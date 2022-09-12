You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s desalination energy use down thanks to new tech: ACWA Power CEO
FDIC2022
FDIC2022

Saudi Arabia’s desalination energy use down thanks to new tech: ACWA Power CEO

Saudi Arabia’s desalination energy use down thanks to new tech: ACWA Power CEO
Paddy Padmanathan, CEO of ACWA Power
Short Url

https://arab.news/4tq2t

Updated 11 sec ago
Jana Salloum
Dana Abdelaziz

Saudi Arabia’s desalination energy use down thanks to new tech: ACWA Power CEO

Saudi Arabia’s desalination energy use down thanks to new tech: ACWA Power CEO
Updated 11 sec ago
Jana Salloum Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Massive technological developments spearheaded in Saudi Arabia have driven down the amount of energy needed to desalinate water, according to the CEO of ACWA Power.

Speaking during the Future of Desalination International Conference in Riyadh on Sept. 12, Paddy Padmanathan said there was still further to go to reduce the energy consumption in the sector, but added the whole process is now more “reliable”.

He also said the Kingdom is a prime investment destination for the water economy “due to the elements of overcoming the power challenges and capital low cost” compared to other countries in the region.

Reflecting on the change in production, Padmanathan said: “The business model was created here, and with massive technological advancement — really significant technological advancements — we have reduced the cost of the amount of energy that went into the desalination process, making it much much more reliable.

He added:  “We have now got to a stage where (we have) the efficiencies. (There is) much more room to go, but, we come from — just taking global numbers — 15+ kilowatt energy consumption down to 2.9, 2.8, just in a matter of decade, all being from thermal process to membrane process.”

Padmanathan said the price of energy is one of the reasons why desalination has proved expensive, but the reduction in consumption is not the only aspect that could see the cost fall.

“I don't want to use this word but I'm going to use it: energy has got ‘democratized’, all of the sudden sunshine is pretty much everywhere,” he said, referring to the potential of solar power.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia from Sept. 11-13 in Riyadh, the Future of Desalination International Conference aims to discuss opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship in the desalination sector.

Policymakers, developers, contractors, researchers and innovators will attend to discuss the sector’s future.

 

Topics: FDIC2022

Related

Saudi Arabia produces 20% of global desalinated water, official says
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia produces 20% of global desalinated water, official says

Oil prices amid supply concerns heading into winter

Oil prices amid supply concerns heading into winter
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices amid supply concerns heading into winter

Oil prices amid supply concerns heading into winter
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter.

Brent crude futures rose $1.51, or 1.6 percent, to $94.35 a barrel by 12:42 p.m. EDT (1642 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.28, or 1.5 percent, at $88.07.

US emergency oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels to 434.1 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 9, its lowest since October 1984, according to data released on Monday by the US Department of Energy.

US President Joe Biden in March set a plan to release 1 million barrels per day over six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to tackle high US fuel prices, which have contributed to soaring inflation.

The Biden administration is weighing the need for further SPR releases after the current program ends in October, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told Reuters last week.

Global oil supply is expected to tighten further when a European Union embargo on Russian oil takes effect on Dec. 5.

The G7 will implement a price cap on Russian oil to limit the country’s oil export revenue, seeking to punish Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, while taking measures to ensure that oil could still flow to emerging nations.

The US Treasury, however, warned that the cap could send oil and U.S. gasoline prices even higher this winter. 

The EU’s executive European Commission is due on Wednesday to unveil a package of measures to help power firms facing a liquidity crunch.

France, Britain and Germany also on Saturday said they had “serious doubts” about Iran’s intentions to revive a nuclear deal. Failure to revive the 2015 deal would keep Iranian oil off the market and keep global supply tight.

In more bearish news for markets, China’s oil demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing’s zero-COVID policy keeps people at home during holidays and reduces fuel consumption.

The European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve, meanwhile, are prepared to increase interest rates further to tackle inflation, which could strengthen the US currency and make dollar-denominated oil more expensive for investors.

Topics: Oil WTI Brent SPR

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude up; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers

EU crop monitor sees Ukraine maize crop down 24% on year

EU crop monitor sees Ukraine maize crop down 24% on year
Updated 39 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

EU crop monitor sees Ukraine maize crop down 24% on year

EU crop monitor sees Ukraine maize crop down 24% on year
Updated 39 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Ukraine’s grain maize (corn) harvest is expected to fall 24 percent below last year and 5 percent below the five-year average to 32 million tons, the EU’s crop monitoring unit MARS said on Monday in updated estimates for the war-torn country.

