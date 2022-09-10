You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: From Development to Democracy: The Transformations of Modern Asia

What We Are Reading Today: From Development to Democracy: The Transformations of Modern Asia

Authors: Dan Slater and Joseph Wong

Over the past century, Asia has been transformed by rapid economic growth, industrialization, and urbanization—a spectacular record of development that has turned one of the world’s poorest regions into one of its richest. Yet Asia’s record of democratization has been much more uneven, despite the global correlation between development and democracy. Why have some Asian countries become more democratic as they have grown richer, while others—most notably China—haven’t? In From Development to Democracy, Dan Slater and Joseph Wong offer a sweeping and original answer to this crucial question.
Slater and Wong demonstrate that Asia defies the conventional expectation that authoritarian regimes concede democratization only as a last resort, during times of weakness. Instead, Asian dictators have pursued democratic reforms as a proactive strategy to revitalize their power from a position of strength.

 

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

