Saudi public prosecution confiscates 4 billion riyals from money laundering gang

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Prosecution said Monday that it confiscated four billion Saudi riyals from a money laundering gang and that it would sentence those accused to 25 years in prison, Al-Ekhbariya state television reported. 

The gang organization conducted huge financial operations and transferred them outside the kingdom, it added.

The gang consists of a Saudi citizen and five Arab expats.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia money laundering

  • Saudi Arabian authorities have said that they would continue to crack down on smuggling attempts in the country to ensure the public’s safety and prevent crime
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate for Narcotics Control seized 249,779 amphetamine pills that were smuggled into Jeddah through the Jeddah Islamic Port, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday. 

The pills were hidden in drilling equipment when authorities discovered them, according to SPA. 

A citizen from Riyadh was arrested and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, authorities said. 

The drug seizure was conducted in coordination with the Kingdom’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, SPA reported. 

Meanwhile in the Najran region, border patrol guards thwarted an attempt to smuggle 25 kilograms of hashish into the Kingdom. 

The smuggler was arrested and the necessary legal measures were taken against him, authorities said. 

Saudi Arabian authorities have said that they would continue to crack down on smuggling attempts in the country to ensure the public’s safety and prevent crime.

Topics: Saudi Arabia amphetamine

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Indian PM

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Indian PM
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Indian PM

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Indian PM
  • The letter was handed over by India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during his meeting with the crown prince
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

The letter was handed over by India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during his meeting with the crown prince in Jeddah.

The meeting discussed enhancing bilateral relations and efforts toward regional and international issues.

Among those who attended the meeting were Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan as well as other Saudi and Indian officials.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Saudi women have significantly contributed toward development of KSA

Dr. Abrar Abdulmannan Bar
Dr. Abrar Abdulmannan Bar
Updated 11 September 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi women have significantly contributed toward development of KSA

Dr. Abrar Abdulmannan Bar
  • Initiatives in line with Vision 2030 aim to place more women in leadership roles
Updated 11 September 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi women have made significant contributions in the fields of economic and social development in the Kingdom, affirmed Dr. Abrar Abdulmannan Bar, head of the knowledge department at the Salam Project for Cultural Communication and expert in women’s empowerment.

This was achieved by providing women with the skills needed to assume leadership positions, she said.

Bar, who also works as a visiting junior assistant professor at Tokai University in Japan, said that “women’s empowerment is a global concern and an integral part of the development plans around the world.”

Studies show that empowering women in the member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development can boost these countries’ gross domestic product by a total of $6 trillion, Bar explained.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Women’s economic participation increased from 19.3 percent in 2016 to 33.2 percent by the end of 2020, according to the General Authority for Statistics, while unemployment decreased from 34.5 percent in 2016 to 24.4 percent in 2020.

• Women’s participation in the labor market increased from 25.9 percent to 33.6 percent between 2020 and 2021, exceeding the targets set in Vision 2030.

• The average annual income of Saudi women reached SR111.6 billion ($29.6 billion).

In just five years following the announcement of the Kingdom’s Vision in 2016, over 293,000 women entered the labor market.

“We now see Saudi female ambassadors, deputy ministers and other motivational models for Saudi women,” she said.

Women’s economic participation increased from 19.3 percent in 2016 to 33.2 percent by the end of 2020, according to the General Authority for Statistics, while unemployment decreased from 34.5 percent in 2016 to 24.4 percent in 2020.

Women’s participation in the labor market increased from 25.9 percent to 33.6 percent between 2020 and 2021, exceeding the targets set in Vision 2030.

We now see Saudi female ambassadors, deputy ministers and other motivational models for Saudi women.

Dr. Abrar Abdulmannan Bar

Bar revealed that the average annual income of Saudi women reached SR111.6 billion ($29.6 billion).

The benefits of empowering women extend to the whole of society, Bar said. The more women are empowered, the more “they will be able to educate their children and elevate their families and communities in general.”

Work-life balance should also involve men, she said, and the domestic sphere should not be limited to women only.

“There should be a culture of ongoing support in order to achieve this balance and attain professional, managerial, personal and familial achievements. It’s normal to face some obstacles and challenges along the way,” Bar said.

There are many programs, including but not limited to the Women Leaders 2030 Mentoring and Leadership Training Initiative for Female Cadres, one of the initiatives launched by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in collaboration with the long-established French business school, INSEAD.

The initiative aims to equip Saudi women with leadership skills that will give them a competitive edge both in the Saudi work environment and internationally.

Another program is the Young Leadership Qualification Program for Global Communication provided by the Salam Project for Cultural Communication, which promotes interreligious and intercultural dialogue.

Bar said that 50 percent of the participants were Saudi women, and over 250 Saudi male and female youths were trained in this program.

This was achieved in parallel with the launching of the Leadership Program, one of the initiatives of the Women’s Leadership Center at the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

The program, carried out in collaboration with local and international experts, trains young Saudi women for leadership positions.

