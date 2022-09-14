You are here

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $452m government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $452m government debt
The listing and trading of the instrument's reissue will start on Sept. 15, Tadawul said in a statement. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange has approved the listing of SR1.7 billion ($452 million) worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance.

The amount will be used to increase the size of three existing issuances to reach SR4.49 billion, SR30.4 billion, and SR15.1 billion, respectively.

The listing and trading of the instrument's reissue will start on Sept. 15, Tadawul said in a statement.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul debt

Emaar's founder calls for AI investment in education sector

Updated 18 sec ago
JANA SALLOUM & DANA ABDELAZIZ

Updated 18 sec ago
JANA SALLOUM & DANA ABDELAZIZ

RIYADH: Emaar’s founder has called for greater Artificial Intelligence investment in the education sector as he dubbed the technology "more important than water."

Speaking during the Global AI Summit held in Riyadh on Sept. 14., Mohamed Alabbar said the biggest challenge for his multinational real estate development company is developing "human talent".

Calling AI the greatest achievement in human life, Alabbar said: “AI is more important than electricity; it is more important than water. It is bringing transparency and taking human capability to a different level.” 

He also said: “If we can really deploy AI to enhance governments' efforts to improve education level, it will save the world.”

However, Alabbar noted that the biggest challenge currently is motivating, training, and encouraging senior management to use AI. 

Alabbar revealed that his businesses are now using AI, adding that it helped them make their operations smarter and more efficient. 

Talking about the real estate sector, the developer of Burj Khalifa said they are currently talking to engineers about how AI can design their buildings. 

“Where it will take us a year and a half to finalize a building design, with AI it could take 30 days,” he said. 

Alabbar, who is also the founder of the e-commerce platform noon.com, in which the Saudi Public Investment Fund is an investor, said that his company is deploying AI in the Kingdom. 

 

Topics: Emaar AI technology

Saudi Arabia's NWC inks $190m deals with private sector to operate water treatment services

Saudi Arabia’s NWC inks $190m deals with private sector to operate water treatment services
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Co. has signed two deals worth SR714 million ($190 million) with firms in the private sector to operate water and environmental treatment services in the western and northern clusters, according to a statement. 

The first contract worth SR365 million was signed with the Saudi-French consortium of  Al-Awael Modern Contracting Co. and SUEZ Group to manage operations and maintenance of the western cluster, the Makkah region and its governorates. 

Valued at over SR349 million, the second contract was inked with the Saudi-Spanish consortium of International Water Distribution Co., known as Tawzea, Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co., and FCC Aqualia to manage operations and maintenance of the northern cluster, the Qassim, Hail, Al-Jouf, and Northern Borders regions. 

The privatization contracts will contribute to boosting project implementation and help attract investments, Nemer bin Mohammed Al-Shebel, interim CEO of NWC, said. 

Topics: NWC private sector privatization

Saudi Arabia launches program to automate 4,000 factories

Saudi Arabia launches program to automate 4,000 factories
Updated 24 min 4 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI
Aqila Alasaeed  

Updated 24 min 4 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI Aqila Alasaeed  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has launched a program to automate 4,000 factories and end reliance on low-skilled workers, Minister Bandar Alkhorayef said on Wednesday.

“The Future Factories Program” aims to build a strong technology ecosystem and transform the manufacturing sector along modern lines.

“Advanced manufacturing and AI-based technologies are no longer a luxury or a choice but have become inevitable to ensure growth and profitability,” the minister said.

He said the use of AI and advanced technologies is central to the industrial development strategy.

Within the ministry itself, AI solutions are being implemented to provide insight and support decision-making processes, Alkhorayef added.

“We believe there’s a huge opportunity to transform and we invite all technology companies, consulting firms and service providers to join this effort,” he added

The Kingdom is home to more than 10,000 factories spread across 40 different industrial cities, accounting for 11 percent of the country’s gross domestic product with an impressive gross rate of 10 percent.

