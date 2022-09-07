You are here

Saudi leaders congratulate Liz Truss on appointment as UK PM

date 2022-09-07
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Wednesday sent a cable of congratulations to Liz Truss following her appointment as Britain’s prime minister a day earlier, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The king “expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for her success, and to the friendly people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland further progress and prosperity.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable congratulating the new premier.

Saudi Arabia's 2nd Global Artificial Intelligence Summit focuses on humanity's challenges

Solutions for energy, pollution, healthcare under scrutiny; ethics to regulate the industry to be discussed
RIYADH: The Saudi Data and AI Authority has announced its official schedule and speaker roster for the 2nd Global AI Summit, set to take place from Sept. 13 to 15 in Riyadh, which will focus on using technology to solve humankind’s most pressing problems.

The summit’s theme is “AI for the Good of Humanity,” with the delegates set to discuss topics including “AI Now,” “AI Next,” and “AI Never.” The aim is to find solutions for the planet’s major challenges including global energy demand, decarbonization, equitable access to healthcare and disease eradication.

In addition, the participants will focus on AI ethics and policies to regulate the industry and prevent harm. The SDAIA will highlight AI advances and achievements in the Kingdom and share its broader vision for the future as part of the nation’s Vision 2030 plan.

Panels will include experts from the private and public sectors who will share experiences about the impact of AI on their work. There will also be a session dedicated to discussing AI’s impact on youth today.

Prominent speakers at this year’s summit include Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar AlKhorayef, CEO of Aramco Amin Nasser, Chief Technology and Artificial Intelligence Officer at UNESCO Fengchun Miao, Founder and CEO of Digital Citizen Fund Roya Mahboob, and Francesca Rossi, IBM fellow, AI ethics global leader, and president of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence.

Abdullah Alghamdi, president of the SDAIA, said: “We are excited to facilitate thought-provoking and engaging dialogue regarding the future of AI during this year’s summit. This event is truly a testament to our commitment to promoting thoughtful discussions that will inform business, academic, and industry leaders.”

During the summit, the Kingdom will unveil several projects and partnerships on the use of AI in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia’s plans are part of its Data and AI National Strategy to elevate the Kingdom as a global leader among data-driven economies.

‘Most sophisticated architecture of the world’: American writer astonished on rapid development in Kingdom

‘Most sophisticated architecture of the world’: American writer astonished on rapid development in Kingdom
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

'Most sophisticated architecture of the world': American writer astonished on rapid development in Kingdom

Paige Peterson was recently in the Kingdom for a three-month visit at the invitation of Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud
  • Paige Peterson was recently in the Kingdom for a three-month visit at the invitation of Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s skyscraper-filled city skylines dominate the landscape. Such was the impression of American writer Paige Peterson, who was recently in the Kingdom for a three-month visit at the invitation of Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud.

Peterson’s first visit to the Kingdom was in 2015, when she was invited by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, who was also Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US when the two met.

“He had two good reasons for [inviting me]. One was professional. I was the executive vice president of the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, and one of my missions was to build alliances with Saudi Arabia’s medical community. The other was personal. As a writer and photographer, I was endlessly curious about Saudi Arabia’s people and its landscape,” said Peterson.

On her latest trip, which started in February of this year, Petterson spent nearly three months traveling alone throughout Saudi Arabia with the sole purpose of photographing and writing about Riyadh, AlUla, Hegra, Tabuk, NEOM, Jeddah, Taif, Jubbah, Hail, Alkhobar, Dammam, Al-Hasa, and Abha in the Asir region.

American writer Paige Peterson at AlUla. (Supplied)

“I have been asked endlessly if I felt safe in Saudi Arabia. Never did I feel unsafe. The culture of the Arabs is to welcome guests and travelers with open arms. The extraordinary charm of Saudi generosity and heartfelt hospitality is legendary. The streets are safe,” Peterson said.

A great lover of nature, Peterson spoke with a sense of awe as she described the Kingdom’s natural wonders, including “the thrilling experience of a sandstorm.”

