadawul All-Share Index lost 0.77 percent to finish at 12,099, while the parallel Nomu declined 1.69 percent at 21,274.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., owner of the Kingdom’s bourse, led the fallers with a 5.43 percent decline.

Saudi oil giant Aramco shed 0.4 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. lost 2.10 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price decline by 1.90 percent

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, slipped 0.79 percent, while the Saudi British Bank fell 0.76 percent.

Riyadh Cement Co. lost 1.39 percent, after reporting a decline of 47 percent in profit to SR85 million ($23 million) in the first half of the year.

Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. slid 7.09 percent, after turning into losses of SR19 million in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. shed 0.74 percent, following its board’s decision to pay cash dividends of SR0.50 per share in the first half of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

TASI starts flat as recession fears persist: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI starts flat as recession fears persist: Opening bell
Live Oil prices jump as OPEC+ announces oil output cut of 100,000 bpd
Business & Economy
Oil prices jump as OPEC+ announces oil output cut of 100,000 bpd

JLL appoints new country head to strengthen its Saudi presence   

JLL appoints new country head to strengthen its Saudi presence   
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

JLL appoints new country head to strengthen its Saudi presence   

JLL appoints new country head to strengthen its Saudi presence   
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global real estate consultancy firm JLL has appointed Saud Mohammed Alsulaimani as its new country head for Saudi Arabia, as it expands its presence in the Kingdom.

The decision comes amid national efforts toward boosting the Kingdom’s business environment and increasing the capacity of Saudi citizens in leadership positions, according to a statement.

“With Saudi Arabia focusing on economic diversification, there is an enormous opportunity for professional real estate companies to help the country in realizing its vision, and we intend to be at the forefront of it,” said Thierry Delvaux, CEO of JLL Middle East, Africa and Turkey. 

Prior to joining JLL, Alsulaimani was the executive director at the Tourism Development Fund, where he managed the real estate development and research department. 

He was also an independent board member of Al Rajhi REIT Fund. Also, Alsulaimani was part of the real estate and infrastructure team at the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund. 

With over 300 employees in Saudi Arabia, JLL was one of the first real estate consultancies to establish itself in the Kingdom with offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar.

Topics: JLL Saudi real estate appoitment

Related

Saudi retail sector sees strong recovery as pandemic restrictions ease: JLL report 
Business & Economy
Saudi retail sector sees strong recovery as pandemic restrictions ease: JLL report 
Residential, retail, office stock boost in Saudi Arabia in Q1: JLL
Business & Economy
Residential, retail, office stock boost in Saudi Arabia in Q1: JLL

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $20bn loans since Vision 2030 launch

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $20bn loans since Vision 2030 launch
Updated 58 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $20bn loans since Vision 2030 launch

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves $20bn loans since Vision 2030 launch
Updated 58 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Development Fund has approved a total of 930 loans, valued at over SR75.4 billion ($20 billion), since the launch of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 six years ago. 

Small and medium enterprises accounted for 79 percent of the loans, while the total value of the amounts disbursed to clients was over SR50 billion, according to media outlet Al Eqtisadiah. 

From the beginning of 2022 until last July, the fund approved 60 loans, valued at over SR6.2 billion, to clients in sectors of industry, energy, mining and logistics services. 

“SIDF is the main financial enabler for the industrial, mining, energy and logistics sectors included in the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program,” the fund said, according to Al Eqtisadiah. 

“It has been playing a pivotal role in empowering the industrial sector in the Kingdom for more than 48 years,” it added. 

The new figures come as the Saudi Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources announced the imminent launch of the National Industrial Strategy, according to Arabic news outlet Asharq Alawsat.

Osama Al-Zamil stressed that Saudi Vision 2030 is aiming to rediscover untapped opportunities in a number of promising sectors, such as industry and mining.

Unveiled in 2016 and announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Vision 2030 is a strategic framework to move the Kingdom away from reliance on oil exports.

As it aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy, it also seeks to develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure and tourism. 

Topics: Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia to invest $24bn to boost domestic economy ‘content’: Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to invest $24bn to boost domestic economy ‘content’: Minister

Latest updates

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn
Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn
Lebanese MP issues urgent Italian sea-rescue plea
Lebanese MP issues urgent Italian sea-rescue plea
MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar
MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar
UK mosques’ open-door interfaith initiative returns
UK mosques’ open-door interfaith initiative returns

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.