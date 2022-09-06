Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with China over deadly earthquake

You are here

Fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in Luding County of southwest China's Sichuan Province Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP)
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

  • A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China's Sichuan province on Monday, killing more than 40 people
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has expressed solidarity with China after an earthquake in Sichuan province caused scores to die, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday

The Saudi foreign ministry offered condolences to the Chinese people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China’s Sichuan province on Monday, the strongest to hit the region since 2017, killing more than 40 people and shaking the provincial capital of Chengdu and more distant provinces.

Forty-six people were killed in the quake, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities at a press briefing.

Some roads and homes near the epicentre were damaged by landslides, while communications were down in at least one area, state television reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China earthquake

Arab News

  • The Guinean minister expressed his appreciation for both SFD’s and KSRelief’s distinguished humanitarian work around the world
Arab News

RIYADH: Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, chief executive of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), on Monday received Equatorial Guinea’s top envoy to discuss new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.
Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue is heading a delegation to the Kingdom, and was given a briefing by Al-Marshad regarding SFD’s humanitarian projects in developing countries, reported SPA.
SFD has financed over 48 years 697 development projects and programs in 84 developing countries around the world to support underdeveloped countries.
Meanwhile, the Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah also met with Esono to talk about matters of common interest.
The Guinean minister expressed his appreciation for both SFD’s and KSRelief’s distinguished humanitarian work around the world.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia Equatorial Guinea

Arab News

  • KSRelief is involved in Yemen via 724 projects from food security, health to water, sanitation and hygiene
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSRelief) humanitarian activities in Yemen continue with medical outreach activities in areas of the conflict-ridden country.

In Hajjah governorate, KSRelief’s mobile clinics have attended to 1,012 individuals with various health conditions during the week ending Aug. 23, and provided 506 patients with medications, state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia’s relief agency also provided medical care to 9,849 patients from in Al-Khawkhah district of Al-Hodeidah governorate, with 3,508 of them given medications.

KSRelief’s activities in Yemen – through 724 projects involving food security, health, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination and water, sanitation and hygiene, among others – has seen the Kingdom pour over $4.11 billion in resources there.

KSRelief, together with the Arsal Medical Center in Lebanon’s Baalbek governorate, meanwhile last month provided medical services to 7,947 Syrian refugees, including specialized treatments.

Topics: KSRelief Saudi Arabia Yemen

Arab News

  • Authorities have urged the public to report similar violations that pose risks to the environment
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi forces arrested eight violators for setting fire in an undesignated area in a public park, state news agency (SPA) reported.

Seven citizens and an Egyptian resident were arrested and fined $800 for setting a fire in Al-Soudah Park of Asir Region.
Authorities have urged the public to report similar violations that pose risks to the environment.
The Saudi National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification recently launched a two-year project to rehabilite fire-affected areas of Al-Jarrah Park, also in Asir region.
The afforestation program will plant more than 160,000 trees and local plant species.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Asir region

Nada Alturki

  • Ensemble director lauds Saudi hospitality, positivity of audiences in Kingdom
  • Zbigniew Cierniak, the Polish ensemble director, told Arab News: “We are absolutely assured that the public here in Saudi Arabia will bring only positive feelings
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: The world-renowned Polish Slask Song and Dance Ensemble, named after Stanislaw Hadyna, has been performing to Saudi audiences at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.

The Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Theater and Performing Arts Commission is hosting the ensemble event that features participants sporting colorful traditional costumes from various regions of Poland during song and dance routines.

Traditional dances include Krakowiak, Mazurka, Oberek, Polonaise, and Bohemian Polka, backed by the orchestra.

Dr. Houd Al-Omrani, the event’s project manager, told Arab News: “Essentially, we thought of Polish folklore based on the rich history in Poland.

“Poland has gone through many experiences, but one of the beautiful things is that, through their experience in world wars one and two, the Polish people thought in a positive way about how to prevent the erasure of their identity due to those wars.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Poles focused on protecting their rich history by developing youth attachment and love for the country’s heritage, documenting their stories through song and dance.

• The performances showcased are rooted in centuries of culture and heritage, inspired by regional customs.

• Much of that folklore was retained by famous Polish composer Frederic Chopin, who frequently incorporated them into his works.

The Poles focused on protecting their rich history by developing youth attachment and love for the country’s heritage, documenting their stories through song and dance.

