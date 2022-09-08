Saudi chief of general staff visits Qatar, meets counterpart

RIYADH: The chief of the general staff of the Saudi Arabian army Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili is visiting Qatar on an official visit, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The visit comes in response to an invitation received by his Qatari counterpart Lt. Gen. Salem bin Hamad Al-Nabit, and Al-Ruwaili will meet with a number of military leaders during his visit.

During a meeting between Al-Ruwaili and Al-Nabit, the two officials exchanged views and discussed a number of military matters of common interest between the two countries.

Al-Ruwaili also visited the headquarters of the Qatar Emiri Air Force where he was received by the commander of the force Brigadier General Jassem bin Mohamed Al-Mannai and briefed on the latest devices and equipment in use.

The Kingdom’s chief of the general staff also visited the Combined Air Operations Center at Al-Udeid Air Base, Al-Zaeem Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Attiya Air Academy, and the sixth edition of the International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition, also known as S’hail.

Al-Ruwaili stressed the importance of military relations between the two countries and joint defense cooperation, expressing his happiness at and appreciation for the warm welcome he received.