For sunflower, of which Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters, the harvest is expected to drop 15 percent from a year ago to 13.9 million tons, 2 percent below the five-year average.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine has seen a decrease in the area under grain maize and sunflowers. Consequently, our production forecasts for both crops is below the 5-year average, despite fair yield outlooks,” it said in a report.

Some 4 percent of the grain maize, 10 percent of the sunflowers, and 7 percent of soybean production is in areas currently subject to hostilities, MARS said.

For winter crops, for which the harvest is over, the share is at 22 percent of total soft wheat production, 20 percent for barley and 13 percent for rapeseed.

Analysts have been wrestling with how much grain Ukraine, usually one of the world’s biggest suppliers, will be able to harvest and export this year as war with Russia continues.

MARS’ estimates are based its own yield estimates and on area data from the Ukrainian Farm Ministry, apart from those in the war zones of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, which are based on remote sensing, it said.

Topics: Ukraine crop maize EU

Related

Commodities Update — Gold firms, silver rises; Corn up; Base metals gain
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold firms, silver rises; Corn up; Base metals gain

PIF-owned ACWA Power signs deal to integrate new technology in desalination

PIF-owned ACWA Power signs deal to integrate new technology in desalination
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

PIF-owned ACWA Power signs deal to integrate new technology in desalination

PIF-owned ACWA Power signs deal to integrate new technology in desalination
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-owned ACWA Power on Monday signed an industrial development agreement with Water Global Access, a research and technology development firm, to integrate hydraulic injection desalination, HID, technology at scale. 

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the Future of Desalination International Conference in Riyadh.

The agreement comes six months after both companies signed a collaboration agreement to develop a roadmap for HID across ACWA Power’s projects, said a press release. 

The agreement will involve the implementation of a pilot project that includes HID in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, following research that has demonstrated that the technology has the potential to break the 2 kWhr barrier of energy consumption to produce 1 cubic meter of water from seawater. 

“With continued industrialization and demographic growth, water consumption across the world continues to rise at a rapid rate requiring urgent solutions. The potential emanating from water production utilizing cost effective, low carbon-intensive technologies is truly exponential and we are proud to pilot the ground-breaking HID technology, which is going to be a giant step forward in revolutionizing the desalination industry,” said Paddy Padmanathan, vice chairman and CEO of ACWA Power. 

Energy consumption in desalination plants is also referred to as the total specific energy consumption.

“With its low energy footprint, HID technology has the potential to lower operational costs for our desalination business, which we hope will lead to lower tariffs in the long term. For governments, this means that it is more affordable to produce water. For investors, this could mean higher profits per facility. And for communities, it means that they are getting usable water with the least impact on the environment.” he added

“Technical readiness tests confirm that the capacity of HID to break the 2kWh/m3 seawater desalination threshold, opening a new paradigm in the industry’s efficiency levels,” WGA CEO Eusebi Nomen.

“We also welcome ACWA Power’s commitment in this technology, which further cements their position as a global leader in high impact water innovation,” he added.

Topics: FDIC2022 Saudi Arabia ACWA Power

Related

Saudi Arabia’s desalination energy use down thanks to new tech: ACWA Power CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s desalination energy use down thanks to new tech: ACWA Power CEO

SPARK’s JV with UAE’s SeAH to establish $270m stainless pipe factory

SPARK’s JV with UAE’s SeAH to establish $270m stainless pipe factory
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

SPARK’s JV with UAE’s SeAH to establish $270m stainless pipe factory

SPARK’s JV with UAE’s SeAH to establish $270m stainless pipe factory
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Energy Park, popularly known as SPARK, has signed a deal with UAE’s SeAH Steel and the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investment Co., to form a joint venture aimed at establishing a stainless seamless pipe factory with an investment of SR1 billion ($270 million).
The joint venture, named Gulf Special Steel, is touted to be the first of its kind in the Middle East and North African region. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the second Saudi International Iron and Steel Conference in Riyadh on Monday. 
“This investment will result in the localization of a strategic industrial segment that supports the energy sector and the transfer of knowledge in the Kingdom,” said SPARK in a Twitter post. 
These developments are part of the Kingdom’s attempts to diversify its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades.
This venture is in line with the Saudi government’s National Steel Strategy, which aims to expand Saudi Arabia’s steel production as a part of Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Steel strategy plant Investment

Related

Business & Economy
Stainless steel makers unsure on outlook

Dubai completes 85% of world’s largest waste-to-energy project 

Dubai completes 85% of world’s largest waste-to-energy project 
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

Dubai completes 85% of world’s largest waste-to-energy project 

Dubai completes 85% of world’s largest waste-to-energy project 
  • DWMC will process 1.9 million tonnes of waste annually and convert it into renewable energy, says Dubai Municipality director-general
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Municipality announced on Monday that 85 percent of the construction of the Dubai Waste Management Center, the world’s largest waste-to-energy project, has been completed.

