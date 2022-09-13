You are here

  • Home
  • Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

In this picture taken on May 9, 2022, the Sony logo is displayed at an entrance of the company's headquarters in Tokyo. (AFP)
In this picture taken on May 9, 2022, the Sony logo is displayed at an entrance of the company's headquarters in Tokyo. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4tec

Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

In this picture taken on May 9, 2022, the Sony logo is displayed at an entrance of the company's headquarters in Tokyo. (AFP)
  • The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier this year following that country’s invasion of Ukraine
Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Sony Group Corp’s music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict.
“As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia,” Sony Music said in a statement.
It did not disclose further details of the transaction.
The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier this year following that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

 

Topics: Russia Sony Music Entertainment

Related

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (AP)
Media
Most Twitter shareholders vote in favor of sale to Musk
Netflix teams up with Ubisoft to expand mobile gaming service with new games
Media
Netflix teams up with Ubisoft to expand mobile gaming service with new games

Most Twitter shareholders vote in favor of sale to Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (AP)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (AP)
Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

Most Twitter shareholders vote in favor of sale to Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (AP)
  • Musk has informed Twitter he will not go ahead with the acquisition, arguing he was misled over the spam accounts on the platform and was not notified of a pay settlement the company reached with one of its top executives
Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

CALIFORNIA: A majority of Twitter Inc's shareholders have voted in favor of the social media company's $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, people familiar with the tally said on Monday.
The deadline for the shareholder vote on the deal is Tuesday but enough investors had voted by Monday evening for the outcome to be certain, the sources said.
The sources requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Twitter and representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Musk has informed Twitter he will not go ahead with the acquisition, arguing he was misled over the spam accounts on the platform and was not notified of a pay settlement the company reached with one of its top executives. The two sides are scheduled to battle it out in court next month.
Shareholders were widely expected to vote in favor after a stock market downturn made Musk's $54.20-per-share deal for Twitter, which was signed in April, look pricey in the current environment. Twitter shares are now hovering around $41.
Earlier on Monday, Twitter said payments made to a whistleblower did not breach any terms of its sale to Musk, after the world's richest man made another attempt to scrap the deal.
Twitter's lawyers said Musk's reasons for wanting to back out of the deal were "invalid and wrongful."
Last week, lawyers for Musk said Twitter's failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to whistleblower Peiter Zatko and his lawyers violated the merger agreement, which restricts when Twitter could make such payments.
Zatko, who was fired by Twitter in January as the company's security head, accused the social media firm last month of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.
The whistleblower will meet the U.S. Senate Judiciary committee on Tuesday to discuss the allegations.
"With the Musk camp now being allowed to include the Zatko claims in its testimony for Delaware, tomorrow's hearing will be closely watched by the Street," Wedbush analysts wrote in a note.
The Twitter vs Musk trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 17 in Delaware Chancery Court.
Lawyers for Musk, who is also CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc, were not immediately available for comment. 

 

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Related

Elon Musk’s latest reason to drop Twitter deal – whistleblower payment
Media
Elon Musk’s latest reason to drop Twitter deal – whistleblower payment
Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in June compensation settlement
Media
Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in June compensation settlement

Shahid Original ‘The Devil’s Promise’ from MBC Studios starts streaming this week

Shahid Original ‘The Devil’s Promise’ from MBC Studios starts streaming this week
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

Shahid Original ‘The Devil’s Promise’ from MBC Studios starts streaming this week

Shahid Original ‘The Devil’s Promise’ from MBC Studios starts streaming this week
  • The TV series is directed by Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated British filmmaker Colin Teague and written by British TV screenwriter Tony Jordan
  • One of the biggest Arabic-language productions this year, it is the story of a man who makes a demonic deal to save his terminally ill wife
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Fantasy thriller “The Devil’s Promise,” the latest TV series from MBC Studios, will be available to stream on Shahid VIP from Friday, Sept. 16.

Titled “Waad Iblis” in Arabic, the Shahid Original is described as one of the biggest Arabic-language productions this year and brings together some of the biggest names in the industry on both sides of the camera.

The diverse cast includes Paula Patton, Nelly Karim, Amr Youssef, Aicha Ben Ahmed, Fathy Abdel Wahab, Yaqoub Alfarhan and Ahmed Magdy.

