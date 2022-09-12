Riyadh mental health hospital ranks first

RIYADH: The Eradah Complex for Mental Health in Riyadh has achieved first place among psychiatric hospitals for the second quarter of 2022, according to indicators set by the Saudi Ministry of Health’s Wazen Program.
Senior specialist Reem Al-Muhammadi, head of the transformation and performance excellence department at the complex, said that the achievement is the result of great efforts on the part of Eradah to improve the work environment and its employees to meet patients’ needs and help them understand their conditions.
Mental illness is considered to be a widespread concern among young people in the Middle East and North Africa region. A YouGov poll pointed to the existence of a stigma around mental illness in the region, with fewer than half of respondents saying they would seek professional help if they were suffering from a psychological disorder.
The Arab Youth Survey, which explored attitudes among Arab youth in 15 countries and territories in MENA, found that one-third of them knew someone suffering from a mental disorder such as anxiety and depression.
New Saudi organic restaurant puts sustainability, environment top of menu
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Sustainability and the environment have been placed top of the menu at a new Saudi restaurant.
Established three months ago by Saudi nationals Mohammed Mosalli and Abdulelah Al-Hadidi, Jeddah-based Nawa Patio offers a range of organic international fusion cuisine.
But it is not just the eatery’s food that is designed to nourish — customers can also take part in yoga and meditation classes or grow their own vegetables.
Mosalli told Arab News: “It’s an experience. We like to call ourselves a conscious patio because we support sustainability practices.
“We offer yoga and meditation classes here, and we invite our customers to come and learn and sow seeds in our planting zone. We ask them to make an intention and plant,” he said.
The restaurant’s design theme has been inspired by ancient civilizations such as the Sumerians, Thamud, Lihyan, and Nabataeans.
“Regarding the look and feel of the place, the fit out and furniture are made up of all natural elements, like wood, stones, clay, plants, and so on,” Mosalli added.
And the use of plastic is avoided wherever possible. “We use recyclable or compostable materials when it comes to plastic or paper.
“In the kitchen, we have a plan first to educate our staff and our customers, when it comes to sustainability practices, how to manage food waste … it’s about how to order less food and how to manage waste,” he said.
A compost machine in the kitchen is used to handle leftover food from customers’ plates.
“We give them the option of giving it to us to utilize in the compost machine. And then we can use the end product as soil for plants,” he added.
Diners are also encouraged to take home their excess food or give it to local food banks, charity organizations, and humanitarian programs.
Al-Hadidi said: “Nawa Patio is all about impact, and we recruit people who share our values, people who want to contribute to the enrichment of our guests and customers.
“That’s why even though some of them might not have the experience, we just focus on their attitudes and the values they share with Nawa, and we recruit accordingly.”
The restaurant’s music playlist has been customized to deliver a comfortable, calming effect.
“People want to go to places that really meet their expectations in terms of the vibe, look, and feel of the place.
“Therefore, we pay very special attention to our music, and ensure we play music that fits the mood for the morning, afternoon, and evening — we have customized our playlist to mimic the brainwave frequency that best suits people at a particular part or time of the day,” Al-Hadidi added.
South African head chef, Abdullah Abrahams, said the restaurant used unwanted offcuts so that no food went to waste.
“We have a dish that we are still working on, which is the sweet potato Wagyu taco. Using the offcuts of sweet potato from a main dish, we try to transform it into a sweet potato dough and then use it as the base or the bread.
“And recently, we have discussed using offcuts for our soup of the day. There is so much that can be produced from food waste. Mohammed and Abdulelah inspired me and caught my attention with regards to the whole concept of trying to be more sustainable, eco-friendly, and lessen our carbon footprint on Earth.
“We don’t have a fryer in the kitchen. The whole restaurant is on the same wavelength of thinking about how to help Earth,” he added.
Abrahams noted that it was important to develop a kitchen culture surrounding the need to avoid discarding food.
He said: “I’m big on sustainability with regards to thinking about how not to throw food away, and I look to change the thinking patterns of my chefs too.”
Special interview: Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar says stronger Saudi-India ties are ‘good for us, good for the world’
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a letter from Indian Prime Minister Modi during meeting with Jaishankar in Jeddah
Jaishankar says there are several areas in which the two countries are working together to achieve their common objectives
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and India are approaching their relationship keeping in mind the larger global context, Dr. S. Jaishankar told Arab News in an exclusive interview during his first official visit to the Kingdom as the external affairs minister of India.
“In a world that has seen the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts such as the ongoing one in Ukraine, or indeed climate events, it is essential that our relationship become a growing factor of stability. This is good for us, good for the region and good for the world.”
He added: “The objective of both countries is to identify complementarities that enable us to expand our cooperation as rapidly as possible. It would require collaborative activities, mutual investments, coordinated policies and greater mobility.”
