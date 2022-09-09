Saudi Arabia condemns cyberattacks on Albania’s digital infrastructure

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the cyberattacks on Albania which targeted its digital infrastructure.
The Kingdom stressed its support and solidarity with Albania for the measures it has taken to protect its cybersecurity, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In this context, the Kingdom emphasized the importance of promoting and coordinating international efforts to keep peace in cyberspace and develop specialized capabilities to ensure that efforts continue in the face of cybersecurity threats, as well as take strict measures to combat these threats.
HIGHLIGHT
The Kingdom emphasized the importance of promoting and coordinating international efforts to keep peace in cyberspace and develop specialized capabilities to ensure that efforts continue in the face of cybersecurity threats, as well as take strict measures to combat these threats.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on Wednesday accused Iran of directing a cyberattack against Albanian institutions on July 15 in a bid to "”paralyze public services and hack data and electronic communications from the government systems.”
According to the AFP news agency, Iran rejected the accusation it was behind the cyberattack as “baseless” and called Albania’s decision to sever diplomatic ties “an ill-considered and short-sighted action.”
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has reiterated its firm stance condemning terrorism in all its forms.
This came in Saudi Arabia’s speech before the UN’s first Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism which was recently held at the headquarters of the organization in New York.
The director of the Saudi Arabia Counseling and Care Center, Maj. Gen. Wenyan Al-Subaie, said the Kingdom welcomed efforts being exerted by the UN, represented by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, in the fight against the global scourge.
Al-Subaie underlined the unwavering support of the Kingdom for the efforts exerted by the UN in remembrance and recognition of the victims of terrorism. Saudi Arabia commemorates along with the UN the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism observed on Aug. 21 of each year. “This day aims to make the voices of the victims of terrorism heard by the local and international communities and to make this day inspiring, so as to strengthen efforts aimed at repairing the damage done to them on the medium and long term and to sustainably promote the anti-terrorist discourse,” Al-Subaie said.
He noted that the concept of victimhood of the crime of terrorism is not limited to the victim alone. “It is more like a circle that expands to include direct and indirect victims, since the damage could be material (physical and economic) or moral (psychological and social). This circle includes the families of the perpetrators, women and children, who did not commit any fault but who have found themselves in the painful circle of victims and who need support like the other victims.”
Al-Subaie added: “In accordance with this perspective, the Kingdom has adopted a comprehensive and broad concept to define victims of terrorism and has enacted regulations on compensating damages sustained by the victims, including what is contained in article 85 of the Law for Crimes of Terrorism and its Financing and article 25 of its Executive Regulations, in accordance with resolution 825/60 of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. The Kingdom has also developed mechanisms and programs to implement this through its official institutions.”
He said that, within the framework of international efforts, the Kingdom has long provided assistance, services, and facilities to victims of terrorism and their families so that they can fully recover. “(Saudi Arabia) has allocated a large part of the aid to refugees in areas that have suffered and continue to suffer from conflicts and wars.”
He stressed that in confronting terrorism, the Kingdom had placed victims at the forefront of its efforts and measures aimed at addressing its effects, noting that commemorating victims of terrorism, preserving their rights, and providing them with support and care is a cornerstone in the comprehensive fight against it.
At the end of his speech, Al-Subaie said there is a need for concerted international efforts to exchange experiences and best practices through holding periodic local and regional meetings, directly and virtually.
He also called for the building and adopting of a media strategy to remind communities of the victims of terrorism in a way that contributes to countering extremist discourse, enhances the rights of victims within their communities, and compensates them for the damage done to them.