It was written by veteran British TV screenwriter Tony Jordan (“EastEnders,” “Life on Mars,” Hustle”) and directed by Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated British filmmaker Colin Teague (“Doctor Who,” “Being Human”). The pair worked together last year on the Saudi thriller series “Rashash.”

The stunts were choreographed by Kaloyan Vodenicharov who worked on films such as “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” “No Time to Die,” “World War Z” and “Troy.”

The series tells the story of Ibrahim (Youssef), whose beloved wife Zeina (Ben Ahmed) is diagnosed with a rare, incurable brain tumor on the same day he wins a big contract to redevelop a slum neighborhood in Cairo. Refusing to accept that there is nothing that can be done he tries everything he can to save her, eventually promising his soul to Iblis, the devil, upon death.

After the deal is made, his soul begins to decay and as he searches for a way to save himself he encounters a professor, Jennifer Campbell (Patton), whose husband, an expert on demonic possession, recently died under mysterious circumstances.

Topics: Shahid Originals MBC Studios Shahid VIP

Related

Latest Shahid Original ‘Rashash’ features all-Saudi cast
Media
Latest Shahid Original ‘Rashash’ features all-Saudi cast
Saudi Arabia’s MBC Studios begins work on TV show ‘Rise of the Witches’
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s MBC Studios begins work on TV show ‘Rise of the Witches’

Netflix teams up with Ubisoft to expand mobile gaming service with new games

Netflix teams up with Ubisoft to expand mobile gaming service with new games
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

Netflix teams up with Ubisoft to expand mobile gaming service with new games

Netflix teams up with Ubisoft to expand mobile gaming service with new games
  • The two companies are working on three exclusive titles, including a version of Assassin’s Creed
  • The announcement comes as Netflix aims to ramp up its presence in the gaming industry
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Netflix has announced a partnership with French video game company Ubisoft to boost its games library, a move designed to bolster the streaming platform’s position in the gaming market.

Ubisoft said it is working on three exclusive titles for Netflix, all of which are built on the former’s existing franchises. One of them is a game in the blockbuster Assassin’s Creed series, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The game was originally conceived to cross-promote a live-action Netflix TV adaptation that was announced in 2020 and remains in development.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched,” said Mike Verdu, vice president of games at Netflix.

“This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world.”

Ubisoft said it is also developing for Netflix a Valiant Hearts game, expected to be a sequel to 2014’s Valiant Hearts: The Great War, and a version of action-role playing game The Mighty Quest. All three games are expected to be released in 2023 on the Netflix mobile app.

Netflix said the games will not feature advertisements or in-app purchases but did not reveal whether it intends to make games accessible to users of its reduced-subscription-rate, ad-supported platform, which is due to launch in November. Experts speculate, however, that the titles will be available exclusively to premium subscribers.

“Netflix doesn’t take a lot of big shots like this but when they do, they back them, and they’re committed to them,” said Verdu. “And they understand that the journey may be a long one, especially with games, where it takes years to make games.”

Netflix entered the gaming sector last year in a move closely monitored by other tech companies that have taken similar steps to enter a potentially lucrative market through investments and targeted acquisitions.

Despite wider industry slowdowns, the gaming sector enjoyed an unprecedented boom over the past few years and is currently valued at $200 billion, according to market intelligence and advisory firm Mordor Intelligence, with the MENA region representing the fastest-growing market.

Over the past few months, Netflix, which aims to have a library of more than 50 games titles available by the end of this year, has ramped up its investment in the gaming industry by buying three game studios: Boss Fight Entertainment, Next Games, and Night School Studio.

However, despite Netflix’s efforts, the new service has received little attention and currently represents a marginal component of the app’s business model.

According to Joost van Dreunen, a professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, the company “only managed to convince 1.7 million people among its 221 million subscribers to play games on its platform daily.” The numbers reveal a “relatively low conversion rate and the reason why Netflix will argue it is playing the long game,” he added.

Leanne Loombe, head of external video games at Netflix, said the streaming company is still “very committed to games,” as demonstrated by the Ubisoft deal, and is in the process of experimenting with genre and style to understand what the audience really wants.

“We’re still very early on right now; we’ve only been doing this for about 10 months,” she added.

