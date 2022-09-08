You are here

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn
Ashghal awarded the contract to a consortium comprising Metito, Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Co., and Gulf Investment Corp. (Supplied)
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s Public Works Authority, known as Ashghal, has awarded a $1.48 billion public-private partnership contract for the development, design, build, finance and procurement of a 150,000 cubic meter per day sewage treatment work. 

Touted to be the country’s first sewage treatment PPP project, Ashghal awarded the contract to a consortium comprising Metito, Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Co., and Gulf Investment Corp. 

Located in the areas of Al Wakrah and Al Wukair, the scope of work for the consortium also includes the delivery of Kahramaa facilities, including a primary substation, initial commissioning, performance acceptance testing, and 25 years of operations and maintenance. 

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and minister of interior, who attended the signing ceremony said that the project is a culmination of the state’s efforts to consolidate the partnership between the public and private sectors. 

“Metito has been closely working with its Qatari stakeholders, developing projects since 1987, and being awarded this contract alongside our partners is a great honor and a testament to our commitment to play a leading role in enabling Qatar to achieve its ambitious water agenda,” said Mutaz Ghandour, chairman and CEO of Metito. 

The Al Wakrah and Al Wukair STW project will progress in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030 which aims to streamline water consumption and encourage the use of unconventional water resources.

Abdul Aziz Al Attiya, chairman of Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Co. said, “We are the largest shareholder in this consortium, which means providing an effective contribution to the capital, in addition to our decades-long experience working within Qatar.” 

Rami Ghandour, managing director of Metito, revealed that his company and its partners will invest the equity required for the project. 

“Through our experts, access to global resources, and extensive knowledge of the local Qatari requirements and specifications, we are confident we are absolutely the right partner to develop this strategic project,” added Ghandour. 

Topics: Qatar ppp Projects

DUBAI: Founded in 1907, Damas Jewellery is one of the leading jewelers in the Middle East.

After joining the house as chairman and CEO in April 2020, Luc Perramond turned, restructured and repositioned the business to create a leaner organization.

A shift in consumer preferences increased during the pandemic and was accompanied by a change for the brand and the industry. 

“The future is with strong brands,” said Perramond. “People want brands and the safety of a brand umbrella. They want the emotional connection and the brand to stand behind their products.”

A design-led jewelry house, Damas is one of the few brands from the region to compete with international labels such as Cartier and Bulgari. The company’s competitive advantage lies in its positioning, enabling it to cater to a broader customer base. Damas operates 150 stores across the Gulf region, with close to 3 million customers in the Middle East.

One of the brand’s most successful collections is Alif, the first letter of the Arabic alphabet. Launched in October 2021, Alif was created to recognize the Arab women representing the region’s future. 

In that spirit, Damas brought together women of substance who stood out for their achievements in sports, business and politics, highlighting their capabilities and role in a changing society. 

The brand’s current ambassador is Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim.

“We are jewelers, and our clients are all women. We need to understand our customers,” Perramond said. “Nonetheless, preserving the brand identity and building its DNA goes through empowering women in-house as well.”

Damas saw its women participation rate increase in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, up from 13 percent recorded in 2020 to 35 percent in 2022.

Damas’ aim is to be recognized as the leading house of jewelry design in the Middle East and be “the alternative to international brands, the go-to for all the Arabs across the region,” Perramond said.

Dynamics of the luxury market 

Globally, the luxury market across its various segments has been resilient in the past six months, despite the rise in inflation, as it continues to target customers with higher disposable income.

In the Middle East, the industry is expected to grow faster than in Europe. Dubai is a magnet for high-net-worth individuals, with “around 4,000 millionaires expected to visit the emirate in 2022. The offer of luxury brands in Dubai is strong, and the economic environment is favorable,” Perramond said.

Damas operates 20 stores in Saudi Arabia and is planning to increase its footprint in Jeddah and Riyadh. The latter, growing at a double-digit pace in line with Vision 2030, is home to Damas’ flagship store. 