Relations between Saudi Arabia and India have been historically strong, with Indians constituting the largest community of foreign workers in the Kingdom and one of their home country’s biggest sources of inward remittances. Some 200,000 pilgrims from India, where Islam is the second largest religion, traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj before the pandemic in 2019.
For its part, Saudi Arabia has consistently been among the top three suppliers of energy to India, the world’s third-biggest oil-importing and consuming nation. The two are also members of the G20 intergovernmental forum as well as the Non-Aligned Movement.
In recent years, relations between Saudi Arabia and India have expanded into other fields, notably security, trade, investment, health, food security, culture and defense. The two governments remained in close touch during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are important players in the emerging multipolar world order and there are several areas in which both our countries are working together,” Jaishankar said. “India is a large economy and our focus remains on economic growth and development of 1.3 billion plus people of India. This also gives a great opportunity for Saudi Arabia to make investments in India and work together with us for the mutual benefit of both countries.”
Elaborating on this crucial aspect of the Saudi-India relationship, Jaishankar said: “India and Saudi Arabia are major economies and play an important role in shaping the global economy. The two countries are substantial economic partners, with trade being valued at approximately $ 42.86 billion during the fiscal year (April 2021 to March 2022).”
He continued: “This partnership plays a stabilizing role in the region. The two countries share several synergies in the economic domain. For instance, the two are crucial energy partners and there is immense scope for increasing two-way investment.”
He added: “Energy has been a pillar of our cooperation for several decades. We not only want to build further on this but also extend it to the field of renewables including ‘green’ hydrogen.”
A career diplomat who served as India’s foreign secretary before his induction into the cabinet in 2019, Jaishankar gives credit to “the vision and guidance provided by (Indian) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman” for the strengthening of the Saudi-India relationship.
“Their respective visits in 2019 to Saudi Arabia and India provided great momentum to the bilateral relationship and that continued despite the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” he said.
“These visits led to the formation of the crucial Saudi Arabia-India Strategic Partnership Council, which reflects the mutual desire of both countries to upgrade the level of this relationship. Today our bilateral partnership covers nearly all areas of cooperation, including political, security, defense, economic, energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.”
On Monday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Jaishankar in Jeddah. During the meeting, he handed over a letter from the Indian prime minister to the crown prince.
Honoured to call on HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi.
The previous day, Jaishankar co-chaired with his Saudi counterpart, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the inaugural ministerial meeting in Riyadh of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation, established under the framework of the Strategic Partnership Council.
Explaining the functioning of the bilateral body, he said: “Formed in October 2019, the Strategic Partnership Council has two sub-committees. The first is the Committee on PSSC and the second is the Committee on Economy and Investments.
“The current ministerial meeting for which I have come (to Saudi Arabia) is of the Committee on PSSC, which focuses on several important areas of bilateral cooperation and has four joint working groups.
“The joint working groups focus on bilateral cooperation in political and consular, legal and security, social and cultural, and defense domains. The agenda for this ministerial meeting would cover all these areas.”
Jaishankar expressed satisfaction over the rise in Saudi foreign direct investments in India from less than $50 million in 2014 to about $3.15 billion at present. “A lot of large Indian companies are also engaged in business in Saudi Arabia. We have furthered our cooperation in areas like health security, food security, education and technology,” he said.
“Our cooperation during the pandemic taught us important lessons on health security and supply chains. We can build on this experience to be better ready to tackle such challenges in future. Both our countries can also collaborate in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, where the Kingdom can benefit from India’s skilled manpower, entrepreneurs and technology.”
According to Jaishankar, in view of the above “synergies, one of the verticals of the Strategic Partnership Council focuses on economy and investments. The four joint working groups under this sub-committee have discussed cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food security, energy, technology and information technology, and industry and infrastructure.”
During their meetings, Prince Faisal and Jaishankar undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relationship and discussed the progress under the four joint working groups of the Committee on PSSC. The two sides are understood to have also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, including their cooperation at the UN, G20 and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
“India considers the Gulf region as its extended neighborhood and that naturally means shared interests with Saudi Arabia in the fields of security and defense. We have been constantly strengthening our cooperation in these fields in the spirit of our strategic partnership,” Jaishankar said.
“On defense, we have had exchange of visits at the level of army commanders in the past two years and we also had our first joint naval exercise last year. Our Joint Committee on Defense Cooperation met a few months back and identified further areas of cooperation. The Indian defense industry provides exciting opportunities for co-production and investments and that is one area where we hope to make more progress with Saudi Arabia.”
Highlighting the importance of security cooperation between the two governments, he said: “India has been a victim of cross border terrorism for decades. Saudi Arabia has had its own challenges and experiences.