Topics: media Streaming Video Games Netflix Ubisoft

Related

Egypt joins GCC countries in demanding Netflix adheres to ‘societal values’
Media
Egypt joins GCC countries in demanding Netflix adheres to ‘societal values’
Ubisoft asks fans to design content
Business & Economy
Ubisoft asks fans to design content

Jordanian podcast company Sowt announces acquisition of Dubai-based Finyal Media

Jordanian podcast company Sowt announces acquisition of Dubai-based Finyal Media
Updated 12 September 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Jordanian podcast company Sowt announces acquisition of Dubai-based Finyal Media

Jordanian podcast company Sowt announces acquisition of Dubai-based Finyal Media
  • Sowt has produced 30 shows since its launch in 2016, while Finyal is responsible for popular Arabic fiction podcasts including ‘1001 Nights,’ ‘Juha’ and ‘The 40 Thieves’
Updated 12 September 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Sowt, an independent podcast and media company based in Jordan, has announced the acquisition of Finyal Media, an award-winning podcast production company in Dubai.

The acquisition is described as a significant step for Sowt, which has produced 30 shows since its launch in 2016. It marks a substantial push forward for Sowt’s intellectual property, audience-growth and commercial opportunities, according to the company.

The two companies have collaborated with each other in the past, and the acquisition is almost an organic growth of their relationship. “We have a similar kind of philosophy, and we both care deeply about the content. So, it was a very logical alliance of sorts,” said Ramsey Tesdell, CEO of Sowt Media.

Sowt recently announced the addition of audiobooks to Safahat Sowt, its service that offers audio versions of articles from selected publishers across the Middle East and North Africa.

“As an organization, we’re very interested in high quality content. We don’t want to do the most content; we want to produce the best content,” said Tesdell. It’s why, he added, the company has chosen to expand into audio articles and audiobooks choosing only about six books a year.

“That is a great way to expand the product, but also focus on a high-quality experience for the user,” he said.

Finyal Media has produced a number of popular Arabic fiction podcasts, including “1001 Nights,” “Juha” and “The 40 Thieves.” In 2020, it established its talent division, Finyal Studios, which serves as a hub for Arabic podcasters. In the same year, it launched a talent hunt, inviting content creators from across the Middle East and North Africa region to become part of its network.

While Finyal Media will not exist as a separate company, it will continue to function as its own brand. Some employees will stay on as consultants, while others were let go prior to the acquisition, Tesdell explained.

The acquisition was financed by the Media Development Investment Fund and Sowt Media. MDIF said it has been investing in independent media around the world since 1995.

“Sowt is a clear leader in the Arabic-language podcast space, producing original, high-quality content, and we are a long-term admirer of their work,” said Bilal Randeree, MDIF program director for the MENA region.

“The right opportunity to fund Sowt finally came up and we’re proud to support them on this next step in their journey.”

Sowt’s content is of “particular interest to youth across the Arab world,” Randeree added.

“Content of this quality is rare but growing in the region and Sowt has potential to keep growing as more audiences come online.”

For Sowt, “it’s about creating value and content, being creative, and building the ecosystem one brick at a time. And this acquisition is several bricks at one time — it’s a big step forward,” said Tesdell.

Topics: media podcasts Jordan Dubai UAE

Related

Sowt adds audiobooks to its library
Media
Sowt adds audiobooks to its library
Create Arabic audio posts with ‘Sowt’
Science & Technology
Create Arabic audio posts with ‘Sowt’

Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption

Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption

Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption
  • German, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, had written about bullying and favoritism in the public administrator’s office
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

LAS VEGAS: In four decades of writing about the Las Vegas underworld and government corruption, investigative reporter Jeff German took on plenty of powerful and dangerous people. The hard-bitten newsman was once punched by an organized crime associate and received veiled threats from mobsters.

Nothing seemed to faze him as he doggedly went about his work.

So German characteristically didn’t express concern when Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a virtually unknown politician in charge of an obscure and small government office, took to Twitter last spring to angrily denounce the reporter.

German, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, had written about bullying and favoritism in the public administrator’s office and an inappropriate relationship by Telles with a female subordinate.

Authorities say German’s initial investigation and follow-up stories were the motivation for Telles to fatally stab German last week at the reporter’s home. DNA at the scene linked Telles to the killing as did shoes and a distinctive straw hat found at his home that matched those worn by a suspect caught on video, investigators said Thursday.

