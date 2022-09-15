KSRelief dismantles 1,030 mines in Yemen in one week

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief) Masam project has dismantled more than 1,000 mines planted by the Houthi militia across Yemen during the second week of September, Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday.
The extraction of the 1,030 mines included 26 anti-personnel mines, 123 anti-tank mines, 880 non-explosive ordinances and four explosive devices, bringing the total number of mines removed during the month to 1,764.
Since it was launched in 2018, the project has successfully removed as many as 357,788 mines, which often claim the lives of children, women and the elderly.
Majid Al-Futtaim, Dreamscape launch immersive VR destination in Saudi Arabia
Updated 59 min 13 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: A leading Middle East and Africa retail, leisure, and entertainment company has launched a first-of-its-kind virtual reality experience in Saudi Arabia.
As part of a regional partnership, Majid Al-Futtaim and Dreamscape VR entertainment company recently inaugurated the immersive VR attraction on the first floor of Riyadh Park Mall, next to VOX Cinemas.
The opening comes three years after Dreamscape debuted in the Middle East at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.
Dreamscape Saudi Arabia is integrated with Majid Al-Futtaim’s entertainment concepts VOX Cinemas, Yalla! Bowling, and Magic Planet. It offers four free-roaming and free-flying VR experiences designed to transport visitors to a whole new level of fascination.
Guests are invited to soar to new heights and perform a daring rescue mission in DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy; journey to a wildlife refuge of intergalactic creatures in Alien Zoo; leap into an adventure to find a cursed treasure in Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure; or suit up as agents and save the universe from the extraterrestrial world in MIB: First Assignment.
Dreamscape has locations in Dubai, Riyadh, Geneva, Los Angeles, Dallas, Ohio, and New Jersey.
The immersive VR destination founded in 2017 is backed by some of Hollywood’s most successful studios and talent, including 21st Century Fox, WarnerMedia, Viacom, US movie director Steven Spielberg, and German film score composer Hans Zimmer.
A panel discussion was held with the participation of Alain Bejjani, the chief executive officer of Majid Al-Futtaim Holding, Ignace Lahoud, CEO of Majid Al-Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, and Cinemas, Joe Abi Akl, Majid Al-Futtaim Holding’s chief corporate development officer, and Aaron Grosky, president and chief operating officer of Dreamscape.
Grosky said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Majid Al-Futtaim as it expands our next generation immersive experiences across the region.
“Dreamscape was founded to be a place where people make lifelong memories by exploring fantastical worlds with their friends and family. We believe in pushing creative boundaries, and Dreamscape VR combines premium technology with awe-inspiring, breathtaking content to fully engage our audiences in the experience like never before,” he added.
Combining the emotional power of storytelling with the excitement of great theme park rides, Dreamscape’s revolutionary, full-body tracking technology powers adrenaline-filled, dynamic adventures that offer a deep level of immersion.
Lahoud said: “Entertainment is fast becoming a pillar in the Kingdom’s economy, and Majid Al-Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, and Cinemas remains committed to investing in the prosperous future of Saudi Arabia.
“We are a leading supporter of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program and are determined to deliver innovative entertainment experiences for residents and visitors alike, as well as supporting local job creation.”
Sound of the ’60s: Saudi composer looks back on Kingdom’s musical rebirth
Even carrying a musical instrument used to be considered a sin in Saudi Arabia
In 1962, then Crown Prince Faisal, who later became king, eased the prohibition
Updated 15 September 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: A Saudi composer has recalled the Kingdom’s musical rebirth in the 1960s, when a public performance was staged to mark the return of King Saud from a trip abroad for medical treatment.
Music was not allowed to be played publicly in the Kingdom before 1962, so people would play in secret, Saudi composer, author and researcher Mohammed Al-Senan recalled.
“In public events, weddings, or even private occasions, it wasn’t allowed. Anyone carrying an instrument or even a gramophone was caught by the religious police at that time. Carrying or renting a musical instrument, even in the markets, was considered a major sin,” he said.
However, when King Saud returned to the Kingdom from a medical trip in 1962, a party was held on the order of Faisal, who was crown prince at the time and later became king.
