Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 
The electronics goods supplier will raise its capital to SR800 million ($213 million). (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 

Saudi electronics retailer eXtra gets CMA approval for 33% capital hike 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: United Electronics Co., also known as eXtra, has received approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by 33 percent in support of the firm’s financial position. 

The electronics goods supplier will raise its capital to SR800 million ($213 million) from the current SR600 million through the issuance of bonus shares, according to a bourse filing. 

The plan entails raising the number of eXtra’s shares to 80 million from 60 million, granting seven bonus shares for every 25 shares held.

A total of 16.8 million shares will be distributed as bonus shares, while 3.2 million shares will be added to the company’s employee shares program.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul retail CMA

Updated 13 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nirmal Narayanan

International investors integral to Saudi Arabia's industrialization: NIDLP's Al-Mazroua

International investors integral to Saudi Arabia’s industrialization: NIDLP’s Al-Mazroua
Updated 13 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: International investors should be encouraged to become part of industrialization in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom focuses more on localization and elevating local content, according to Sulaiman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Local Content Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 5, Al-Mazroua noted that Vision 2030 came with many tools to enhance the Saudi economy, and one of its verticals aims to elevate local content in the Kingdom.

He did however assure that localization and local content efforts will not hamper foreign investments in the Kingdom.

“Foreign Direct Investments are at the heart of local content. But instead of using this as a trade, we are asking them to be a part of industrialization in Saudi Arabia,” Al-Mazroua said.

He added: “We are open to more business. Having more FDI or more partners from the international community to participate, that is the aim.”

Al-Mazroua added that the small and medium enterprises sector is contributing a lot to the economic development of Saudi Arabia.

“More than 80 percent of industries in Saudi Arabia are built on SMEs, so we are currently relying on SMEs in many areas. During Covid-19, we have seen how resilient Saudi Arabia was when it comes to national resilience. We aim to develop and amplify that power,” he said.

Topics: Local Content Forum National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP)

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Saudi healthcare provider Naba to start Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. will make its Tadawul debut on Wednesday after its initial public offering saw a 531 percent oversubscription.

Naba Alsaha offered 20 percent of its capital through an IPO with 1.4 million ordinary shares, Aldukheil Financial Group, the financial advisor for the move, revealed.

For the first half of 2022, Naba Alsaha posted a 24 percent profit growth coupled with a year-on-year revenue jump of 13 percent.

 

Topics: Naba Alsaha Medical Services Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn
Updated 24 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn

Egypt sells short-term treasury bills at all-time high value of $3.2bn
Updated 24 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Central Bank of Egypt sold three-month treasury bills at an all-time high value, amounting to 61.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.2 billion), in an auction. 

The central bank data revealed that banks and institutions offered an amount of 170.8 billion Egyptian pounds for the short-term bills in the tender, according to Arabic newspaper Asharq.

The bank issues periodic weekly bids on behalf of the Ministry of Finance in order to finance the country’s general budget deficit.

This happens as the world's largest wheat importer is intensifying its efforts to confront the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Russia-Ukraine crisis. 

Egypt has been hit hard by the soaring oil and commodity prices, with the Egyptian pound further devaluing against the dollar and soaring inflation.

Earlier this month, Egypt’s stock exchange saw its market cap rise by a record 51.8 billion Egyptian pounds in August despite continued monetary policy tightening. 

In August, Egypt’s president accepted the resignation of central bank governor Tarek Amer, who was replaced by Hassan Abdalla as an acting governor.

Topics: Egypt Central Bank Treasury Investment economy

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar
Updated 29 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar

MENA Project Tracker — Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant project in Qatar
Updated 29 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: A joint venture formed between Louis Berger Services and KFB Holding Group in Saudi Arabia has been awarded the contract to build a 60 Megawatt solar power project.

This will be part of the Shuaibah 3 independent water project in Saudi Arabia, reported MEED.

The pre-existing thermal desalination plant will be converted to a reverse osmosis plant, reducing its power consumption in desalinating seawater.

Moreover, it will decrease energy consumption and waste by 45 percent.

The project is expected to be completed by May 2025.

Metito consortium awarded $1bn sewage plant in Qatar

Qatar's Public Works Authority — known as Ashghal — has selected a Metito-led consortium for the contract to develop a $1 billion sewage treatment plant located in the Wakra and Al-Wukair area.

Qatar-based Al-Attiya Motors & Trading Co. and Kuwait's Gulf Investment Corp. are also part of the consortium that won the public-private partnership contract, according to MEED.  

Medicon to commence $104m medical complex in 2023

Egypt-based Medicon Property Development will begin work on its 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($104 million) integrated medical complex by early 2023, according to Zawya.

Located in the New Administrative Capital, the project will include 115 clinics, 23 specialized medical centers, and the city’s largest pharmacy.

“We are planning to deliver Medicon Medical Complex in three phases by mid-2026,” stated Hossam El-Sergany, the company’s CEO.

Topics: MENA Projects Qatar SWEAGE

Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell

Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell
Updated 38 min 41 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell

Saudi stocks fall following a decline in major market players: Closing bell
Updated 38 min 41 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended Monday’s session lower, sparked by a decline in shares of a number of major players in the market. 

The Tadawul All-Share Index lost 0.77 percent to finish at 12,099, while the parallel Nomu declined 1.69 percent at 21,274.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., owner of the Kingdom’s bourse, led the fallers with a 5.43 percent decline.

Saudi oil giant Aramco shed 0.4 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. lost 2.10 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price decline by 1.90 percent

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, slipped 0.79 percent, while the Saudi British Bank fell 0.76 percent.

Riyadh Cement Co. lost 1.39 percent, after reporting a decline of 47 percent in profit to SR85 million ($23 million) in the first half of the year.

Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. slid 7.09 percent, after turning into losses of SR19 million in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. shed 0.74 percent, following its board’s decision to pay cash dividends of SR0.50 per share in the first half of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

