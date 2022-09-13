Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council

Saudi Arabia, Philippines agree to resume deployment of Filipino workers

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the Philippines have agreed to resume the deployment of Filipino workers to the Kingdom by November 7 after several days of top-level bilateral discussions between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia is the most preferred destination of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), hosting one out of five Filipinos working abroad. More than a million Filipinos work in the Kingdom, many in construction or as household workers or nurses.

The Philippines has earlier suspended the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia, citing various issues relating to labor and employment rights of its citizens.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, both countries agreed to undertake joint measures “to facilitate the decent and productive employment of OFWs and ensure the protection of their rights.”

Minister for Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmad Bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi led the Saudi Arabia’s delegation who met with Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople’s team.

“We are grateful to Minister Al-Rajhi and the government of Saudi Arabia for sharing our concern for the rights of our workers. Likewise, we intend to move forward by working together on implementing mechanisms that would ensure the protection of our workers’ rights and welfare,” Ople said.

The Philippine official underscored the commitment of both countries for a joint partnership against the trafficking of migrant workers, and hailed the “convergence of concrete ideas and measures on how best to protect our OFWs while at the same time, deepening the ties between the two countries.”

Saudi Arabia’s labor ministry has committed to review a proposal to reduce the duration of the employment contract of domestic workers to one year, a statement from Ople noted.

Abdul Hannan M. Tao, the Executive Assistant of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, emphasized the significance of the resumption of the deployment of Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia, calling it a "very welcome development." The bilateral relationship is significant for both countries, as the first Filipino laborers landed in Saudi Arabia five decades ago.

Tao stated that the Philippines benefited significantly economically from its tie with Saudi Arabia, noting that the bulk of Filipino employees are skilled, and there are also excellent doctors, nurses, engineers, and mechanics.

"Many of us are aware that contracted domestic employees can cause a great deal of trouble and problems, which is understandable. However, the commercial ties between the two nations should not be jeopardized or harmed as a result, especially given that domestic workers do not comprise the majority of the two countries' economic relations," he noted.

Tao praised Filipino workers' abilities, saying they love their jobs, are dedicated to achieving their responsibilities, work honestly, and have strong work ethics.