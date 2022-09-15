You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi inflation climbs to 14-month high of 3% in August driven by F&B prices: GASTAT

Saudi inflation climbs to 14-month high of 3% in August driven by F&B prices: GASTAT

Update Saudi inflation climbs to 14-month high of 3% in August driven by F&B prices: GASTAT
The uptick in the Consumer Price Index is driven by a rise in food and beverage prices (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w3get

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi inflation climbs to 14-month high of 3% in August driven by F&B prices: GASTAT

Saudi inflation climbs to 14-month high of 3% in August driven by F&B prices: GASTAT
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate accelerated to a 14-month high of 3 percent in August, up from 2.7 percent in July, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The uptick in the consumer price index, or CPI, is driven by a rise in food and beverage prices, GASTAT noted in a press release.

The annual growth in the price index for food and beverages stood at 4.0 percent in August, while meat prices surged 6.7 percent, according to GASTAT. 

“The food and beverages prices were the main drivers of the inflation rate in August 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 18.8 percent,” GASAT said in the press release.

As for the monthly inflation rate, it went up by 0.4 percent in August — driven mainly by a 0.9 percent increase in food prices.

There was also a 0.4 percent rise in house utilities, gas and other fuels, according to the GASTAT press release.

“Personal goods and services prices increased by 0.3 percent, restaurants and hotels prices increased by 0.8 percent, as well as recreation and culture went up by 0.6 percent,” the GASTAT press releases added.

It is the third month in a row that the annual inflation has quickened, with May recording a 2.24 percent growth, followed by 2.31 percent and 2.67 percent in June and July respectively.

The 3 percent annual growth in CPI for August came in 0.2 percentage points above the analyst projection in a poll conducted by Bloomberg earlier this week.  

Analysts' median projection envisaged it to be 2.8 percent.  This is the second month in a row when the actual Saudi inflation figures exceed the analyst forecast conducted by the firm.

Looking at the relative contribution by expenditure category to the annual growth in CPI in August compared to July, the higher rate of growth is driven mainly by the housing, water, electricity and other fuels category whose contribution increased by 0.14 percentage points to 0.64 percentage points, up from 0.5 percentage points in July. 

The contribution of restaurants and hotels also increased by 0.6 percentage points to 0.41 percentage points and that of transport went up by 0.5 percentage points to reach 0.52 percentage points in August.  

The Saudi Central bank, known as SAMA, said in a report issued earlier in August it expected a further year-on-year rise in inflation in the Kingdom in the third quarter of 2022  “as a result of the continuous improvement in domestic private consumption and the noticeable increases in global inflation rates, particularly in the prices of food and primary commodities.”

Moreover, SAMA predicted inflation to accelerate slightly in the third quarter compared to the second quarter partly due to seasonal factors such as the Hajj and the back-to-school season.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Inflation GASTAT

Related

Update Saudi Arabia's industrial production increases by 17.7% in July: GASTAT graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's industrial production increases by 17.7% in July: GASTAT
Saudi Arabia’s industrial output sees third-highest rise in three years: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s industrial output sees third-highest rise in three years: GASTAT

UAE In-Focus — United Airlines, Emirates inks codeshare agreement amid high travel demand 

UAE In-Focus — United Airlines, Emirates inks codeshare agreement amid high travel demand 
Updated 21 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

UAE In-Focus — United Airlines, Emirates inks codeshare agreement amid high travel demand 

UAE In-Focus — United Airlines, Emirates inks codeshare agreement amid high travel demand 
Updated 21 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: US carrier United Airlines and Dubai’s Emirates have signed a codeshare agreement amid high demand for air travel, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office. 

Under the agreement, United will launch a direct flight between Newark/New York and Dubai from March 2023. Passengers can travel on Emirates or its sister airline flydubai from Dubai to other cities.

Additionally, the customers of both airlines would be able to book these connecting flights on a single ticket soon.

Most punctual airline

Etihad Airways has been rated among the most punctual carriers in the Middle East and worldwide over the peak summer period, Emirates News Agency reported citing data from global aviation analytics group OAG.

Since April, Etihad has achieved an on-time arrival performance rating within 15 minutes of 83 percent. 

On-time performance is defined by OAG as a flight arriving within 15 minutes of its scheduled time.

“Etihad is constantly looking at ways to enhance operational efficiency and service by using the latest technology and always putting our guests first,” Chief Operating Officer, Mohammad Al-Bulooki, said.