“Saudi Arabia will be the fastest-growing market in luxury in the next five years in the region,” Perramond said, with Damas’ next frontier being Egypt, a country where “we have a long history and the brand is recognized, but we need to rebuild it.”

Lab-grown versus mined diamonds

Lab-grown diamonds will be part of the future of the diamond business. Already an important phenomenon in the US, particularly over the past 10 years, it is also gaining popularity in Europe and the Middle East. 

Damas launched a collection last year called GAIA, made with lab-grown diamonds, which will have a second launch in October 2022.

“Lab-grown is real and certified diamonds. We need to raise consumer awareness on this front due to existent misunderstandings,” Perramond said, highlighting the benefits of this type of diamond, including more ethical production processes. 

Lab-grown diamonds are about 40 percent cheaper than mined diamonds, attracting more customers, not only millennials but also a customer base looking for safer, more sustainable products.

“Lab-grown will not compete with mined diamonds. Rather, they are going to enlarge the market,” he said.

Marketing strategy

“Around 75 percent of the customers in the business look for information online and decide before going to the store. There is a culture of shopping in malls in the Middle East,” Perramond said.

Reaching customers from the comfort of their homes is a continuing challenge for the jeweler to grow its market share through an omnichannel strategy and relying on influencer marketing.

Damas has adopted a digital-focused strategy, allocating 80 percent of its investment to digital. The jeweler counts more than 1.2 million followers on social media, growing its follower base by 20 percent a year. 

“We generate an engagement of quality, and we are currently leaders in terms of ‘noise’ and #1 on Snapchat in Saudi Arabia for jewelry,” Perramond said. 

The group represents international brands in the region, such as Mikimoto, Graff and Djula, for which Damas is working with the Kuwaiti influencer, Ahood.

Damas’ CEO stressed the importance of trust as the key to success in the business.

“Jewelry is an ongoing event, where you need to follow your clients and to be present during every moment of their life,” he said.

Topics: Damas Jewellery

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index continued to suffer losses due to the continuing decline in oil prices.

TASI ended the week’s final trading session on Thursday 0.25 percent lower to reach 11,834, while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.44 percent at 20,438.

Saudi oil giant Aramco fell 0.95 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. declined 1.37 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price fall by 1.93 percent, while Saudi British Bank decreased by 0.12 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, closed flat at SR85.7 ($22.8), while Alinma Bank advanced 1.96 percent.

Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co. traded flat at SR37, following an order for its former executives to pay SR1.23 billion ($328 million) for committing misleading actions.

Zain KSA rose 1.77 percent, after two no-objection letters were issued by the Communications and Information Technology Commission for the purchase of tower sites by the Public Investment Fund, Prince Saud bin Fahad, and Sultan Holding.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. led the gainers with 5.32 percent gain, followed by Tanmiah Food Co. which rose 4.27 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, saw its shares decline 2.12 percent.

Banque Saudi Fransi declined 2.57 percent, leading the fallers, while Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. came next with 2.44 percent decline.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures fell to $88.5 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $82.6 a barrel, as of 3:27 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: saudi stocks oil prices

RIYADH: Dubai carrier Emirates is all set to invest $350 million to equip its 50-strong fleet of A350s with inflight entertainment systems.

According to a press release, the airline has selected the new Thales’ AVANT Up system for its incoming Airbus A350 aircraft for its incoming fleet which is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

The press release noted that the new inflight entertainment systems will provide a memorable cinematic and personalized passenger experience.

“Emirates has always regarded inflight entertainment as an essential aspect of our onboard experience, and we were in fact the first airline to put personal screens onto every single seat onboard when that was far from the norm over 30 years ago,” said Adel al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer.

He added: “Our investment in next-generation Thales systems for our new A350 fleet will further our lead, enabling us to deliver even better experiences to our customers.”

The new entertainment system from Thales is expected to provide an enhanced ‘live’ television offering that provides a broader choice of live television and news in the highest available definition, the carrier added.