She was astonished at the rapid development in the Kingdom, with clusters of business buildings creating new hip neighborhoods, filled with vibrant restaurants and a lively coffee culture that brought people in by swarm.

On social reform, she noticed young men and women mingling freely, a thriving nightlife and more women behind the wheel.

American writer Paige Peterson while driving in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

With Saudi Arabia quickly becoming a new destination hotspot, Peterson had this to say to those considering traveling there: “It is everything you have heard it to be and nothing that you have heard it to be. Step back into another century, turn a corner, and you are in the most sophisticated architecture in the world.

“You will be delighted by the warmth of the people and the diversity of the country. There are mountains, beaches, coral reefs, grasslands, and forests — not to mention the largest sand sea in the world.”

As a journalist, Peterson has reported extensively on the Middle East. Her most recent book is “Growing Up Belvedere-Tiburon.” With Christoper Cerf, she is the co-author and illustrator of “Blackie: The Horse Who Stood Still” and the illustrator of “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Jesse Kornbluth.

Riyadh at night. (Supplied)

As a painter, Peterson is represented by the Gerald Peters Gallery in New York and has been honored by the Guild Hall Academy of the Arts in East Hampton.

She is an author and artist in residence at Literacy Partners and a board member of Catmosphere, the National Council on US-Arab Relations and the Safari West Wildlife Foundation.

Growing Saudi American trade relations will boost opportunities in Kingdom: US business leader

Growing Saudi American trade relations will boost opportunities in Kingdom: US business leader
Updated 07 September 2022
Nada Alturki

Growing Saudi American trade relations will boost opportunities in Kingdom: US business leader

Growing Saudi American trade relations will boost opportunities in Kingdom: US business leader
  • US Chamber of Commerce VP for Middle East lauds Vision 2030 reforms taking place in Saudi Arabia
  • American firms keen to set up businesses in Kingdom, hire, develop local talent
Updated 07 September 2022
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: A top American business leader has praised the reforms taking place in Saudi Arabia that would help attract more investment to the Kingdom.

Steve Lutes, vice president for Middle East affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, said the country was heading in the right direction in terms of the changes being made.

The official, currently on a visit to Riyadh, met with senior Saudi government figures, including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, to discuss ongoing policy regulatory matters including engagement with commercial business communities, the development of data protection laws, and investment issues.

Vision 2030 was also the subject of talks around sustainability, climate solutions, green technology, healthcare, artificial intelligence, food security, emerging digital economies, and other key areas. 

Lutes told Arab News: “The Kingdom’s going in the right direction, it’s making the reforms and is taking the steps necessary to enable more investment and attract more businesses.

“The Kingdom has positioned itself as a leader in energy transition, and I think US companies are witnessing that and want to be a part of that — and we want to help.”

He lauded the growing infrastructure developments in the country and positive approach toward new and emerging creative and economic sectors.

“As the chamber, we will really look forward to partnering with Saudi Arabia to help build out that area,” he said.

Lutes has visited Saudi Arabia on numerous occasions, his most recent trip taking place in January 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the interim, the chamber has had multiple meetings in Washington, D.C. with leading Saudi officials, including Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha, and a delegation joined by Minister of Commerce and Media Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.

“It was important for us to come out to Riyadh, and both refresh some of our long-standing relationships, and then look to establish some new ones, and think creatively about what we are going to do as the US Chamber with our partners here in the Kingdom to grow the bilateral economic relationship,” Lutes added.

Vision 2030 aims to promote Saudi domestic businesses and entrepreneurs, with small- and medium-sized enterprises making up 80 percent of most industries, and the balance between local industrialization and enhancing US Saudi trade relations could prove beneficial to local economies.

Lutes said: “When US companies come and set up business here, or grow what they are already doing, they don’t bring a huge US footprint of employees. What they are looking to do is hire locally.”

With work opportunities expanding through the establishment of foreign companies in the Kingdom, the development of existing local talent was expected to continue as firms offered training services, opportunities for career growth, and broadening investment horizons.