 

Topics: Saudi women Dr. Abrar Abdulmannan Bar Saudi Arabia INSEAD Vision2030 Vision 2030 SaudiVision2030

Techno Therapy aims to introduce Saudis to local, international talents for cultural exchange

Techno Therapy aims to introduce Saudis to local, international talents for cultural exchange
Updated 11 September 2022
Nada Al-Turki

Techno Therapy aims to introduce Saudis to local, international talents for cultural exchange

Techno Therapy aims to introduce Saudis to local, international talents for cultural exchange
  • “We’re actually playing with the best techno DJs in Riyadh alongside the legend Nicole Moudaber. It’s an honor, to be honest, to be in such a lineup as this,” DJ B-Hydra, Mohammed Bahaidrah, told Arab News
Updated 11 September 2022
Nada Al-Turki

RIYADH: On Friday, Desert Sound Entertainment came back with yet another unique Techno Therapy lineup, headlined by Lebanese British record label founder, radio personality, DJ and producer Nicole Moudaber in Riyadh.

At the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, the event welcomed Saudi crowds into the venue well past midnight in anticipation of Moudaber, one of the biggest names in the electronic music industry.

Moudaber mesmerized audiences with deep house dance and electronic music, leaving the crowd chanting for an encore. Her performance was preceded by local DJs B-Hydra, Psykey, ANT, DishDash and Moses playing back-to-back with Don Edwardo.

“We’re actually playing with the best techno DJs in Riyadh alongside the legend Nicole Moudaber. It’s an honor, to be honest, to be in such a lineup as this,” DJ B-Hydra, Mohammed Bahaidrah, told Arab News.

The techno DJ and producer kicked off the evening in his second public performance with Desert Sound, playing back-to-back with fellow DJ Psykey.

FASTFACTS

• DJ B-Hydra, Mohammed Bahaidrah, through his podcast ‘The Quantum Singularity,’ spotlights various DJs, with a focus on local talent within the Kingdom.

• Desert Sound Entertainment’s initiative, following their premiere Mars Escape event in May, aims to create communities through art, culture and music by presenting once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Bahaidrah said he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout during the opening performance.

“People love something different, they love something unique. Techno has many sounds. For me, I see techno as more of a way of expressing yourself, and I think that’s why people love it. It’s different,” he said.

While the electronic music scene is only recently being showcased in Saudi Arabia through different platforms and events, the passion for it is anything but new.

Bahaidrah, through his podcast “The Quantum Singularity,” spotlights various DJs, with a focus on local talent within the Kingdom.

“Every DJ has a different kind of sound, in techno or any other genre,” he said. “That’s why the focus of the podcast is to introduce different talent coming up here in Saudi. The world needs to see that.”

Fellow DJ Psykey, also known as Hussam, started his music journey in 2006, venturing into psychedelic trance music before discovering the various subgenres that techno has to offer.

He adjusted his sound to find a unique medium, psy-chill, that caters to the taste of the Saudi public. “I found that the crowd here in Riyadh doesn’t like psy-trance. They’re into electronic, like techno or house or groove, some dark music, but not as dark as psy-trance. So, I created a new sound, mixing techno with psychedelic sounds,” he told Arab News.

Bolstered by various entertainment aspects, including live graffiti art, festival makeup stations and music publicity platforms, Techno Therapy aims to expose the Saudi public to local and international talents and create opportunities for cultural exchange.

“There are many hidden talents here, but what we’re seeing now is the door being opened for them, introducing them to the public,” Psykey continued.

“I’m sure there is more coming for the future of the techno scene,” he said.

Desert Sound Entertainment’s initiative, following their premiere Mars Escape event in May, aims to create communities through art, culture and music by presenting once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Dedicated to shedding light on electronic music in Saudi, the company’s owner Ayman Al-Zurayer collaborated with the art hub Diriyah Biennale. He said that the community around it is what keeps people coming back.

“I’m actually looking forward to the future, and hopefully we become one of the strongest and biggest entertainment companies here in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News.

After experiencing the techno scene abroad, Al-Zurayer hoped to someday bring it back to his home country, Saudi Arabia. The organizer was an electrical engineer prior to leaving his job to pursue entertainment.

“Going through this journey, there are ups and downs that you face, and it might hurt sometimes. It actually makes you go harder, to learn from the people and the experiences. You build up and you keep going.

“Hopefully, one day, we’ll do something here in Saudi everyone will remember,” he said.

 

 

Topics: DJs B-Hydra Desert Sound Entertainment Saudi entertainment Saudi Arabia

Saudi deputy FM offers condolences after passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Saudi deputy FM offers condolences after passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi deputy FM offers condolences after passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Saudi deputy FM offers condolences after passing of Queen Elizabeth II
  • Al-Khuraiji wrote a message in a book of condolence
  • He was received by the UK’s ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji offered his condolences on Sunday over the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at the British embassy in Riyadh.

Attending on behalf of the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Al-Khuraiji wrote a message in a book of condolence.

He was received by the UK’s ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton who announced on Sunday that anyone who would like to leave a message in the book of condolence could do so between Sep. 11-15 or on Sep. 18 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at his residence in Riyadh.

Another book of condolence was opened at the British consulate in Jeddah, and people can also leave a message in the embassy’s online book.

“A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the royal family, and may be held in the royal archives for posterity,” the ambassador said.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday and her coffin arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday after a six-hour journey from her summer home in the Scottish Highlands.

Topics: Death of Queen Elizabeth II Saudi Arabia Riyadh British