“The surprise was that the ceremony included songs accompanied by musical instruments from well-known singers at that time,” Al-Senan recalled.
It was a turning point, and from that moment on music was played and concerts were aired on the Saudi TV channel.
“After the ’60s, media became active in this field, especially after Talal Maddah rose to fame,” Al-Senan said.
Maddah, a Saudi musician and composer, became famous for his songs “Sowai’at Al-Aseel” and “Wardak Ya Zare’a Al-Ward. He held concerts and was featured in “Al-Maw’ed,” a popular Lebanese magazine.
Later in the same decade, other Saudi musicians, such as Mohammed Abdo and composer Ghazi Ali, became well-known music figures.
Soon after, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Media began to broadcast their music on radio and TV, and hosted concerts at the Radio and Television Theatre.
“Many famous singers performed on this stage, such as Abdulmajeed Abdullah Rashid Al-Majid, Hussien Qurayesh and others,” he said.
“The Ministry of Media played a huge role in inciting the music craze at the time and supported these artists.”
Al-Senan has had a long and illustrious musical career in the Kingdom.
He studied with the late Jordanian maestro Tawfiq Jad, who opened the Al-Ahly Club in Alkhobar to teach oriental music.
In 1962, Jad founded the Alkhobar Orchestra, which later became the Silver Band, with Al-Senan featured as a violinist.
Some of the band’s performances were shown on Aramco TV in 1962 and 1963.
Silver Band concerts were popular events in the entertainment clubs of Aramco, as well as the Air Force clubs at Dhahran air base in 1965 and 1966.
Gulf Family Forum tackles the challenges of the digital age
Experts discuss ways to strengthen value systems in the modern era
Event is an ‘opportunity to exchange experiences and highlight common policies,’ head of GCC says
Updated 15 September 2022
Nada Al-Turki
RIYADH: Experts in family affairs and relationships are taking part in the first ever Gulf Family Forum panel series, which opened on Wednesday to coincide with this year’s Gulf Family Day.
The two-day event, organized by the Family Affairs Council in collaboration with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council and under the patronage of the Human Resources and Social Development Ministry, is titled “Future Family Opportunities and Challenges in the Gulf.”
It will see specialists, experts and advocates for familial relationships coming together in an effort to spread awareness of the opportunities and challenges facing families in the digital age.
“We always focus on family, that’s the mandate of the Family Affairs Council, but through our work with the Cooperation Council, we found that we need to shed light on family as one of the areas of focus within the Gulf Cooperation Council,” Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri, secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council, told Arab News.
“In Gulf countries, social, cultural and even economic contexts are similar to a large extent. That creates the need to highlight our social affairs, including family affairs. That’s where the forum and integrated work was suggested, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t work with other Arab countries or global societies to address all family issues,” she said.
The forum seeks to highlight aspects of contemporary family life with the aim of strengthening value systems, creating a generation that is current, and tackling ways to evolve while also preserving religious and social values.
The panels will discusses family values in the Gulf, the effects of technology and virtual reality, family economics, best practices for child support, the role of the elderly in the digital age, family health and creating a cohesive family dynamic.
The experts will seek to provide ways for families to cope at a time when digital platforms are the primary social domain, while also strengthening family bonds.
“The value of family is existent and authentic, but it was gained through family, social gatherings and on our streets,” family consultant Ghadeer Musalli said during one of the panel discussions.
“Now the media is the street our children play on.”
Breaking the traditional view of women as caretakers, the forum also aims to acknowledge their role in growing economic infrastructures within the region.
“Communities within Gulf Cooperation Council countries have many similar issues and societal aspects related to the family … as well as a shared interest in the issue of women’s empowerment because they are aware of their role in building and developing our values,” said Majed Al-Ghanemi, HRSD vice minister.
Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the GCC, highlighted the importance leaders of GCC countries attach to the Gulf family.
“Our true Islamic religion emphasizes the importance of family and its role in educating young people and promoting values, stressing that the Gulf Family Forum, which coincided with the Gulf Family Day, is a unique opportunity to exchange experiences and highlight common policies among GCC countries,” he said.
