Hong Kong court convicts five of sedition over children’s books

A speech therapists’ union produced three illustrated e-books, above, aimed at explaining Hong Kong’s democracy movement to children. (AFP file photo)
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

  • Convictions used a colonial-era sedition offense which authorities have deployed alongside a new national security law to stamp out dissent
HONG KONG: Five Hong Kong unionists were found guilty of sedition on Wednesday for producing a series of illustrated children’s books that portrayed the city’s democracy supporters as sheep defending their village from wolves.
The convictions are latest using a colonial-era sedition offense which authorities have deployed alongside a new national security law to stamp out dissent.
The prosecution focused on members of a speech therapists’ union who produced three illustrated e-books aimed at explaining Hong Kong’s democracy movement to children.
In one book, called “Defenders of the Sheep Village,” a group of wolves try to occupy a village of sheep, who fight back and drive their attackers away.
In another, the wolves are portrayed as dirty and bringing disease to the sheep’s village.
Lai Man-ling, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Fong Tsz-ho, all founding members of the union, were charged with sedition and held in jail for more than a year ahead of their verdict.
After a two-month trial Kwok Wai-kin, a District Court judge handpicked by the government to try national security cases, found the five guilty of conspiring to spread seditious content.
“The seditious intention stems not merely from the words, but from the words with the proscribed effects intended to result in the mind of children,” Kwok wrote in his judgment.
During the trial prosecutors argued the books contained “anti-China sentiment” and were aimed at “inciting readers’ hatred against the mainland authorities.”
They also said the books were meant to encourage Hong Kongers to discriminate against “mainland Chinese people living in Hong Kong.”
The defense argued that the sedition offense was vaguely defined and that each reader should be allowed to make up their own mind about what the characters in the books represented.
They also warned that a guilty verdict would further criminalize political criticism and have a chilling effect on the society.
Until recently Hong Kong was a bastion of free expression within China and home to a vibrant and outspoken publishing industry.
But Beijing has unleashed a sweeping political crackdown on the city in response to huge and sometimes violent democracy protests three years ago.
Sedition, originally a law from the British colonial era, had not been used for decades.
But it has been embraced by police and prosecutors over the last two years, alongside the national security law which Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020.
Since then the city’s once-popular democracy movement has been dismantled.
Most prominent local democracy activists either are in jail, are awaiting trial or have fled overseas.
Dozens of civil society groups, including multiple trade unions, have folded while a mainland-style censorship rule has been created for the film industry.
Books have been removed from libraries and curriculums rewritten with authorities ordered to instill patriotism into the city’s children.
Only people deemed “staunch patriots” are now allowed to run for office.
Even before the latest crackdown, publishing had become a key target for Chinese authorities.
In 2015, five Hong Kongers behind a bookstore that published salacious tomes on leaders of the Chinese Communist Party went missing, later reappearing in mainland custody.
The missing bookseller case was itself a partial catalyst for the 2019 democracy protests which initially began as a movement against a law allowing extraditions to the mainland’s party-controlled court system.

Topics: Hong Kong

Australian government says photos of engineer held in Iraqi jail raise ‘serious concerns’ about health

Updated 59 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

  • Robert Pether’s wife has likened the situation to ‘watching his murder in slow motion’ and says her husband has lost more than 40kg in custody
  • Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised Pether’s case with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in June
LONDON: The Australian government said it has “serious concerns” for the welfare of one of its citizens who is being held in a jail in Baghdad, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Photos of Robert Pether obtained by the newspaper show discolored skin and the engineer’s body covered in new moles, particularly on his back, which his doctors and family fear are cancerous.

The engineer, arrested and arbitrarily imprisoned in Baghdad in April last year over a business dispute between his architecture firm and Iraq’s government, is a skin cancer survivor.

His doctors say health services are not conducting proper tests and have botched the excision of two moles, exposing him to a severe risk of infection. 

Pether’s wife has likened the situation to “watching his murder in slow motion” and says her husband has lost more than 40kg in custody.

“He looks like a different person completely,” she told The Guardian.

“The whites of his eyes are grey and he literally has two black eyes and patchy skin. His doctor was mortified. His skin is sagging off him and his bones are protruding,” she added.

