Saudi Cabinet praises security crackdown on drug smuggling networks

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia praised local security efforts in cracking down on drug smuggling networks, the cabinet said in a meeting chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Recently, Saudi authorities carried out a major security operation to thwart the smuggling of about 47 million amphetamine tablets, with a street value of up to $1 billion, in what was described as the Kingdom’s drug bust ever. Six Syrians and two Pakistanis were arrested after authorities found the pills hidden in a large shipment of flour.

The cabinet also renewed pledge to support any efforts that ensure Iraq's security and stability and preserve its sovereignty.

It called on the international community to develop a rapid and comprehensive response against the increased cross-border terrorist attacks, which have been targeting civilians, vital facilities and energy supplies in a serious threat to the global economy and safety.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the Kingdom’s participation in the G20 meeting in Indonesia, highlighting its efforts in accelerating the growth of the digital economy, technology and innovation, as well as its plans to advance education locally and internationally.