Green economy summit
The completion of preparations for the 8th edition of the World Green Economy Summit has been announced by the vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, CEO of DEWA, Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer.

Held under the theme Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero, the summit will be held on Sept. 28-29 at the Dubai World Trade Center. 

WGES 2022 will bring together prominent speakers, experts, thought leaders and decision-makers.

It will focus on four main themes namely energy, finance, food security, and youth. It will also involve a Ministerial Roundtable with around 25 ministers from around the world.

Topics: UAE Emirates aviation economy summit

Related

UAE In-Focus — Dubai summit to focus on climate action; Mubadala, TAQA sign deal to invest in Uzbek power plants
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Dubai summit to focus on climate action; Mubadala, TAQA sign deal to invest in Uzbek power plants

Oil Updates — Crude falls on demand concerns; Saudi Arabia is India’s No. 2 oil supplier in August

Oil Updates — Crude falls on demand concerns; Saudi Arabia is India’s No. 2 oil supplier in August
Updated 15 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude falls on demand concerns; Saudi Arabia is India’s No. 2 oil supplier in August

Oil Updates — Crude falls on demand concerns; Saudi Arabia is India’s No. 2 oil supplier in August
Updated 15 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil fell on Thursday as expectations of weaker demand and a strong US dollar ahead of a potentially large interest rate increase outweighed supply concerns.

Brent crude was down 56 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $93.54 a barrel at 1pm Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $88.04.

Saudi Arabia overtakes Russia to become India’s No. 2 supplier

Saudi Arabia emerged as the second-biggest oil supplier to India after a three-month gap, overtaking Russia by a thin margin, while Iraq retained the top spot in August, data from industry and trade sources showed.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in 863,950 barrels per day of crude from Saudi Arabia, up 4.8 percent from the previous month, while purchases from Russia fell 2.4 percent to 855,950 bpd, the data showed.

Despite Saudi’s gain, the share of oil from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in India fell to 59.8 percent, the lowest in at least 16 years as India cut African imports.

India has become Russia’s second largest oil buyer after China as others have cut purchases following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

“In the end you cannot cut Saudi supplies because of clauses in term contracts and Russia was able to reduce its discounts because of high demand especially in Asia,” said Ehsan Ul Haq, an analyst with Refinitiv.

India’s overall crude imports in August declined to a five-month low of 4.45 million bpd, down 4.1 percent from July, due to maintenance at some refineries, the data showed. 

Rosneft says it has completed 15 billion yuan bond placement

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Thursday it had successfully completed its debut yuan-denominated bond placement worth 15 billion yuan ($2.15 billion).

The coupon rate was set at 3.05 percent per year. The funds raised through the bond placement will be used in accordance with the approved Rosneft Business Plan to finance the investment program, the company said.

Rosneft is gradually shifting to foreign trade settlements in Russian roubles and national currencies of “friendly” countries, while optimising its debt portfolio structure, it added.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates India

Related

Oil Updates — Crude down; OPEC sees pre-pandemic demand in 2023; Iran controls oilfield fire
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude down; OPEC sees pre-pandemic demand in 2023; Iran controls oilfield fire

Saudi Arabia partners with Google Cloud to 'elevate' women's participation in AI sector 

Saudi Arabia partners with Google Cloud to 'elevate' women's participation in AI sector 
Updated 15 September 2022
Waffa Wael & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia partners with Google Cloud to 'elevate' women's participation in AI sector 

Saudi Arabia partners with Google Cloud to 'elevate' women's participation in AI sector 
Updated 15 September 2022
Waffa Wael & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has partnered with American tech firm Google to launch a global program that will look to reduce the gender gap in the technological sector, especially artificial intelligence. 

The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence announced the new initiative named ‘Elevate’, in association with Google Cloud, during the 2nd Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept. 15.

The program will provide accessible training to women in tech and science, empowering them and pursuing the growing number of job opportunities in the field of data and artificial intelligence. 

“Elevate is a global program which aims to use AI to reduce the gender gap by empowering more than 25,000 women globally in the next five years,” said Rehab Alarfaj, Strategic Adviser of SDAIA. 

Alarfaj noted that she is proud to live in a country like Saudi Arabia where women’s empowerment is a top priority. 

