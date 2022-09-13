You are here

World Bank lauds Saudi National Water Strategy, recommends other nations follow suit

Exclusive World Bank lauds Saudi National Water Strategy, recommends other nations follow suit
Saroj Kumar Jha, the global director of the World Bank Group, speaking to Arab News (AN)
Fahad Abuljaddayel and Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: As the world faces a severe water resource management crisis, Saudi Arabia has fared well in preserving the sector with the National Water Strategy, said a top official of the World Bank Group.

Speaking to Arab News at the Future Desalination International Conference in Riyadh, Saroj Kumar Jha, the global director of WBG’s water global practice, said that the world needs better water resource management, and the Kingdom is a good example to follow.

“I think the work that Saudi Arabia has done in putting together the institutional framework, the National Water Strategy and the Water Law are very good examples that other countries can follow,” Jha said.

Early this month, the Kingdom’s National Water Co. announced its plans to roll out 1,429 projects with a total value exceeding SR108 billion ($28.7 billion) as part of the National Water Strategy and Vision 2030 plans.

This initiative includes expanding the water and wastewater networks coverage and increasing the sewage treatment plant’s capacity, in addition to extending water services coverage to all citizens and residents across the Kingdom.

Jha stressed the importance of water management as it is essential for human life and significantly impacts the economy and climate change.

“Climate change has added another layer of complexity in terms of the risks for the water resources. We have more droughts, floods and extreme events happening,” he explained.

The World Bank is playing a considerable role in supporting developing countries to place appropriate policy frameworks, regulations and institutions to manage water resources more efficiently.

“We are a global institution in 200 countries. We work on broader development issues. Water is just one sector. But we also work on energy, poverty reduction, job creation, public health and education. So, we have a very diverse portfolio,” Jha said.

“In the water sector, we have a portfolio of about $60 billion projects in these countries. And as part of our engagement in these countries, we provide global expertise. We provide global knowledge. We help them to set up the right kind of policies and institutions. And we also provide financing to implement water resource management projects,” he added.

Jha said that the water desalination sector needs technological advancement to reduce the cost of water production and its effect on climate change.

“I think the cost of desalination and its environmental concerns need to be addressed adequately,” he added.

He believes this could be achieved by utilizing entrepreneurial talent and innovation through private investments and partnerships similar to what is happening in the Kingdom.

“I’m very impressed. And I want to see how we can export all these good practices from Saudi Arabia to other countries and that’s why I’m here,” Jha said.

Topics: FDIC2022 World Bank

Global sukuk issuance will drop to nearly $170bn in 2022, says Moody's

Global sukuk issuance will drop to nearly $170bn in 2022, says Moody’s
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Global sukuk issuance will drop to nearly $170bn in 2022, says Moody’s

Global sukuk issuance will drop to nearly $170bn in 2022, says Moody’s
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuance is expected to fall to between $160 billion and $170 billion in 2022 from $181 billion in 2021, said global rating agency Moody’s.

Sukuk, which is also called an Islamic bond, is a debt product issued in accordance with Shariah or Islamic laws. 

The drop is expected due to higher oil prices reducing the requirements of sukuk-issuing sovereigns and raised interest rates.

“The improved fiscal position of major sovereign issuers is the main reason for the expected drop in volumes this year,” said Ashraf Madani, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody’s. 

Madani noted that rising oil prices are decreasing the Gulf Cooperation Council governments’ financing needs.

However, in the Southeast Asia lower government spending is anticipated because of a decline in pandemic-related expenditure, he added.

The global sukuk market saw a year-on-year decline of 10 percent to $92 billion in the first half of 2022.

Moody’s projects the value of issuance to reach between $70 billion and $80 billion in the year’s second half, as high interest rates continue to pressure sukuk activity.

Saudi Arabia, the GCC’s biggest sovereign issuer, has completed its issuance program for the year.

The Kingdom’s domestic market recorded $14.4 billion worth of sukuk sales this year, registering a growth of 185 percent over the last year, Bloomberg reported. 

According to Moody’s, the risk of increasing interest rates will remain a challenge for the sukuk market.

Some issuers including corporates and financial institutions have delayed their sukuk offerings given the volatility of interest rates during the first half of 2022.

“We expect this situation to persist into the second half of the year as major central banks continue to raise rates to combat inflation,” the report highlighted.

That said, Moody’s mentioned that the sukuk market is becoming more appealing as an investment tool, as shown by the high demand for recent issuances.

The demand for sukuk is concentrated in international investors in markets that are less exposed to Islamic finance, the rating agency concluded.

 

Topics: Moody's Sukuk

Saudi Arabia currently executing over $9bn worth of iron, steel projects, says minister

Saudi Arabia currently executing over $9bn worth of iron, steel projects, says minister
Updated 3 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia currently executing over $9bn worth of iron, steel projects, says minister

Saudi Arabia currently executing over $9bn worth of iron, steel projects, says minister
Updated 3 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is currently executing three new iron and steel projects worth around SR35 billion ($9.3 billion), said Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef.

The production capacity of these new projects will be 6.2 million tons of iron and steel, the Saudi Press Agency quoted the minister as saying.

The projects include the establishment of an integrated complex for the production of iron sheets with an estimated production capacity of 1.2 million tons per year.

The facility will build ships, oil pipelines, platforms and huge oil tanks.

Speaking at the 2nd Saudi International Iron and Steel Conference on Monday in Riyadh, the minister said the announced projects include establishment of an integrated complex for iron flats production for which discussions are being held with international investors.

It will entail an annual production capacity of 4 million tons of hot-rolled iron, and 1 million tons of cold-rolled iron, in addition to 200,000 tons of tinned iron sheet, Alkhorayef added.

The complex aims to serve the automotive, food canning, home appliances and water pipelines industries.