Police arrested Telles on Wednesday after a brief standoff at his home. Telles was hospitalized for what Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo described as non-life-threatening, self-inflicted wounds.

Glenn Cook, executive editor of the Review-Journal, said there was talk within the newspaper about Telles being “unhinged” but he never made any physical threats against German and the reporter never said he was worried.

The thought this was the story that would put German’s safety at risk seemed implausible, he said, remembering how the reporter recounted once being punched by an organized crime associate.

“He cut his teeth covering the mob,” Cook said. “Jeff spent over 40 years covering the worst of the worst of Las Vegas. This was a guy who ran down mobsters, wise guys and killers.”

Killings of journalists in the US in retaliation for their work are extremely rare. Up until German’s death, eight journalists have been killed in the U.S. since 1992, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. The deadliest attack came in 2018 when a shooting at the Capital Gazette in Maryland left five dead.

“Jeff’s death is a sobering reminder of the inherent risks of investigative journalism,” said Diana Fuentes, executive director of the organization Investigative Reporters & Editors. “Journalists do their jobs every day, digging deep to find information the public needs to know and has a right to see.”

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and crime. He was 69, but never talked with his boss about retirement, Cook said.

Former co-workers along with attorneys and government officials German counted on as sources called him a hard-nosed, tenacious journalist who could be gruff at times, especially if someone didn’t know him or was holding back information.

“He was not someone who was easily intimidated,” said Geoff Schumacher, who worked with German at the Sun until the late 1990s. “Getting to the truth, that was more important to him than his own well-being or being popular.”

The pair recently worked together on a podcast called “Mobbed Up.”

German talked about receiving veiled threats from mobsters in the early 1980s at a time when people were disappearing as law enforcement cracked down on organized crime. The warnings definitely got German’s attention, but he never went to police, said Schumacher, who now works at at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas

Alan Feldman, a former executive with MGM Resorts International, said getting a call from German was like hearing from the CBS news show, “60 Minutes.” He didn’t talk tough or threaten anyone, Feldman said, but he never backed down.

And he always followed the story even if it didn’t go in the direction he expected, he said.

“The last thing I would say about Jeff is that anything scared him or that he was afraid,” Feldman said. “He was prepared to go after anyone who was doing something not in the public interest.”

Telles, a Democrat who apparently had never served in public office until he was elected in 2018, oversaw less than 10 people and was paid about $120,000 a year to run an office that deals with estates and the property of people after they die. Before that he was a lawyer practicing probate and estate law.

In the weeks before the June primary, German bylined reports about an office “mired in turmoil and internal dissension” between longtime employees and new hires under Telles’ leadership. Following the stories, county officials hired a consultant to help oversee the office.

Telles blamed “old-timers” for exaggerating the extent of his relationship with a female staffer and falsely claiming that he mistreated them. He posted complaints on Twitter about German, saying he was a bully who was “obsessed” with him.

Telles ended up finishing last in the three-way primary and was serving out the remainder of his term at the time of the killing.

The articles “ruined his political career, likely his marriage, and this was him lashing out at the cause,” Chief Deputy Clark County District Attorney Richard Scow said Thursday.

German’s family called him “a loving and loyal brother, uncle and friend who devoted his life to his work exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond.”

“We’re shocked, saddened and angry about his death,” they said in a statement. “Jeff was committed to seeking justice for others and would appreciate the hard work by local police and journalists in pursuing his killer. We look forward to seeing justice done in this case.”

Topics: media Jeff German US

Related

US TV station mourns slain journalists
World
US TV station mourns slain journalists
Sons of slain journalist call for Malta leader’s resignation
World
Sons of slain journalist call for Malta leader’s resignation

Latest updates

World’s top golfers to tee off at LIV Golf Invitational Chicago
World’s top golfers to tee off at LIV Golf Invitational Chicago
Saudi PIF mulls $1bn stake in Seera’s travel unit Almosafer
Saudi PIF mulls $1bn stake in Seera’s travel unit Almosafer
Saudi stocks extend gains on further oil recovery: Opening bell
Saudi stocks extend gains on further oil recovery: Opening bell
Turkey tells Armenia to ‘cease provocations’ as Yerevan appeals for help against Baku
Turkey tells Armenia to ‘cease provocations’ as Yerevan appeals for help against Baku
Review: Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ is hugely exploitative
Review: Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ is hugely exploitative

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.