“I think there is already a robust consultation really working hand-in-hand with the government and the private sector, but that can always be improved,” Lutes added.

After the economic lows of 2020 brought about by the pandemic, the two countries have bounced back with their trade relationship, reaching a SR92.5 billion ($24.6 billion) trade volume last year. That represented an increase of 22 percent from 2020, with exports increasing from SR33.7 billion in that year to SR50.7 billion in 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Egypt meets Egyptian minister of culture

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Egypt meets Egyptian minister of culture
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Egypt meets Egyptian minister of culture

Nugali congratulated Egypt's Al-Kilani on assuming her ministerial duties
Updated 07 September 2022
  • Nugali congratulated Egypt’s Al-Kilani on assuming her ministerial duties
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Egypt, met with Egyptian Minister of Culture Nevin Youssef Al-Kilani in Cairo on Tuesday. 
Nugali congratulated Egypt’s Al-Kilani on assuming her ministerial duties and wished her success in her career.
The pair also discussed cooperation in culture and ways to enhance it based on the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

KSA has great future in film industry, says Saudi actress Ida Al-Kusay

Ida Al-Kusay
Ida Al-Kusay
Updated 06 September 2022
Rahaf Jambi

KSA has great future in film industry, says Saudi actress Ida Al-Kusay

Ida Al-Kusay
  • In an interview, Ida Al-Kusay speaks about her journey in the acting world
Updated 06 September 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: MBC Studios has started production of the Saudi fantasy series “Rise of the Witches” with an all-local cast and crew.

The high-end production division of the MBC Group stated that it is producing the show based on a novel by Saudi author Osamah Al-Muslim. The series is set in ancient Arabia and tells the story of an epic war between two rival witch covens.

One of the lead Saudi actresses in the series is Ida Al-Kusay, who has worked in feature films, series and theater.

In an interview with Arab News, she spoke about her journey in the acting world, which started in 2019, and her present work.

Al-Kusay studied clinical psychology at King Saud University in Riyadh, then double majored in marketing and American Sign Language at Emerson college.

• Ida Al-Kusay was nominated as best actress in her first feature film ‘Junoon,’ which was released on Oct. 27 at the London Film Festival 2021.

• She is among a handful of Saudi actresses who underwent stunt training as she feels that it adds to her list of credentials.

• The actress believes there is a great future for the film industry in the Kingdom, and more people should consider acting as a career.

“I was always obsessed with sign language. The culture of sign language, how to be appropriate, how to be nice, helped me a lot with my acting because you learn how to express yourself not just with words but with body language, with your eyes, with your facial expressions,” Al-Kusay said.

Al-Kusay was nominated as best actress in her first feature film “Junoon,” which was released on Oct. 27 at the London Film Festival 2021.

Talking about her character, Al-Kusay said: “When you shoot horror films, you need to get into the mentality of the character. I play the character of Jiji, a fashionista, and I lived her character. I got into the emotional and mental state of Jiji. I didn’t know the right way as an actress to leave the character when they said ‘Cut.’”

She added: “They’re saying, ‘Cut,’ but for me, I’m still acting and I’m going into something very traumatic. So, the minute they said, ‘Cut,’ I could not stop. I was still there, living the trauma. But it’s a good thing I won an award for it.”

Al-Kusay is among a handful of Saudi actresses who underwent stunt training as she feels that it adds to her list of credentials.

“It’s not easy to learn all the fight movements with swords and spears, but it’s so nice and empowering. It requires a lot of physical effort that I’m not always ready for, but it’s testing me, and I feel like I want to take this step to move forward into the stunt world,” she said.  

“Not everyone is prepared to do roles that have a lot of physical movements and fights. I want to have that,” she said.

Al-Kusay believes there is a great future for the film industry in the Kingdom, and more people should consider acting as a career.  

“The industry is blooming, and I’m so happy with everything that’s happening now in Saudi Arabia. It’s so beautiful because I feel like, at this moment, we are creating history.”

 

 