The minister also announced the establishment of a factory for the production of circular iron blocks, with an annual production capacity of 1 million tons.

This comes as the Kingdom focuses on the localization of steel products, including heavy iron sheets for the oil and gas sector, defense and construction sectors, tin plates for the food sector, flat sheets for the automobile sector, water pipes, he said. 

It also seeks to reduce imports by 50 percent, while emphasizing the preservation of a financially and operationally sustainable sector, and ensuring the availability of important supply chains such as iron ore.

 The two-day conference which began on Sept. 12 in the Saudi capital is being attended by regional and global industry leaders and experts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia iron Steel

World needs Arabian peninsula's expertise in desalination sector: top expert

World needs Arabian peninsula’s expertise in desalination sector: top expert
Updated 13 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

World needs Arabian peninsula’s expertise in desalination sector: top expert

World needs Arabian peninsula’s expertise in desalination sector: top expert
Updated 13 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Countries across the world, particularly in Southern Europe, will soon need to tap into the the Arabian peninsula’s desalination expertise, according to leading strategist Henrik von Scheel.

Speaking at the Future of Desalination International Conference in Riyadh on Sept. 13, von Scheel warned that Europe, particularly the south of the continent, has been using too much groundwater, and as a result needs desalination processes.

He said: “The Arabian Peninsula has been investing heavily in desalination because they have no other choice. Today, they have the expertise, and today the world is desperately in need to leverage that expertise and consuming some of it.”

During his speech, von Scheel noted that Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. has a crucial role to play in the future of desalination. 

“You all see SWCC as a buyer. But I see SWCC as a main player in the desalination sector in the next few years,” said von Scheel. 

He claimed Saudi Arabia has the expertise, capability and willingness to take the lead in the desalination sector. 

He added: “Saudi Arabia’s efforts will make desalination cheaper, smaller, more customized for the smaller regions that are islands. We can also make it bigger, and more customized for the regions where there is a need for renewable economic generators. We have to be broad on this.” 

Talking about the vitality of embracing local production, he said: “If you are serious about saving the environment, we need to rethink our focus on globalization and growth. 

“Globalization is a drug most of us are addicted to. We need to focus on local production to ensure zero footprints.” 

Hosted by Saudi Arabia from Sept. 11-13 in Riyadh, the Future of Desalination International Conference aims to discuss opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship in the desalination sector.

Policymakers, developers, contractors, researchers and innovators will attend to discuss the sector’s future.

Topics: FDIC2022 desalinaiton

NEOM's The Line will 'go live fully' on AI: CEO

NEOM’s The Line will ‘go live fully’ on AI: CEO
Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
Jana Salloum
Waffa Wael and Nirmal Narayanan

NEOM’s The Line will ‘go live fully’ on AI: CEO

NEOM’s The Line will ‘go live fully’ on AI: CEO
  • The Line is the flagship development in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM megacity project
Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
Jana Salloum Waffa Wael and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Line, the flagship development in Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion mega-city project NEOM, will make use of artificial intelligence technology to the fullest, according to its CEO, Nadhmi Al Nasr. 

While talking at the Global AI Summit on Sept. 13 in Riyadh, Al Nasr noted that the strategic works and the planning phase of NEOM were successful, and execution is progressing steadily. 

“After finishing the strategies, we moved to the planning year. Converting strategy to planning was not an easy job. That was during the end of 2021. In 2022, we call it the execution mission. Now, we have the strategy, the plan and we have the talents and leadership to execute,” said Al-Nasr. 

Al-Nasr noted that construction at NEOM started nine months ago.

He said: “Three to four weeks ago, we announced The Line. It is a future world that will go live fully on artificial intelligence.” 

He said that over 10 million people will be accommodated in NEOM, and everything that happens within the city will be monitored and enabled by AI technologies. 

He pointed out that NEOM aims to bring a revolution in urban design planning and livability. 

Al-Nasr added that people from 78 different nationalities are currently living in NEOM. “Today, we have 78 nationalities living in NEOM, with their families and kids. You do not see them because they are busy there,” he said. 

He further noted that NEOM will bring together the best talents globally and regionally, as it pursues its AI ambitions.

Topics: The Line NEOM artificial intelligence (AI)

UAE real GDP to grow at 7% in 2022, predicts Moody's 

UAE real GDP to grow at 7% in 2022, predicts Moody’s 
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

UAE real GDP to grow at 7% in 2022, predicts Moody’s 

UAE real GDP to grow at 7% in 2022, predicts Moody’s 
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s real gross domestic product is expected to grow at 6 percent to 7 percent in 2022, supporting rated UAE real estate companies’ credit quality, predicted Moody's Investors Service.

The credit quality of UAE’s real estate companies continues to be supported by a strong economic recovery, driven by higher oil prices and a rebounding services sector, though threats are on the rise, the rating agency said.

"We forecast UAE real GDP growth of 6 percent-7 percent in 2022 and the credit quality of UAE real estate companies we rate to remain broadly stable in the next 12-18 months," said VP-Senior Analyst at Moody's, Lahlou Meksaoui.

He added: "However, more dangerous waves of COVID-19, higher inflation, rising interest rates, and fears of a recession in the US and Europe pose risks to the economic recovery." 

Despite these risks, efforts to manage the pandemic and introduce new residency visas have already led to a rebound in the labor market, a key driver of housing demand.

The Dubai population has grown over the last few years, which is a credit positive as it will balance residential supply and demand, it said.

Foreign investment is drawn to economic growth, and economic confidence is boosted as a result. In February 2022, Apollo Global Management, one of the largest alternative investment managers in the world, signed a $1.4 billion investment with Aldar Properties to support Aldar’s growth.

Topics: UAE GDP Moody's real estate