“As terrorism knows no borders or religion and is a menace to humanity, it is but natural that India and Saudi Arabia come together to jointly tackle the threats facing our respective countries by intelligence sharing, developing new technologies, keeping abreast with the modus operandi of terrorists, and by working together in international organizations like the UN and FATF.”
According to Jaishankar, there exists a good working relationship “at the highest levels of the security architecture of both countries” on the matter of countering terrorist threats. “Further, under the framework of the Strategic Partnership Council, the two countries have constituted a joint working group on legal and security cooperation to collaborate in this field,” he said.
“In the domain of maritime security, both India and Saudi Arabia have a special interest given our long coastlines and commercial interests. We have a shared objective in keeping the sea lanes of communication open and ensuring that international law is respected.”
Jaishankar noted with satisfaction the increased naval cooperation between Saudi Arabia and India, pointing out that “our ships have done operational turnarounds in Saudi Arabia while Saudi Arabia participated in the multi-nation exercise MILAN 2022 at Vishakhapatnam in February 2022.”
He added: “Besides these ship visits, exchange of information in the maritime domain and other training activities are also continuing. Overall, I see good momentum in our economic, energy, security and defense ties and am confident of good progress in coming years.”
Looking ahead, Jaishankar expressed hope that his meetings and the forthcoming visit of fellow cabinet minister Piyush Goyal, in charge of commerce and industry, would prepare the ground for a meeting in the near future of Saudi and Indian leaders. “We believe that the meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council mechanism will be more productive as a consequence of these preparations,” he said.
Productive meeting with @GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf
Signed the MoU on mechanism of consultations between India and GCC.
Exchanged views on current regional and global situation and the relevance of India-GCC cooperation in that context. pic.twitter.com/6DpiTRnqi4
During his stay in Riyadh, Jaishankar met other Saudi dignitaries as well as Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, the secretary general of the GCC. Together with Indian embassy officials, he also visited the cultural sites of Diriyah, Salwa Palace and Diriyah gallery.
KSrelief launches public campaign in Saudi Arabia to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched a public campaign in Saudi Arabia on Monday to raise funds for those affected by devastating floods in Pakistan.
People in the Kingdom can donate via KSrelief’s “Sahem” platform, Saudi Press Agency reported.
KSrelief’s supervisor general Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said the center was organizing the campaign to support flood victims in Pakistan and it reflected the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom to help the needy around the world.
He added that the initiative confirmed the depth of relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan.
Al-Rabeeah urged people to donate to the good cause by using the “Sahem” app or website or to deposit money in one of the center’s bank accounts at a number of Saudi banks. He added that no administrative expenses will be deducted from donations.
Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in mountainous north Pakistan have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops, in damage estimated at $30 billion.
The two-day event aims to enhance historical relations between GCC member states and Jordan
Updated 13 September 2022
SPA
ALKHOBAR: The Federation of Gulf Cooperation Council Chambers, in cooperation with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, will organize the third edition of the Gulf-Jordanian Communication Forum in Amman on Sept. 27.
The event will be held under the theme: “New aspects for economic and investment cooperation.”
The two-day event aims to enhance historical relations between GCC member states and Jordan; review investment opportunities in economic, commercial, tourist and health sectors; and address top challenges facing commercial GCC-Jordanian cooperation.
FGCCC President Ajlan Al-Ajlan said that the forum will discuss present and future economic investments and relations between Jordan and GCC countries with the goal of expanding cooperation between the two sides.
The forum will also contribute to activating trade between Jordan and GCC member states and boosting economic development for both sides through new partnerships with business owners and mutual investments.
Egyptian expatriate minister, Saudi envoy discuss cooperation
Soha Gendi met Osama bin Ahmed Nugali and Consul General Sultan Al-Subaie
Updated 12 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egypt’s minister for expatriates has called for more cooperation to quickly address any issues facing Egyptians living in Saudi Arabia, during a meeting with Riyadh’s ambassador in Cairo.
Soha Gendi met Osama bin Ahmed Nugali and Consul General Sultan Al-Subaie to discuss setting up a mechanism where authorities could work together to speedily resolve issues, her ministry said in a statement.
Gendi said that the more than 2 million Egyptians in Saudi Arabia, the country’s largest community abroad, were at the forefront of her department’s priorities.
The Saudi ambassador agreed to enhance cooperation, announcing that the minister responsible for workers would travel to Cairo to discuss the plan.
He praised the efficiency and skill of Egyptian workers in Saudi Arabia, who he said were sparing no effort to help the country’s progress and expansion.
Both parties expressed the strength of Egyptian-Saudi relations, their historical and cultural ties, and their efforts to serve each others’ expatriate communities.
They also agreed to continue working together to ensure that Egyptians with the most in-demand skills were able to travel to and work in the Kingdom.