In a letter to Australian embassy staff two weeks ago, the engineer’s doctor wrote: “Robert Pether is imprisoned in a 14ft cell with no windows and only one door with [up to] 21 other men.”

“To perform surgery on any patient and send them back into that environment is unconscionable,” the doctor said.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it holds “serious concerns” for Pether’s welfare. A spokesperson said the government was advocating for Pether “in the strongest possible terms.”

“Officials from the Australian Embassy in Baghdad are providing extensive consular support to Mr. Pether and his family, including visiting him in prison and working with Iraqi authorities to ensure Mr. Pether is able to access appropriate medical care,” a spokesperson said.

“The Australian government has consistently advocated for Mr. Pether in the strongest possible terms at the highest levels and we will continue to do so.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised Pether’s case with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in June. 

His family says he is innocent and a UN working group has previously criticized his trial as compromised.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention released a report on Pether’s detention in March, finding it to be arbitrary and a breach of international law.

The report said that charges against him were changed half way through the trial and that he was denied a fair trial before being convicted of fraud and sentenced to five years in prison. 

The UN group said it had received allegations that Pether “was exposed to extreme cold, threats of death, humiliation, and various forms of psychological abuse.”

The report also cited allegations that Pether had been “blindfolded, interrogated, screamed at, threatened, insulted and shown torture rooms.”

Topics: Australia Iraq Robert Pether Anthony Albanese Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

India’s growth masks inequality as nation becomes 5th largest economy

Updated 07 September 2022

  • Size of India’s economy was $854.7bn as of March this year
  • Despite latest achievement, South Asian nation still has ‘long way to go,’ economist says
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Deep inequality remains a pressing issue across India, experts said this week, even as the former British colony surged past the UK to become the world’s fifth biggest economy.

India’s gross domestic product leaped past Britain in the final three months of 2021 and extended its lead in the first quarter of this year, according to a report from Bloomberg citing GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund. The size of India’s economy was $854.7 billion as of March this year, compared to the UK’s $816 billion, Bloomberg said.

The South Asian nation is also on track to leap further ahead to become the third largest economy by 2029, the State Bank of India said in a report. India was ranked 11th among the largest economies only a decade ago, while the UK was fifth.

But other economic indicators, such as access to education and medical care, are still far below the standard of a developed economy, experts have said, with inequality a persisting issue throughout India.

“India is a deeply unequal society and becoming the fifth largest economy in the world is not a meaningful measure of public welfare,” Professor Sanjay Srivastva of Delhi-based economic think tank Institute of Economic Growth told Arab News.

“In India, growth in total might have only led to greater inequality.”

Tens of millions were pushed into poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic, which also saw the Indian economy contracting by 6.6 percent in 2020-2021, about double of that of the global economy. The unemployment rate stood at 8.5 percent in August, according to data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.

“What India is celebrating is the fact that Britain was our colonizer and India’s GDP has now exceeded Britain,” human development economist Santosh Kumar Mehrotra of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi told Arab News.

“Look at the Human Development Index: India is 131 in the world. On per capita income, India’s rank is 128. So I don’t know what is there to be proud of,” Mehrotra added.

Delhi-based economist and author Prof. Arun Kumar warned there may be some inaccuracies in government figures, from which the IMF compiled its data.

“If the government data is incorrect, then the IMF analysis is also going to be incorrect,” Kumar said.

“Surpassing the British economy does not mean that India has become prosperous,” he added.

“Ours may be the fifth largest economy, but you have to question the GDP and the comparison in terms of per capita income, in terms of prosperity between both the countries.”

India’s per capita income, at around $2,300, is also significantly lower compared to that of the UK’s $47,000, according to 2021 data from the World Bank.

India becoming the fifth largest economy is the country’s “first step to achieve more GDP and income,” Prof. N. R. Bhanumurthy of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, an autonomous research institute under India’s Ministry of Finance, told Arab News.

Though the achievement is “a reason to celebrate,” Bhanumurthy said that the GDP is only one economic indicator, adding that there are other aspects of the economy and society that India “needs to really focus on.”

Economist Rajiv Kumar, former vice chairman of state-funded public policy think tank Niti Aayog, also said there is still a long road ahead for India despite the country’s latest achievement.

