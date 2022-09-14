You are here

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Nigerian president on strengthening relations

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji meets with Nigeria’s ambassador to the Kingdom Yahaya Lawal. (SPA)
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji meets with Nigeria's ambassador to the Kingdom Yahaya Lawal. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a written message from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, regarding the strong and solid bilateral relations that bind the two countries, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels.

The message was received by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji, on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during a meeting with the Nigerian ambassador to the Kingdom, Yahaya Lawal, at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries, and ways of enhancing them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on issues of common interest.

MAGELANG: Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Kingdom’s minister of culture, met his German and Cambodian counterparts in separate talks on the sidelines of a G-20 event in Indonesia, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a meeting with German Minister of State for Culture and Information Claudia Roth, the prince highlighted the two countries’ existing relations in the field of visual arts, and discussed the possibility of cooperation in heritage preservation and how the Kingdom might benefit from German expertise.

Saudi and German specialists earlier collaborated on excavations at sites in Tayma.

The pair also discussed the possibility of joint cultural programs, including talent exchange schemes between artistic and cultural institutions.

In the prince’s meeting with Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona, the two sides discussed cooperation on heritage preservation through the International Center for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property and in other cultural fields, particularly those that are unique to Cambodia.

At the end of the talks Prince Badr invited Sackona to visit Saudi Arabia to familiarize himself with its cultural scene, and Cambodian artists and intellectuals to participate in the Kingdom’s cultural festivals.

The two meetings were held on the sidelines of the G-20 culture ministers meeting in the Indonesian city of Magelang.

The Kingdom’s Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq, general supervisor of cultural affairs and international relations, and Eng. Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanaan, undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture for International Cultural Relations, also attended the meetings.

Saudi authorities arrest 146 drug smugglers in major security operation

Saudi authorities arrest 146 drug smugglers in major security operation
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest 146 drug smugglers in major security operation

Saudi authorities arrest 146 drug smugglers in major security operation
  • The smugglers included 19 citizens and 127 residents of various nationalities
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested 146 smugglers, including 19 citizens, in a major security operation that foiled an attempt to illegally bring into Kingdom more than 48.6 tons of khat, 1.5 tons of hashish and 634,000 amphetamine tablets.

The remaining suspects were 87 Yemeni nationals, 32 Ethiopians, three Somali nationals, two Iraqis, two Egyptians and a Pakistani, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior posted a video of the operation carried out by the security borders guards of Najran, Jazan, Asir and Tabuk regions.

 


Authorities completed the initial legal procedures before handing over the smugglers and seized narcotics to the relevant authorities for further action.

 

Two flights carrying Saudi aid arrive in Pakistan

Two flights carrying Saudi aid arrive in Pakistan
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

Two flights carrying Saudi aid arrive in Pakistan

Two flights carrying Saudi aid arrive in Pakistan
  • Each of the two flights carried 90 tons of food, shelter, and medical supplies for those impacted by the floods
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Two planes carrying 180 tons of humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia arrived in Karachi as Pakistan reels from its worst floods in decades.

Each of the two flights, which arrived on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning respectively, carried 90 tons of food, shelter, and medical supplies for those impacted by the floods, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.  

The aid, dispatched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), will reach over 19,000 beneficiaries across Pakistan amid the floods caused by unusually heavy monsoon rains, which killed more than 1,300 people and displaced millions more.

“This airlift is a part of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to providing urgent support to countries facing crises such as the one being experienced in Pakistan,” read the SPA statement.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki had received the first batch of aid that arrived on Tuesday evening at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, along with the Saudi Consul General in Karachi Bandar bin Fahd Al-Dayel, and Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani of Sindh Province.

KSrelief earlier established a Saudi air bridge to deliver urgent aid to flood-hit Pakistan.

Royal Commission for AlUla signs agreement with British contractor

Royal Commission for AlUla signs agreement with British contractor
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

Royal Commission for AlUla signs agreement with British contractor

Royal Commission for AlUla signs agreement with British contractor
  • The organization’s operations chief said the deal is compatible with its objective of achieving comprehensive sustainable development
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

MADINAH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has signed an agreement for Serco Group, a British company that primarily operates as a contractor for the provision of government services in various countries, to provide consulting services for the management of infrastructure services in AlUla.

Moataz Kurdi, the head of the commission’s operations sector, said the deal includes consultations on the design and implementation of an infrastructure-services strategy, along with support for implementing its master plan. Serco will also deliver a facility-management plan that forms the basis of operations in AlUla governorate.

The agreement will help to improve the quality of operations and facilities in a way that is compatible with the natural environment of AlUla and its historical sites, Kurdi added, as well as the commission’s objective of achieving comprehensive sustainable development in line with the aims of Vision 2030.

Serco Middle East CEO Phil Malem said he is looking forward to helping the commission achieve its objectives by providing strategic and operational services that will contribute to the vision for AlUla.

The commission has adopted a sustainable approach to its work through the implementation of a number of programs and initiatives. They include A Journey Through Time, a scheme launched in April 2021 that aims to promote AlUla as a global destination for culture, natural heritage and ecotourism, and as a desirable place to live and work.

Saudi efforts to promote and protect human rights continue, official tells UN meeting

Saudi efforts to promote and protect human rights continue, official tells UN meeting
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi efforts to promote and protect human rights continue, official tells UN meeting

Saudi efforts to promote and protect human rights continue, official tells UN meeting
  • Abdul Aziz Al-Khayyal, vice president of the Kingdom’s Human Rights Commission, said his country has made great strides in a number of rights-related areas in recent years
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi government has enjoyed great success its efforts to promote and protect human rights and noble values based on the principle of “the human being first” but the work continues, the UN heard on Tuesday.

Speaking on the second day of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Abdul Aziz Al-Khayyal, vice president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, said the work his country is doing in this field reflect the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom has made great strides in the development of human rights over the past few years, with achievements in a number of areas, most notably women’s rights, education, health and climate change, which are reflected in recent international human rights indicators and reports.

He also stressed the Kingdom’s firm stance on support for the people of Yemen and the nation’s internationally-recognized government, and its desire to support the UN-brokered truce in the country. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s complete rejection of Houthi attempts to exploit the international community, and the desire of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen for peace despite the Iran-backed militia’s refusal to meet its obligations under the truce, and its ongoing detention of UN staff.

He added that the Houthis continue to prevent oil shipments from entering the port at Hodeidah under UN supervision, in contravention of the truce, and have closed border crossings in Taiz which is affecting humanitarian aid efforts.

Al-Khayyal called on civil society to put pressure on the Houthis to adhere to the terms of the truce and engage in efforts to reach a comprehensive resolution to the conflict that achieves security and stability in Yemen.

He also congratulated Volker Turk, the UN’s under-secretary-general for policy, on his recent appointment as UN high commissioner for human rights and wished him success in the role.

Al-Khayyal heads a delegation from the Saudi Human Rights Commission that is taking part in the 51st session of the Human Rights Council, which began on Sept. 12 and continues until Oct. 7.

