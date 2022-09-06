Banque Saudi Fransi names Bader Alsalloom as new CEO

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Banque Saudi Fransi’s board has approved the appointment of Bader Hamad Alsalloom as its new CEO.

Alsalloom served as acting CEO and director of Wholesale Banking at Banque Saudi Fransi, the bank said in a bourse filing.

Alsalloom has extensive experience in the banking industry in which he held various leadership roles, it added.

The bank has reported an 11 percent profit surge for the first half of 2022 to SR1.7 billion ($456 million), driven by a boost in total operating income.

It also declared cash dividends of SR900 million in total for the first half of 2022.