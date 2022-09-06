You are here

Saudi Cabinet praises security crackdown on drug smuggling networks

Saudi Cabinet praises security crackdown on drug smuggling networks
Saudi Arabia's King Salman chaired a cabinet meeting at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Cabinet praises security crackdown on drug smuggling networks

Saudi Cabinet praises security crackdown on drug smuggling networks
  • Cabinet called on the international community to develop a rapid and comprehensive response against the increased cross-border terrorist attacks
  • Cabinet renewed pledge to support any efforts that ensure Iraq's security and stability
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia praised local security efforts in cracking down on drug smuggling networks, the cabinet said in a meeting chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Recently, Saudi authorities carried out a major security operation to thwart the smuggling of about 47 million amphetamine tablets, with a street value of up to $1 billion, in what was described as the Kingdom’s drug bust ever. Six Syrians and two Pakistanis were arrested after authorities found the pills hidden in a large shipment of flour.

The cabinet also renewed pledge to support any efforts that ensure Iraq's security and stability and preserve its sovereignty.

It called on the international community to develop a rapid and comprehensive response against the increased cross-border terrorist attacks, which have been targeting civilians, vital facilities and energy supplies in a serious threat to the global economy and safety.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the Kingdom’s participation in the G20 meeting in Indonesia, highlighting its efforts in accelerating the growth of the digital economy, technology and innovation, as well as its plans to advance education locally and internationally.

Saudi FM meets Jordanian counterpart in Cairo

Saudi FM meets Jordanian counterpart in Cairo
Saudi FM meets Jordanian counterpart in Cairo

Saudi FM meets Jordanian counterpart in Cairo
  • The Kingdom’s foreign minister also met with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi in Cairo
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Jordanian counterpart in Cairo on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting on the sidelines of an Arab League ministerial meeting, Prince Faisal and Ayman Safadi reviewed ways to strengthen relations between their countries in all areas of joint cooperation.

They also discussed the topics on the agenda of the 158th session of the council of the Arab League and the latest regional and international developments.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi in Cairo on Tuesday. (@KSAmofaEN)

The Kingdom’s foreign minister also met with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi in Cairo on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030

Zimbabwe supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030
Zimbabwe supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030

Zimbabwe supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030
  • Frederick Shava made the announcement in a press conference on Tuesday
RIYADH: Frederick Shava, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, announced his country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh. 
Shava made the announcement in a press conference on Tuesday, which was held following a meeting between Saudi Arabia’s Advisor to the Royal Court, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan, and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa. 
Qattan expressed his appreciation for Zimbabwe’s support, which he said stems from the ‘strong relations between the two countries,’ a report from state news agency SPA said.

Saudi Arabia officials meet Equatorial Guinea's minister of foreign affairs

Saudi Arabia officials meet Equatorial Guinea’s minister of foreign affairs
Saudi Arabia officials meet Equatorial Guinea's minister of foreign affairs

Saudi Arabia officials meet Equatorial Guinea’s minister of foreign affairs
  • The Guinean minister expressed his appreciation for both SFD’s and KSRelief’s distinguished humanitarian work around the world
RIYADH: Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, chief executive of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), on Monday received Equatorial Guinea’s top envoy to discuss new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.
Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue is heading a delegation to the Kingdom, and was given a briefing by Al-Marshad regarding SFD’s humanitarian projects in developing countries, reported SPA.
SFD has financed over 48 years 697 development projects and programs in 84 developing countries around the world to support underdeveloped countries.
Meanwhile, the Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah also met with Esono to talk about matters of common interest.
The Guinean minister expressed his appreciation for both SFD’s and KSRelief’s distinguished humanitarian work around the world.

Saudi Arabia relief agency continues humanitarian work in Yemen

Saudi Arabia relief agency continues humanitarian work in Yemen
Saudi Arabia relief agency continues humanitarian work in Yemen

Saudi Arabia relief agency continues humanitarian work in Yemen
  • KSRelief is involved in Yemen via 724 projects from food security, health to water, sanitation and hygiene
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSRelief) humanitarian activities in Yemen continue with medical outreach activities in areas of the conflict-ridden country.

In Hajjah governorate, KSRelief’s mobile clinics have attended to 1,012 individuals with various health conditions during the week ending Aug. 23, and provided 506 patients with medications, state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia’s relief agency also provided medical care to 9,849 patients from in Al-Khawkhah district of Al-Hodeidah governorate, with 3,508 of them given medications.

KSRelief’s activities in Yemen – through 724 projects involving food security, health, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination and water, sanitation and hygiene, among others – has seen the Kingdom pour over $4.11 billion in resources there.

KSRelief, together with the Arsal Medical Center in Lebanon’s Baalbek governorate, meanwhile last month provided medical services to 7,947 Syrian refugees, including specialized treatments.

Saudi authorities arrest 8 violators for setting fire in undesignated area

Saudi authorities arrest 8 violators for setting fire in undesignated area
Saudi authorities arrest 8 violators for setting fire in undesignated area

Saudi authorities arrest 8 violators for setting fire in undesignated area
  • Authorities have urged the public to report similar violations that pose risks to the environment
RIYADH: Saudi forces arrested eight violators for setting fire in an undesignated area in a public park, state news agency (SPA) reported.

Seven citizens and an Egyptian resident were arrested and fined $800 for setting a fire in Al-Soudah Park of Asir Region.
Authorities have urged the public to report similar violations that pose risks to the environment.
The Saudi National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification recently launched a two-year project to rehabilite fire-affected areas of Al-Jarrah Park, also in Asir region.
The afforestation program will plant more than 160,000 trees and local plant species.

