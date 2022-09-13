You are here

Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council

Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council

Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council
  • Prince Mohammed and Michel reviewed the historic relations and existing cooperation between the Kingdom and EU countries
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed and Michel reviewed the historic relations and existing cooperation between the Kingdom and European Union countries in various fields, including energy, environment, and climate change.




Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday. (SPA)

They also discussed regional and international issues and efforts made regarding them.

Topics: Saudi Arabia EU President of the European Council Charles Michel Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi officials sign tourism agreement with Chinese financial firm

Saudi officials sign tourism agreement with Chinese financial firm
  • Memorandum of understanding aims to boost visitor numbers to Saudi Arabia from China
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority and Shanghai-based financial firm UnionPay have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting the number of Chinese visitors to Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, the Chinese state-owned financial services company will facilitate payment operations within the Kingdom for UnionPay card holders, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deal forms part of the authority’s ongoing drive to attract more foreign tourists to Saudi Arabia while also promoting tourism destinations and experiences in the country.

Authority chief executive officer, Fahd Hamidaddin, said the linkup with UnionPay was an important step toward the Kingdom becoming a popular tourist destination for visitors from China.

 

Topics: Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of diplomatic relations between Kingdom and Belize

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of diplomatic relations between Kingdom and Belize
Updated 56 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of diplomatic relations between Kingdom and Belize

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of diplomatic relations between Kingdom and Belize
Updated 56 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved on Tuesday the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Belize at the level of non-resident ambassador.

The Kingdom’s acting Minister of Information Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said the Cabinet also reviewed the economic and structural reforms that were implemented within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030 and their role in strengthening the Saudi economy and overcoming many of the challenges the world has faced during the last two years.

Developing 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Belize

Saudi crown prince receives Kuwait PM in Jeddah

Saudi crown prince receives Kuwait PM in Jeddah
Updated 21 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince receives Kuwait PM in Jeddah

Saudi crown prince receives Kuwait PM in Jeddah
  • Kuwaiti prime minister received by Saudi officials upon arrival in Jeddah
Updated 21 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Al-Salam palace in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Sheikh Ahmed delivered a letter from the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to King Salman during the meeting with Prince Mohammed.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed relations between their countries, aspects of cooperation, and ways to develop and strengthen it in various fields.

They also discussed regional and international developments.

The prime minister arrived in Jeddah earlier on Tuesday and  was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by State Minister Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad, and other officials.

Topics: Kuwait Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah

Saudi Arabia, Philippines agree to resume deployment of Filipino workers

Saudi Arabia, Philippines agree to resume deployment of Filipino workers
Updated 11 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Philippines agree to resume deployment of Filipino workers

Saudi Arabia, Philippines agree to resume deployment of Filipino workers
Updated 11 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the Philippines have agreed to resume the deployment of Filipino workers to the Kingdom by November 7 after several days of top-level bilateral discussions between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia is the most preferred destination of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), hosting one out of five Filipinos working abroad. More than a million Filipinos work in the Kingdom, many in construction or as household workers or nurses.

The Philippines has earlier suspended the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia, citing various issues relating to labor and employment rights of its citizens.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, both countries agreed to undertake joint measures “to facilitate the decent and productive employment of OFWs and ensure the protection of their rights.”

Minister for Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmad Bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi led the Saudi Arabia’s delegation who met with Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople’s team.

“We are grateful to Minister Al-Rajhi and the government of Saudi Arabia for sharing our concern for the rights of our workers. Likewise, we intend to move forward by working together on implementing mechanisms that would ensure the protection of our workers’ rights and welfare,” Ople said.

The Philippine official underscored the commitment of both countries for a joint partnership against the trafficking of migrant workers, and hailed the “convergence of concrete ideas and measures on how best to protect our OFWs while at the same time, deepening the ties between the two countries.”

Saudi Arabia’s labor ministry has committed to review a proposal to reduce the duration of the employment contract of domestic workers to one year, a statement from Ople noted.

Abdul Hannan M. Tao, the Executive Assistant of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, emphasized the significance of the resumption of the deployment of Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia, calling it a "very welcome development." The bilateral relationship is significant for both countries, as the first Filipino laborers landed in Saudi Arabia five decades ago.

Tao stated that the Philippines benefited significantly economically from its tie with Saudi Arabia, noting that the bulk of Filipino employees are skilled, and there are also excellent doctors, nurses, engineers, and mechanics.

"Many of us are aware that contracted domestic employees can cause a great deal of trouble and problems, which is understandable. However, the commercial ties between the two nations should not be jeopardized or harmed as a result, especially given that domestic workers do not comprise the majority of the two countries' economic relations," he noted.

Tao praised Filipino workers' abilities, saying they love their jobs, are dedicated to achieving their responsibilities, work honestly, and have strong work ethics.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Philippines

Saudi envoy, Egyptian education ministers discuss cooperation

Saudi envoy, Egyptian education ministers discuss cooperation
Updated 13 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Saudi envoy, Egyptian education ministers discuss cooperation

Saudi envoy, Egyptian education ministers discuss cooperation
  • The ambassador praised the historical ties between the two countries and the importance of cooperation in education
Updated 13 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s ministers responsible for education have discussed closer cooperation with Saudi Arabia in meetings with the Kingdom’s ambassador in Cairo.

Reda Hegazy, the minister for education, explained his goals to Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, including providing digital skills for all, developing professional and technical education, and increasing competitiveness internationally.

Hegazy said that teachers were being trained to encourage creativity and innovation in their students, and to spot special talents.

Ayman Ashour, the minister of higher education and scientific research, met Nugali to discuss closer scientific cooperation between their countries.

Ashour hailed the opening of King Salman International University in South Sinai as an example of close ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and stressed the importance of exchanging experiences as well as students and staff.

Nugali and Ashour discussed the latest developments in the inauguration of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Chair for Islamic Studies at Cairo University, an exchange initiative with Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.

The ambassador praised the historical ties between the two countries and the importance of cooperation in education.

He discussed with Ashour preparations for the ceremony to present the 10th King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Award for Translation in Egypt next month, while also inviting Hegazy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