The DWMC’s construction began in 2021, in line with UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s vision of elevating Dubai’s global position as a model for sustainable development as well as the best city to live and work in. 

Dubai’s commitment to achieving sustainable development goals and reducing the emirate’s carbon footprint is reflected in the megaproject. It will also help the city meet its goal of reducing and completely diverting waste from landfills by 2030. Once completed, the center, in Dubai’s Al-Warsan area, will convert 45 percent of the city’s waste into renewable energy. 

The first phase of the project will begin in 2023 and will be completed in 2024. With Dubai’s population growing at a rapid rate, the project would significantly reduce the potential volume of municipal waste in landfills while also developing alternative energy sources. 

The center, according to Dubai Municipality Director-General Dawoud Al-Hajri, is a key pillar of Dubai’s ambition to become one of the world’s most sustainable cities, providing an innovative solution to transforming massive amounts of waste into a sustainable source of clean energy. 

The director-general said that the DWMC will improve the emirate’s sustainability credentials in accordance with national energy goals and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which was launched by Sheikh Mohammed to make Dubai a global center of clean energy with a green economy. 

“Dubai has always sought to be a pioneer in the field of waste-to-energy. By reducing the amount of solid waste and providing alternative sources for generating clean energy, the project will contribute to achieving a sustainable and eco-friendly model of waste management,” Al-Hajri said.

“With the world’s largest operational capacity, DWMC will process 1.9 million tonnes of waste annually and convert it into renewable energy, generating enough energy to power 135,000 homes,” he added.

When completed, the 400,000 square meter center will also contribute to the country’s strategy of increasing clean energy’s contribution to the total energy mix to 50 percent by 2050. 

The plant’s renewable energy is expected to provide 215 MWh of clean energy to the local power grid. 

By early 2023, the center will be up and running at 40 percent capacity on two of its five treatment lines, processing 2,000 tonnes of solid waste to generate 80 MWh of renewable energy. 

The generator and steam turbine, which are critical in the production of electricity, have already been installed at the facility. For the treatment process, the center will rely on advanced Japanese and Swiss technologies to ensure that emissions are environmentally friendly and odor-free. 

The center will receive approximately 1,000 truckloads of waste per day, with a capacity of 88 trucks per hour. The DWMC will be able to process 5,666 tonnes of solid municipal waste per day through five treatment lines. 

Burned waste will yield approximately 1,000 tonnes of bottom ash, which will be recycled and used in infrastructure projects. 

Dubai Municipality has also launched an e-platform for exchanging recyclable and reusable materials in order to reduce waste production and increase the percentage of waste diverted from landfills. 

As part of its efforts to create a sustainable environment for the emirate’s residents, Dubai Municipality has developed an integrated 20-year strategic plan for solid waste management.
 

Topics: Dubai sustainability

Related

UAE’s Masdar signs deal with Azerbaijan to develop 4,000 MW of clean energy
Business & Economy
UAE’s Masdar signs deal with Azerbaijan to develop 4,000 MW of clean energy
UAE dominates clean energy sector in region
Business & Economy
UAE dominates clean energy sector in region

Latest updates

Oil prices amid supply concerns heading into winter
Oil prices amid supply concerns heading into winter
Misk Foundation and Fashion Commission sign agreement to boost Saudi fashion industry
The partnership is an important step toward enhancing the Saudi Arabia’s fashion industry. (Supplied)
Sports for All joins forces with Nahdi Medical Co. to launch second Wazen Step challenge
Sports for All joins forces with Nahdi Medical Co. to launch second Wazen Step challenge
Egyptian expatriate minister, Saudi envoy discuss cooperation
Egyptian expatriate minister, Saudi envoy discuss cooperation
EU crop monitor sees Ukraine maize crop down 24% on year
EU crop monitor sees Ukraine maize crop down 24% on year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.