TASI declines on inflation data that sparks investor fears: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended the week’s final session in the red on Thursday as investors were alarmed by the Kingdom’s annual inflation rate topping 3 percent for the first time in 14 months.

The Tadawul All Share Index finished the week’s final session with a 0.54 percent decline at 11,829, while the parallel market Nomu ended with a 0.35 percent gain at 20,924.

In terms of gains, Al Moammar Information Systems Co. led the pack with a 8.9 percent gain, followed by Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. with a 5.88 percent rise.

Meanwhile, BinDawood Holding Co. led the fallers with a 6.56 percent decline, followed by Sadr Logistics Co. with a 5.27 percent decline.

Saudi oil giant Aramco declined 1.35 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell 1.91 percent,

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi shed 1.02 percent, while Alinma Bank edged up 0.96 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom's largest lender, slipped 1.51 percent, while Saudi British Bank gained 1.91 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, declined 2.24 percent, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp. shed 1.88 percent.

Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged up 0.68 percent, while its rival Nahdi Medical Co. added 3.3 percent.