“There was a time when India’s share in the world’s GDP was more than its share of the population. At the moment, we are 16 percent of the world population and less than 4 percent of the world’s GDP,” he said.

“It’s time to congratulate ourselves,” Kumar said. “But we have a long way to go and we need to continue working harder.”

Topics: India United Kingdom (UK) International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Greece rejects Turkey’s ‘unprovoked’ threats

Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given controversial speeches recently to mark the 100th anniversary of Turkey’s victory in a three-year war against Greece
ATHENS: Greece has notified the EU, NATO and UN of Turkey’s “unprovoked” threats against its sovereignty, according to letters published Wednesday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given controversial speeches recently to mark the 100th anniversary of Turkey’s victory in a three-year war against Greece that completed the creation of the post-Ottoman state.
He has repeatedly accused NATO ally Greece of “occupying” Aegean islands whose status was settled in post-war treaties and has warned that Turkey’s armed forces could “come overnight” and “do what is necessary.”
The letters, dated September 5 but published by EU member Greece Wednesday, said Erdogan’s statements were “openly threatening” and “unacceptable.”
“These public statements by the Turkish President speak for themselves: they are unprovoked, unacceptable and an insult against Greece and the Greek people,” the letters signed by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias say.
Erdogan has increased his verbal attacks on Greece ahead of next year’s election that is expected to be his most difficult after 20 years in power.
“If you go too far, the price will be heavy,” Erdogan said Saturday, referencing the 1922 fall of the western city of Izmir that was followed by its burning and a massacre of the ethnic Greek population.
In response to Turkey’s claim that Greek islands have been illegally militarised, Athens counters that Turkey has a large fleet and army stationed on the coast facing the islands, and invaded Cyprus in 1974.
Dendias said Tuesday that statements by Turkish officials were growing “increasingly outrageous and unacceptable” and warned Greece’s military “was adequate to defend our homeland.”
The two uneasy neighbors have for years feuded over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in disputed parts of the Aegean, which separates the two countries, and in the eastern Mediterranean.
Athens also accuses Ankara of flying over Greek islands, while Turkey has been angered by recent Greek defense agreements with France and the United States.

Topics: Greece Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine sailor permits seen crucial for grain exports, global shipping

Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

  • The move is part of efforts by Ukraine to maximise its grain shipments via a UN-brokered corridor through the Black Sea
  • Ukraine's government has waived the ban for qualified seafarers and those studying for a mariner qualification
KYIV: Ukraine’s decision to allow its seafarers to leave the country despite wartime restrictions will free up vital manpower for both Ukrainian grain exports and the wider global shipping industry, industry figures told Reuters.
The move, officially confirmed this week, is part of efforts by Ukraine to maximize its grain shipments via a UN-brokered corridor through the Black Sea, which lifted a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s south coast when came into effect in early August.
“We understand that the grain corridor depends on them (seafarers) and the world of international logistics also depends on them,” Viktor Vyshnov, deputy head of Ukraine’s Shipping Administration, told Reuters.
Industry figures said in late July, shortly after the grain export deal was agreed, that finding enough seafarers to crew the estimated 80 vessels stuck in Ukrainian ports since the start of Russia’s invasion in February would be a challenge.
While able-bodied Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are barred from leaving the country as fighting continues against Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s government has waived the ban for qualified seafarers and those studying for a mariner qualification.
The move, first announced in late August by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, was decreed into law by his cabinet last Friday, according to a copy of the order published on Monday evening.
“According to the decree, all seafarers, whether they are leaving from Ukrainian ports or are going abroad to fulfil their contracts, can obtain the possibility to leave Ukraine,” Vyshnov said.
Shmyhal said in August that the decision would boost Ukraine’s wartime coffers, as it would “allow thousands of sailors to get jobs and (state) budget receipts to grow.”

