Saudi Arabia and IBM reach agreement to develop AI-based sustainability initiatives

Saudi Arabia and IBM reach agreement to develop AI-based sustainability initiatives
The announcement regarding the strategic partnership was made during the 2nd Global AI Summit in Riyadh (Supplied)
Updated 30 sec ago
Waffa Wael and Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia and IBM reach agreement to develop AI-based sustainability initiatives

Saudi Arabia and IBM reach agreement to develop AI-based sustainability initiatives
Updated 30 sec ago
Waffa Wael and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: American tech giant IBM has signed an agreement with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence to accelerate sustainability initiatives including carbon capture technology in the Kingdom using artificial intelligence. 

The announcement regarding the strategic partnership was made during the 2nd Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept. 14. 

The agreement will be in collaboration with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy, SDAIA, Ministry of Energy and IBM, and it will make use of artificial intelligence technology to detect, map, and eventually reduce carbon emissions across the country. 

“This agreement with IBM will contribute to creating opportunities by addressing key challenges in the circular carbon economy, petrochemical and industrial domains, through the development of innovative solutions in the field of data and artificial intelligence,” said Majid Al-Tuwaijri, CEO of the National Center of AI. 

Ahmed Al-Zahrani, Ministry of Energy’s assistant minister for development and excellence said: “The agreement will play a key role in promoting the adoption of the circular carbon economy, achieving the goals announced during the Saudi Green Initiative.” 

The new agreement with IBM is also a part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious target to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 and to support the global effort to cut emissions. 

Saudi Arabia develops AI Ethics Principle

During the 2nd Global AI Summit, Saudi Arabia also announced its AI Ethics Principles for public consultation. 

These principles developed by SDAIA are expected to be a practical guide to incorporating AI ethics throughout the AI system development life cycle.

According to a press release, the seven AI principles proposed by SDAIA are fairness, privacy and security, humanity, social and environmental benefits, reliability and safety, transparency and explainability, and accountability and responsibility.

“We believe these principles will help us move into the next generation of innovation in a multitude of projects,” said Abdullah Sharaf Al Ghamdi, president of SDAIA. 

He added: “SDAIA has done an excellent job in encapsulating our responsibilities in implementing AI, and we hope to continue developing and implementing AI that exceeds these expectations.” 

SDAIA joining World Bank’s DDP

During the event, Abdullah bin Sharaf Al Ghamdi announced that Saudi Arabia is joining the World Bank’s digital development partnership.

“We share a common vision with the DDP. The partnership will bring together public and private sector partners, and will accelerate safe and inclusive digital transformation in developing countries,” said Al Ghamdi. 

He added: “I am confident that we will make a real difference. I am looking forward to a fruitful collaboration.” 

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $452m government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $452m government debt
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $452m government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $452m government debt
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange has approved the listing of SR1.7 billion ($452 million) worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance.

The amount will be used to increase the size of three existing issuances to reach SR4.49 billion, SR30.4 billion, and SR15.1 billion, respectively.

The listing and trading of the instrument's reissue will start on Sept. 15, Tadawul said in a statement.

Emaar’s founder calls for AI investment in education sector

Emaar’s founder calls for AI investment in education sector
Updated 43 min 5 sec ago
JANA SALLOUM & DANA ABDELAZIZ

Emaar's founder calls for AI investment in education sector

Emaar’s founder calls for AI investment in education sector
Updated 43 min 5 sec ago
JANA SALLOUM & DANA ABDELAZIZ

RIYADH: Emaar’s founder has called for greater Artificial Intelligence investment in the education sector as he dubbed the technology "more important than water."

Speaking during the Global AI Summit held in Riyadh on Sept. 14., Mohamed Alabbar said the biggest challenge for his multinational real estate development company is developing "human talent".

Calling AI the greatest achievement in human life, Alabbar said: “AI is more important than electricity; it is more important than water. It is bringing transparency and taking human capability to a different level.” 

He also said: “If we can really deploy AI to enhance governments' efforts to improve education level, it will save the world.”