According to the press release, the entertainment system will provide 5,000 channels of multi-language content including live TV, movies, TV shows and music hits, along with the world’s first inflight shopping channel.

“At Thales we are proud to partner with Emirates in their mission to Fly Better. Thales’ AVANT Up brings to Emirates the latest consumer technologies and capabilities to the aircraft,” said Yannick Assouad, executive vice president, Thales Avionics.

Emirates is also the first airline in the world to use Thales’ Pulse, a power management technology that will make charging performance unaffected no matter how many users are charging their devices at the same time.

Earlier in August, Emirates revealed that it is investing over $2 billion to boost its inflight customer experience.

According to a statement issued by the airline carrier, the investment includes a program to retrofit over 120 aircraft with the latest interiors, in addition to an array of other service improvements across all cabins starting in 2022.

Topics: Emirates Airline

LONDON: Italian energy giant Eni will support Europe’s push to divert from Russian oil and gas supplies by promoting liquefied national gas works in the Middle East and North Africa and banking on gas riches in the eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking at the Gastech conference in Milan on Tuesday, the company’s Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco said Eni “plans to fully replace Russian gas by 2025 helped by east Med fields.”

Eni’s Deputy COO Cristian Signoretto added that the company would also invest up to $4.5 billion every year for the next three years to develop projects in several MENA locations, such as Qatar, Egypt and Algeria.

Signoretto said that Eni is “fully committed to invest $4.5 billion per annum in the upstream to bring on line new gas supplies,” with a special focus on LNG projects in Africa and the Middle East.

Energy news site OilPrice.com reported that Eni would double its Algerian gas imports to 18 billion cubic meters per year by 2024, adding that eastern Mediterranean operations would also be crucial to Eni’s strategy to divert from Russian energy supplies.

Eni and French giant TotalEnergies announced in late August a major gas discovery in a well off the coast of Cyprus, which could have up to 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The major find comes after Eni’s 2018 exploration activities in the same block unveiled another well, which is an extension of Egypt’s huge Zohr gas fields.

Topics: Eni

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ultra-luxury development project AMAALA, which is being developed by The Red Sea Development Co., has signed over 300 contracts worth over SR6.62 billion ($1.7 billion) to date, according to a press release. 

TRSDC revealed that more than 98 percent of the total contracts have been awarded to Saudi firms, which indicates the company’s commitment to strengthening the local economy. 

The press release noted that contracts worth an additional SR6.1 billion are currently out of tender across 54 proposals. 

“Surpassing 300 contract awards underscores the scale of this project and the significant progress being made as we press ahead with activity on the ground to bring our destination to life,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of TRSDC. 

He added: “As we transform our regenerative commitments into concrete actions, the destination will undoubtedly be an important stepping stone to redefining tourism in the region and beyond.” 

AMAALA is one of the most ambitious projects in Saudi Arabia which spans over 4,155 sq. km. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2024, with eight hotels and 1,200 hotel keys. 

Upon its full completion in 2027, it will offer approximately 3,000 rooms across 25 hotels as well as high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities. 

The AMAALA project is also expected to create 50,000 new direct, indirect, and induced jobs for Saudis, as well as contribute more than SR11 billion to the country’s gross domestic product once fully operational.

Earlier in June, during an exclusive interaction with Arab News, Ahmad Darwish, chief administrative officer at TRSDC and AMAALA, said that both Red Sea Project and AMAALA are year-round tourist destinations. 

“Summer, winter, spring or autumn, you name it; it will be a year-round destination,” said Darwish. 

He also said TRSDC and AMAALA are now spearheading a journey beginning from sustainability to reaching regenerative tourism. 

“We’re moving away from sustainability to regenerative tourism. It’s not just keeping things as it is. It’s improving the situation. We’re trying to do better things for the environment and habitats,” Darwish told Arab News.

Topics: Amaala TRSDC tourism Saudi Arabia