Rehab Alarfaj, Strategic Adviser of SDAIA

“The economic contribution of Saudi women in the labor market has nearly doubled from less than 18 percent in 2016 to nearly 34 percent in the first quarter of this year. So, we are already exceeding the target outlined in Vision 2030,” she added. 

Alarfaj further said that a strong society can be built only through the active participation of women. 

Sarah Al-Husseini, Google’s head of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Saudi Arabia said that the ‘Elevate’ initiative is not just meant to address the gender gap, but also to allow women to pursue their dreams. 

“Elevate offers a four-month program with cost-free access, designed to train these women in areas like cloud architecture, data engineering, and machine learning engineering,” said Al-Husseini. 

She added: “The program has a social learning element. It includes mentoring by Saudi experts and live webinars by Google experts.” 

Speaking at the event virtually, Princess Haifa Bint Abdul Aziz Al-Muqrin, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, said that women are underrepresented in the field of AI and technology. 

“At the moment, when digital technologies are reshaping everyday life, we cannot deny that women are underrepresented in AI and STEM fields in general. Women only represent 3 percent of Nobel prize laureates in science and only 12 percent of artificial Intelligence researchers globally,” said Princess Al-Muqrin. 

She said that this inequality is depriving the world of enormous untapped talent, insisting that women’s involvement and perspectives are needed in the technology sector to make it work for everyone.

Topics: Saudi AI Google cloud

Related

Saudi Arabian Airlines named partner & official carrier of Global AI Summit
Corporate News
Saudi Arabian Airlines named partner & official carrier of Global AI Summit
Second Global AI Summit starts in Riyadh on Tuesday
Saudi Arabia
Second Global AI Summit starts in Riyadh on Tuesday

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor eyes DFM listing in the next two years

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor eyes DFM listing in the next two years
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor eyes DFM listing in the next two years

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor eyes DFM listing in the next two years
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based conglomerate Al Habtoor Group plans to list on the Dubai Financial Market within two years, its CEO told CNBC Arabia.

The listing the group is seeking will be determined by market conditions, Mohammed Al-Habtoor added.

The group's allocations amount to approximately 3 billion dirhams ($820 million), and approximately $3.5 billion are invested in Habtoor City, which is a Dubai mixed-use development with three hotels.

Al Habtoor Group was founded as an engineering company in the UAE in the 1970s, and today it operates in hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, and publishing.

Topics: Al Habtoor Group (AHG)

Related

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor reports 19% revenue growth in H1 2022
Business & Economy
UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor reports 19% revenue growth in H1 2022

Saudi Grain Organization issues tender to import 535,000 tons of wheat

Saudi Grain Organization issues tender to import 535,000 tons of wheat
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Grain Organization issues tender to import 535,000 tons of wheat

Saudi Grain Organization issues tender to import 535,000 tons of wheat
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grain Organization Corp. has issued a tender to import as much as 535,000 tons of wheat, according to a statement.

This is to be applicable for the time period between November 2022 and February 2023.

Distributed to nine shipments, two ships are set to arrive at Jeddah Islamic Port, three ships to Yanbu Commercial Port, three ships to King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, and another ship to the port of Jizan.

The tender comes within the organization’s plan to maintain the strategic stocks of wheat and meet the demand from the milling companies, Ahmad Al-Fares, governor of SAGO, said. 

Located in Riyadh, SAGO is part of the grain and oilseed milling industry.

Topics: Saudi Grain Organization Corporation wheat

Related

Saudi Arabia’s wheat storage capacity amounts to 3.5m tons: SAGO official 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s wheat storage capacity amounts to 3.5m tons: SAGO official 

Latest updates

Majid Al-Futtaim, Dreamscape launch immersive VR destination in Saudi Arabia
Majid Al-Futtaim, Dreamscape launch immersive VR destination in Saudi Arabia
Arab League chief urges Spain to back Palestine at UN
Arab League chief urges Spain to back Palestine at UN
UAE In-Focus — United Airlines, Emirates inks codeshare agreement amid high travel demand 
UAE In-Focus — United Airlines, Emirates inks codeshare agreement amid high travel demand 
AlUla Moments announces Maraya concerts lineup as stars head to Saudi Arabia
AlUla Moments announces Maraya concerts lineup as stars head to Saudi Arabia
Increasing role of women at UN is one of this year’s priorities, spokesperson says
Increasing role of women at UN is one of this year’s priorities, spokesperson says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.