The performances showcased are rooted in centuries of culture and heritage, inspired by regional customs. Much of that folklore was retained by famous Polish composer Frederic Chopin, who frequently incorporated them into his works.

Al-Omrani said that folklore in many cultures around the world had often been neglected or forgotten due to a lack of documentation on music, clothing, dance, and other elements.

“What happened with Polish culture is that the world-class composers like Frederic Chopin, one of the biggest composers in the world and in piano history, composed a huge part of Polish heritage, including what we’re listening to in Riyadh.

“Polish culture has different dimensions, much like Saudi culture; it changes depending on the area and the city. If we notice the clothing, they’re colorful and the ways of dancing are different. Some of the techniques are inspired by natural elements in Poland, like the peacock and the hen,” Al-Omrani added.

The week-long show has been staged as part of efforts to create cultural exchange opportunities and strengthen relations between Poles and Saudis.

Zbigniew Cierniak, the Polish ensemble director, told Arab News: “We are absolutely assured that the public here in Saudi Arabia will bring only positive feelings. There is plenty of historical background after every piece we are staging, so this is not only art itself, but this is also an educational aspect, which we like to underline.

“After having spent a few days in Saudi Arabia, we are absolutely thrilled and in love with the country. We are meeting with very open-minded and friendly people surrounding us from the moment we arrived in the country through the hotel, theater, staff we’re working with. So, all around, people are giving the utmost to make us feel comfortable,” he said.

The Slask group is now entering its 70th artistic season since its establishment in 1953.

“Throughout 70 years, we have earned the brand of being the ambassador of Polish culture around the world,” Cierniak added.

The show will continue at the Cultural Palace until Sept. 7.

 

Topics: Polish Slask Song

Tabuk tops Kingdom's grape production list as Saudi ministry supports growers with funding, know-how

Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • “Tabuk has appropriate cultivation areas for growing grapes thanks to the research of agricultural companies,” Yahya Al-Mubaraki, the executive vice president at the Tabuk Agriculture Development Co., told Arab News
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Tabuk has been ranked first in the Kingdom for grape production.

The region produces more than 43,750 tons of grape annually and has cultivated 1,580,575 grape trees, according to the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

“The cultivation and harvesting processes of grapes are professionally and systematically carried out in Tabuk by the largest companies in the region, Astra Food Company Ltd. and Tabuk Agriculture Development Co., as well as the owners of the agricultural areas,” Nasser Al-Atwi, head of the ministry’s Tabuk Agriculture Department, told Arab News.

He explained that the ministry is encouraging farmers, guiding them through the cultivation process and providing them with outlets, such as agricultural festivals, through which they may sell their produce.

The ministry is also offering financial support to farmers through loans provided by the Agricultural Development Fund.

FASTFACTS

• The region produces more than 43,750 tons of grape annually and has cultivated 1,580,575 grape trees, according to the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

• The ministry is encouraging farmers, guiding them through the cultivation process and providing them with outlets, such as agricultural festivals, through which they may sell their produce, says official.

It is also organizing seminars, training courses, lectures and workshops to enhance farmers’ knowledge and expertise.

Speaking about the grape industry in Tabuk, Al-Atwi said: “Grape tree cultivation was introduced to Tabuk through previous experiences in neighboring areas, along with the efforts of the ministry to encourage farmers to use modern agricultural and irrigation methods.”

With Tabuk successfully producing the fruit, it now supplies other regions with its grapes.

Farmers use pesticides and fertilizers as per required norms to keep their products safe and of good quality and employ techniques such as the EnviroSCAN system to control irrigation water and electrostatic spraying to reduce the use of high-efficiency pesticides.

Al-Atwi praised the support provided by Prince Fahd bin Sultan of Tabuk to the agricultural sector in the region, which has been continuously prospering.

“Tabuk has appropriate cultivation areas for growing grapes thanks to the research of agricultural companies,” Yahya Al-Mubaraki, the executive vice president at the Tabuk Agriculture Development Co., told Arab News.

“The success of grape cultivation is related to the selection of seedlings, which must be collected from reliable sources so that they can grow in the climate of the region.  

“The origin of the seedling must match the taste of the variety as well as the quality of the soil.

In addition, the selected variety must match the local market needs. It must also be able to undergo post-harvest processes, such as sorting, grading, storage and transportation, provided that it is disease and pesticide resistant,” Al-Mubaraki explained.

 

Topics: Grapes in Tabuk Saudi farmers Saudi Arabia

