Saudi-Greek Friendship Committee discuss relations in the Shoura Council

RIYADH: The Saudi-Greek Parliamentary Friendship Committee held a meeting at the Shoura Council on Tuesday, chaired by member of the council and chairman of the committee Saleh bin Manea Al-Khelaiwi, and the Greek ambassador to the Kingdom, Alexis Konstantopoulos.
The meeting discussed many issues of common interest between the two countries that contribute to achieving their common interests in all fields, especially the parliamentary session between the Shoura Council and the Greek Parliament.
During the meeting, the two sides stressed the depth of the strategic relations between the two countries and the level of the relationship, which was reinforced by the visits and meetings that took place between the leaderships of both countries and the memoranda of understanding signed between them.
They stressed the need to strengthen joint bilateral action, and activate the role of the parliamentary friendship committees in the Shoura Council and the Greek Parliament.
The joint parliamentary friendship committees in the Shoura Council are working to strengthen the bonds of friendship and communication between the Council, legislative councils and parliaments in brotherly and friendly countries to enhance the Kingdom’s foreign relations.
