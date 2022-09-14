Saudi crown prince receives letter from Nigerian president on strengthening relations

RIYADH: The Saudi government has enjoyed great success its efforts to promote and protect human rights and noble values based on the principle of “the human being first” but the work continues, the UN heard on Tuesday.
Speaking on the second day of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Abdul Aziz Al-Khayyal, vice president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, said the work his country is doing in this field reflect the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Kingdom has made great strides in the development of human rights over the past few years, with achievements in a number of areas, most notably women’s rights, education, health and climate change, which are reflected in recent international human rights indicators and reports.
He also stressed the Kingdom’s firm stance on support for the people of Yemen and the nation’s internationally-recognized government, and its desire to support the UN-brokered truce in the country. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s complete rejection of Houthi attempts to exploit the international community, and the desire of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen for peace despite the Iran-backed militia’s refusal to meet its obligations under the truce, and its ongoing detention of UN staff.
He added that the Houthis continue to prevent oil shipments from entering the port at Hodeidah under UN supervision, in contravention of the truce, and have closed border crossings in Taiz which is affecting humanitarian aid efforts.
Al-Khayyal called on civil society to put pressure on the Houthis to adhere to the terms of the truce and engage in efforts to reach a comprehensive resolution to the conflict that achieves security and stability in Yemen.
He also congratulated Volker Turk, the UN’s under-secretary-general for policy, on his recent appointment as UN high commissioner for human rights and wished him success in the role.
Al-Khayyal heads a delegation from the Saudi Human Rights Commission that is taking part in the 51st session of the Human Rights Council, which began on Sept. 12 and continues until Oct. 7.