Topics: AI Saudi Arabia

Saudi stocks drop after inflation data fuels rate hike concerns: Closing bell

Saudi stocks drop after inflation data fuels rate hike concerns: Closing bell
Updated 24 min 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 24 min 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks fell during the final hours of Wednesday amid concerns about an upcoming Fed rate hike following a surge in US inflation.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended the session with a 1.58 percent loss to 11,893, while the parallel market Nomu finished with a 0.69 percent drop at 20,851.

Saudi oil giant Aramco fell 0.54 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. declined 2.24 percent,

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi fell 2.21 percent, while Alinma Bank edged down 1.75 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom's largest lender, shed 1.04 percent, while Saudi British Bank dropped 1.62 percent.

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, was down 1.34 percent, after it invited its shareholders to vote on a 33 percent capital increase to SR800 million ($231 million).

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. fell 0.15 percent, after it signed a SR118 million contract with the Ministry of Education for the operation, maintenance and cleaning of the educational health services center at Najran University.

Taiba Investments Co. fell 0.88 percent, following shareholders approval for the SR459 million purchase of all Savola Group Co. shares in Knowledge Economic City Co..

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi residential market heats up even as affordability takes a hit: Knight Frank

Saudi residential market heats up even as affordability takes a hit: Knight Frank
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Dana Alomar

Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Apartment prices in Saudi Arabia have increased by 32 percent, while villa prices rose by 21 percent in the last 12 months, according to the global real estate consultancy Knight Frank. 

“Villa and apartment prices in Saudi Arabia are rising faster and touching the peak levels of 2016,” Faisal Durrani, Knight Frank’s partner and head of research in the Middle East, told Arab News at the Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference.

The Kingdom’s residential real estate transactions have increased by 20 percent year over year, said Durrani.

The increase in property prices has also taken a toll on the affordability of villas. People in Riyadh and Jeddah must cough up more than eight and 13 times their annual income, respectively, to buy a villa. 

On the other hand, apartments are reasonable as people need to spend four times their annual income to buy one.

“Four to six times is considered affordable,” said Durrani, indicating that apartments are a preferred option over villas in Saudi Arabia.

There has also been a socio-cultural transition among Saudis, who are more open to living in apartments.

“We see a structural shift in the market. It is more socially acceptable to live and raise a family in an apartment,” he said.

Infrastructure development

Durrani said that Saudi Arabia will become the world’s fastest-growing economy this year as the Kingdom pushes its ambitions articulated in its Vision 2030 blueprint.

He explained that a core part of the blueprint is the provision of world-class housing, which is why residential real estate is a critical component of all the giga-projects announced thus far.

“The Kingdom is positioning Riyadh as the new commercial nerve center, but NEOM will be the real crown jewel of Vision 2030,” said Durrani.

NEOM is radically redefining urban living in resource-poor regions, he added.

The futuristic city is expected to house 9 million residents across 300,000 new homes once the project reaches completion, making it the largest giga-project announced to date.

The massive supply has already drawn a ripple of excitement, with a recent Knight Frank research highlighting that one in five Saudis wants to buy a home in NEOM.

“There is already huge excitement among the population to be part of NEOM,” he said.

Commercial interests

Over 9,000 investment licenses were issued to international companies to work and operate in the Kingdom during the first half of 2022, Durrani said. “A lot of them want to be based in Riyadh,” he added.

In fact, the commercial interests in Riyadh are so high that office occupancy in the city is an astounding 97 percent, reported a recent Knight Frank study.

“The King Abdullah Financial District, for example, is fully leased, so there is no space available. We are in a situation where if there is even a slight increase in demand, office rents will rise more,” he said.

Clearly, there is a considerable demand for more offices, making it an attractive asset class for investors. 

“There is a demand, and therefore there is a strong investment case for building more offices and investing in that asset class,” added Durrani.

Knight Frank witnessed about SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) in foreign direct investment into Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 10 percent. In attracting FDI, the Kingdom ranked 14th out of the G-20 countries.

Durrani, however, stressed the importance of developing an asset class that can attract global institutions as it is one of the things the region has not yet been able to do successfully.

Topics: euromoney Knight Frank SAUDI REAL ESTATE business

