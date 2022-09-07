Saudi Arabia reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 814,088.

The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,310.

Of the new infections, 33 were recorded in Riyadh and 21 in Jeddah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 119 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 801,254.

It said that 3,524 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 7,757 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 44 million.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 34 were in critical condition. More than 68 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.