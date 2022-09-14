Saudi crown prince receives letter from Nigerian president on strengthening relations

Saudi culture minister meets German, Cambodian counterparts at G-20 event

MAGELANG: Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Kingdom’s minister of culture, met his German and Cambodian counterparts in separate talks on the sidelines of a G-20 event in Indonesia, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a meeting with German Minister of State for Culture and Information Claudia Roth, the prince highlighted the two countries’ existing relations in the field of visual arts, and discussed the possibility of cooperation in heritage preservation and how the Kingdom might benefit from German expertise.

Saudi and German specialists earlier collaborated on excavations at sites in Tayma.

The pair also discussed the possibility of joint cultural programs, including talent exchange schemes between artistic and cultural institutions.

In the prince’s meeting with Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona, the two sides discussed cooperation on heritage preservation through the International Center for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property and in other cultural fields, particularly those that are unique to Cambodia.

At the end of the talks Prince Badr invited Sackona to visit Saudi Arabia to familiarize himself with its cultural scene, and Cambodian artists and intellectuals to participate in the Kingdom’s cultural festivals.

The two meetings were held on the sidelines of the G-20 culture ministers meeting in the Indonesian city of Magelang.

The Kingdom’s Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq, general supervisor of cultural affairs and international relations, and Eng. Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanaan, undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture for International Cultural Relations, also attended the meetings.