GLOBAL IMPACT
Ukrainian seafarers make up 4 percent of the total global mariner workforce of 1.89 million sailors, according to analysis from trade associations the International Chamber of Shipping and BIMCO.
“They are vital cog in the global supply chain when it comes to providing well qualified seafarers,” Stephen Cotton, General Secretary of the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) union, said.
Having Ukrainian seafarers back in the global shipping market will be important in filling demand for qualified sailors over the next four years, Natalie Shaw, director of employment affairs at the International Chamber of Shipping, told Reuters.
“The (ICS/BIMCO) report predicts that there will be a need for an additional 89,510 officers by 2026 to operate the world merchant fleet, and Ukraine supplies over 76,000 of the current workforce,” she said.
“In the (2021) report ... Ukraine was listed as the top country companies are likely to recruit from,” she added.

RUSSIAN SAILORS
The staffing situation on ships arriving in Ukraine has been complicated by the lack of clarity on the status of Russian merchant sailors.
The grain corridor deal did not clarify the status of Russian mariners aboard ships that come into Ukrainian ports, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry told Reuters.
A spokesperson for Ukraine’s border agency told Reuters that while he did not know of any cases of Russian seafarers receiving visas to enter Ukrainian territory during the invasion, this did not theoretically stop them from sailing into Ukrainian ports if they remained aboard their ship.
“If these people are refused entry ... then they must remain aboard the ship until it leaves the port,” border agency spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry, which is responsible for issuing visas, did not respond to a request for comment.
“Common sense says Russian-owned ships and Russian-crewed ships should be very careful about visiting Ukraine,” the ITF’s Cotton said. “At the moment I would not recommend it.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict seafarers grain shipping

Preparing for harsh winter in Ukraine’s Donbas

Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

  • The gas has been cut off and the fighting shows no signs of stopping
  • Residents are stocking up on wood for the brick furnaces that have been set up in front of each building
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: In a lush garden between two apartment blocks in the city of Kramatorsk, Oleskandr Matviyevsky chops dead trees into kindling.
Everyone in this part of the city around 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the front line, knows that winter will be harsh.
The gas has been cut off and the fighting shows no signs of stopping, with soldiers around the city preparing for battle.
Residents are stocking up on wood for the brick furnaces that have been set up in front of each building and for their heating stoves.
“We will group together to stay warm... and what will be, will be,” said Matviyevsky, chainsaw in hand, as artillery fire echoes in the background and air-raid sirens blare out.
“We were friendly before, we’ve only grown closer,” the 42-year-old worker said.
The gas was cut off in May in the Donetsk region, which is partly controlled by Russian forces, and in the neighboring occupied Lugansk region after damage to infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for mandatory evacuation of civilians from the Donetsk region in July, both to avoid the fighting and ahead of the winter season.
“Please, evacuate,” Zelensky urged.
But Olga, 60, said she had no intention of leaving her flat, even though a strike recently hit a building in her neighborhood.
Local media have reported that some residents have been asked to sign waivers stating their decision to stay despite the warnings.
“I’m not signing anything,” said Olga.
“We will all die here together. If it’s one grave for everyone, then so be it. But we are standing strong,” she said, raising her fist in the air.
After living in Kramatorsk for 36 years, she has nowhere else to go.
Sitting on a bench in front of her building, surrounded by her neighbors and her cat, she said she feared her young grandchildren would struggle in the cold winter.
Around 60,000 people remain in Kramatorsk, out of the 220,000 living there before the war, according to local officials.
“We don’t have the resources to heat up the residential areas,” said Igor Yeskov, a spokesman for the city council.
But the city has been making preparations, including asking a local businessman to provide around a thousand traditional wood stoves to help those who remain.
The stoves are not suited to heating the city’s numerous apartment blocks, however.
Olga’s cousin Andrii Kasionkin, 54, has opted for another solution.
Since February, he has been living in his cellar with his family both to protect them from the bombing and in the hope that it will provide some warmth in winter.
He said temperatures inside the cellar could be kept at 10 degrees Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) in winter even when it is minus 10 degrees Celsius outside.
“We live here for now and we try not to think about tomorrow,” he said.
“We are trying to live with dignity. Even in this situation.”
In the city of Sloviansk, closer to the front line, a local hospital has been preparing by installing a new heater that can burn waste, coal or wood.
Valentyna Glushchenko, the director of the hospital, said she was “very worried.”
“A healthy person can feel comfortable in different conditions, but a sick person requires a certain temperature. They need warmth during their treatment.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict gas Donetsk Lugansk WOOD winter