However, Alabbar noted that the biggest challenge currently is motivating, training, and encouraging senior management to use AI. 

Alabbar revealed that his businesses are now using AI, adding that it helped them make their operations smarter and more efficient. 

Talking about the real estate sector, the developer of Burj Khalifa said they are currently talking to engineers about how AI can design their buildings. 

“Where it will take us a year and a half to finalize a building design, with AI it could take 30 days,” he said. 

Alabbar, who is also the founder of the e-commerce platform noon.com, in which the Saudi Public Investment Fund is an investor, said that his company is deploying AI in the Kingdom. 

 

Saudi Arabia’s NWC inks $190m deals with private sector to operate water treatment services

Saudi Arabia’s NWC inks $190m deals with private sector to operate water treatment services
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's NWC inks $190m deals with private sector to operate water treatment services

Saudi Arabia’s NWC inks $190m deals with private sector to operate water treatment services
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Co. has signed two deals worth SR714 million ($190 million) with firms in the private sector to operate water and environmental treatment services in the western and northern clusters, according to a statement. 

The first contract worth SR365 million was signed with the Saudi-French consortium of  Al-Awael Modern Contracting Co. and SUEZ Group to manage operations and maintenance of the western cluster, the Makkah region and its governorates. 

Valued at over SR349 million, the second contract was inked with the Saudi-Spanish consortium of International Water Distribution Co., known as Tawzea, Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co., and FCC Aqualia to manage operations and maintenance of the northern cluster, the Qassim, Hail, Al-Jouf, and Northern Borders regions. 

The privatization contracts will contribute to boosting project implementation and help attract investments, Nemer bin Mohammed Al-Shebel, interim CEO of NWC, said. 

Saudi Arabia launches program to automate 4,000 factories

Saudi Arabia launches program to automate 4,000 factories
Updated 14 September 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI
Aqila Alasaeed  

Saudi Arabia launches program to automate 4,000 factories

Saudi Arabia launches program to automate 4,000 factories
Updated 14 September 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI Aqila Alasaeed  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has launched a program to automate 4,000 factories and end reliance on low-skilled workers, Minister Bandar Alkhorayef said on Wednesday.

“The Future Factories Program” aims to build a strong technology ecosystem and transform the manufacturing sector along modern lines.

“Advanced manufacturing and AI-based technologies are no longer a luxury or a choice but have become inevitable to ensure growth and profitability,” the minister said.

He said the use of AI and advanced technologies is central to the industrial development strategy.

Within the ministry itself, AI solutions are being implemented to provide insight and support decision-making processes, Alkhorayef added.

“We believe there’s a huge opportunity to transform and we invite all technology companies, consulting firms and service providers to join this effort,” he added

The Kingdom is home to more than 10,000 factories spread across 40 different industrial cities, accounting for 11 percent of the country’s gross domestic product with an impressive gross rate of 10 percent.

Saudi stocks drop after inflation data fuels rate hike concerns: Closing bell

Saudi stocks drop after inflation data fuels rate hike concerns: Closing bell
Updated 14 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks drop after inflation data fuels rate hike concerns: Closing bell

Saudi stocks drop after inflation data fuels rate hike concerns: Closing bell
Updated 14 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks fell during the final hours of Wednesday amid concerns about an upcoming Fed rate hike following a surge in US inflation.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended the session with a 1.58 percent loss to 11,893, while the parallel market Nomu finished with a 0.69 percent drop at 20,851.

Saudi oil giant Aramco fell 0.54 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. declined 2.24 percent,

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi fell 2.21 percent, while Alinma Bank edged down 1.75 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom's largest lender, shed 1.04 percent, while Saudi British Bank dropped 1.62 percent.

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, was down 1.34 percent, after it invited its shareholders to vote on a 33 percent capital increase to SR800 million ($231 million).

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. fell 0.15 percent, after it signed a SR118 million contract with the Ministry of Education for the operation, maintenance and cleaning of the educational health services center at Najran University.

Taiba Investments Co. fell 0.88 percent, following shareholders approval for the SR459 million purchase of all Savola Group Co. shares in Knowledge Economic City Co..

