Saudi PIF mulls $1bn stake in Seera’s travel unit Almosafer

Oil Updates — Crude down; US emergency oil reserves fall; Tullow Oil to delist from Irish bourse

RIYADH: Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Tuesday as investor concerns about lower demand in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, and further increases in US and European interest rates offset worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter.

Brent crude slid 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $93.66 a barrel by 0445 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 20 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $87.58 a barrel. Both contracts fell by more than $1 earlier in the session, snapping a three-day rally.

COVID-19 curbs in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, renewed concerns about lower global fuel demand.

The number of journeys taken during the country’s three-day mid-Autumn festival dropped by more than a third compared with last year, a state media report said on Monday, as the country’s zero-COVID policy discouraged people from traveling.

US emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984

US emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to US Department of Energy data released on Monday.

The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest draw since May. It comprised about 6.3 million barrels of sweet crude and around 2 million barrels of sour crude.

The DOE has proposed to replenish the SPR by allowing it to enter contracts to purchase oil in future years at fixed, preset prices. The administration said it believes the plan would help boost domestic oil production.

Tullow Oil to delist from Euronext Dublin bourse

Africa-focused Tullow Oil said it would exit Ireland’s Euronext Dublin bourse on or around Oct. 10 to cut costs.

“It is anticipated the delisting will simplify compliance and regulatory obligations of Tullow and is in line with an overall objective to reduce central costs and its purpose,” the company said in a statement.

Tullow Oil said it would continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The company last month said it would abandon its drilling operations at an exploration well in offshore Guyana after results showed it bore water, marking another disappointment for companies drilling offshore the Caribbean nation.

(With input from Reuters)