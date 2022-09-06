You are here

Banque Saudi Fransi names Bader Alsalloom as new CEO

Banque Saudi Fransi names Bader Alsalloom as new CEO
The bank has reported an 11 percent profit surge for the first half of 2022 to SR1.7 billion. (Supplied)
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Banque Saudi Fransi names Bader Alsalloom as new CEO

Banque Saudi Fransi names Bader Alsalloom as new CEO
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Banque Saudi Fransi’s board has approved the appointment of Bader Hamad Alsalloom as its new CEO.

Alsalloom served as acting CEO and director of Wholesale Banking at Banque Saudi Fransi, the bank said in a bourse filing.

Alsalloom has extensive experience in the banking industry in which he held various leadership roles, it added.

The bank has reported an 11 percent profit surge for the first half of 2022 to SR1.7 billion ($456 million), driven by a boost in total operating income.

It also declared cash dividends of SR900 million in total for the first half of 2022.

Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests in software-as-a-service-focused VC firm

Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests in software-as-a-service-focused VC firm
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests in software-as-a-service-focused VC firm

Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests in software-as-a-service-focused VC firm
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Capital Co. has invested in Jordan-based venture capital firm Propeller — which specializes in funding early stage software-as-a-service, enterprise software and cloud infrastructure startups.

The move comes within the company’s program to invest in funds and stimulating startups, especially in their early stages, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing CEO Nabeel Koshak.

He added that Saudi Arabia is witnessing an unprecedented growth in the volume and quality of start-up deals.

This happens as a result of the emergence of many innovative entrepreneurs, VCs, and angel investor groups, in addition to the availability of a sophisticated regulatory and legislative environment. 

The value of investment was not specified. 

Established in 2018, SVC is a government company that contributed to the development of the venture investment system by investing in 30 investment funds. 

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the second largest bank in Abu Dhabi, is planning to sell about 4.1 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) of bad debt to clean up its balance sheet, battered mainly due to payment defaults by high-profile corporate clients. 

The bank has codenamed this initiative “Project Turbo,” and it has already kicked off a process to sell the claims, mainly secured by personal and corporate guarantees, along with real estate assets, Bloomberg reported. 

Citing a bank document for potential buyers, the report noted that the bank wants to avoid spending time and money on costly enforcement actions outside the UAE. 

The report further added that ADCB is seeking to sign a deal by the end of September. 

According to the document, ADCB is working with Interpath Advisory, KPMG’s former UK restructuring practice, to carry out the sale. 

The people who wished to stay anonymous said that this move from ADCB will also prompt other lenders in the UAE to embrace similar actions if the central bank approves. 

According to the bank’s financial statements, it had to absorb 6.6 billion dirhams in impairment charges in 2020 and 2021. ADCB posted a net income of 3.01 billion dirhams in the first half of 2022 despite booking almost 1 billion dirhams in impairment charges. 

Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive

Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive

Microsoft to add more than $18bn to Qatar’s economy within 5 years, says top executive
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Microsoft Qatar is expected to add over $18 billion to the country’s economy and create 36,000 jobs in five years with the launch of its global cloud data center.

The project aims to enhance Qatar’s digital transformation and provide the largest number of cloud services in the company’s history, Microsoft’s country manager for Qatar Lana Khalaf, told CNBC Arabia.

She pointed out that the company’s cloud services are used in more than 70 public and private Qatari companies for the sake of development and innovation.

Khalaf added that around $20 billion will be invested in the next five years in the cybersecurity sector. 

Egypt launches new fund to prepare government companies for IPOs

Egypt launches new fund to prepare government companies for IPOs
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Egypt launches new fund to prepare government companies for IPOs

Egypt launches new fund to prepare government companies for IPOs
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian government has launched a new fund to assist government companies in getting listed on the stock exchange, the country’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said told Bloomberg.

The "pre-proposal" fund will own stakes in a number of public institutions in order to attract more investment, said Elsaid who is also the Chair of Egypt’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The Egyptian government is preparing to relaunch its initial public offering program, coinciding with the call for the meeting of the Governmental IPOs Committee to convene this week.

The government was planning to list 10 government companies on the stock exchange this year, but the Russian-Ukrainian crisis delayed the plan.

European shares find footing after rough start to week

European shares find footing after rough start to week
Updated 06 September 2022
Reuters

European shares find footing after rough start to week

European shares find footing after rough start to week
Updated 06 September 2022
Reuters

BENGALURU: European shares edged higher on Tuesday following a bleak start to the week on worries over a looming energy crisis and recession, while Credit Suisse Group rose after the Swiss bank agreed to sell its global trust business, according to Reuters.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index ticked up 0.2 percent after a 0.6 percent loss in the previous session as Russia stopped pumping gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe.

Germany’s DAX index crawled 0.1 percent higher after slumping more than 2 percent lower on Monday over rising concerns that Europe’s largest economy was heading for a recession.

Investors closely tracked the latest on the Nord Stream gas stoppage, which has sparked fears about surging energy prices and winter shortages in the region.

Shipments of Russian natural gas through the key pipeline will not resume until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told Reuters.

Multiple surveys on Monday showed that the euro zone is almost certainly entering a recession, as a deepening cost of living crisis and a gloomy outlook keep consumers wary of spending.

Separately, data showed German industrial orders fell 1.1 percent in July, down for the sixth month in a row as the war in Ukraine continues to take its toll.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to deliver a large 75 basis-point interest rate hike to tame the surge in prices in its upcoming meeting on Thursday.

“The central bank is expected to fire a monetary bazooka in the form of a 75-basis point rate increase. Indeed, with inflation hitting a record high in August... the central bank needs to employ all tools to tame rampant prices,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Credit Suisse Group gained 0.7 percent after agreeing to sell its global trust business to The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and Gasser Partner Trust.

Volkswagen rose 1.9 percent on its decision to trigger an IPO of its sportscar brand Porsche, with chief executive Oliver Blume saying the listing could break the ice in capital markets.

Shares of Siemens Energy climbed 1.1 percent as it was set to rejoin the Germany’s premier DAX stock index, effective from Sept. 19.

 

