Emaar’s founder calls for AI investment in education sector

RIYADH: Emaar’s founder has called for greater Artificial Intelligence investment in the education sector as he dubbed the technology "more important than water."

Speaking during the Global AI Summit held in Riyadh on Sept. 14., Mohamed Alabbar said the biggest challenge for his multinational real estate development company is developing "human talent".

Calling AI the greatest achievement in human life, Alabbar said: “AI is more important than electricity; it is more important than water. It is bringing transparency and taking human capability to a different level.”

He also said: “If we can really deploy AI to enhance governments' efforts to improve education level, it will save the world.”

However, Alabbar noted that the biggest challenge currently is motivating, training, and encouraging senior management to use AI.

Alabbar revealed that his businesses are now using AI, adding that it helped them make their operations smarter and more efficient.

Talking about the real estate sector, the developer of Burj Khalifa said they are currently talking to engineers about how AI can design their buildings.

“Where it will take us a year and a half to finalize a building design, with AI it could take 30 days,” he said.

Alabbar, who is also the founder of the e-commerce platform noon.com, in which the Saudi Public Investment Fund is an investor, said that his company is deploying AI in the Kingdom.