MAKKAH: Maintenance work was recently carried out on the Kaaba Kiswa in Makkah.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing Kaaba Kiswa and the General Administration for the Maintenance of the Kiswa, was concentrated on the cloth around the Rukan Yamani.
Amjad bin Ayed Al-Hazmi, undersecretary-general of the Kaaba Kiswa complex, said the repairs were part of year-round care and maintenance of the Kaaba Kiswa.
The Kiswa is decorated with Quranic verses embroidered onto the cloth with 120 kilograms of 21-karat gold thread and 100 kilograms of silver thread.
The current Kiswa was installed at the Kaaba during the new Islamic year of Muharram 1, 1444, which coincided with July 30 in the Gregorian calendar.
The Kiswa is replaced annually in a tradition observed for centuries.
The cost of making a new 850-kilogram Kiswa is estimated to cost SR25 million, or over $6.5 million, making it the world’s most expensive covering.
Drills and thrills as Dhahran exhibit strikes ‘black gold’
Interactive displays dig deep to help students tackle global energy questions
Updated 15 September 2022
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: Standing on the spot where the history of Saudi Arabia — and perhaps the entire world — shifted is a powerful experience.
A mere six years after the country was unified as a Kingdom in 1932, Dhahran struck black gold in its vast desert region. Now, the place where the Saudi oil industry first took off is honoring its history and legacy.
Lujain Abahussain, manager of the Energy Exhibit in Dhahran, grew up in the city, went to school just a short drive away, and still takes great pride in the historic site where her office stands.
“The fascination is in the location. We are located close to Well No. 7, the Prosperity Well, which is where petroleum was discovered in Saudi Arabia for the first time back in 1938. Right here, where we are located, is the Energy Exhibit, one of the first science centers in Saudi Arabia going back to the 1980s,” she told Arab News.
The exhibit, with its interactive displays, showcases the history of petroleum exploration, discovery and production — a journey of discovery that begins with the formation of oil in shallow oceans millions of years ago and continues up till the present day, highlighting the world’s energy questions.
Those who grew up in Dhahran in the 1990s are likely to have vivid memories of visiting Saudi Aramco’s Oil Exhibit on a rare field trip off campus. It was revolutionary at the time — an innovative space where students were encouraged to touch, feel and carry out interactive “experiments.”
The reimagined Energy Exhibit standing today, with its multicolored glass door, is a reincarnation of the earlier Oil Exhibit.
Oil, the original inspiration for the earlier exhibit, was used by early Arabian societies for centuries before the development of drilling technology. The petroleum distillation process known today was developed by Jabir ibn Hayyan, whom many consider to be the father of Arab chemistry. An entire area of the current exhibit is dedicated to his work and discoveries.
The Kingdom is rich in petroleum because of a distinct set of geological features and circumstances. Each rock layer tells a story about how oil was formed and what the Earth was like at that point.
The exhibit explains oil extraction from underground rock formations through desert and sea bed drilling operations, the refining process, the petrochemical industry and global distribution networks.
Specially designed displays are designed to inspire visitors to both conserve energy and adjust their lifestyles in order to safeguard the environment. They are also encouraged to find jobs, perhaps within Saudi Aramco, that will allow them to help their community and country.
Abahussain is proud that the exhibition, an invaluable asset to the city of Dhahran, remains free to all visitors because the aim is to promote the breadth of Saudi Aramco’s operations and innovation, ignite a sense of discovery, and provide a wealth of knowledge and a life-long learning platform to serve the community at no cost.
Making “facts fun” is very much in line with the spirit of the exhibition and her mission.
The Energy Exhibit hopes to spark interest among local teens in the Eastern Province, encouraging them to “carry the baton” into the future. It also hopes to showcase the multifaceted contribution of Saudi Aramco to the world’s energy needs.
Arguably the best job at the exhibit is that of Abdulrahamn Algharib, a “science communicator” who helps young visitors understand how magical science can be. He also develops programs to explore a range of science topics and communicate the information in interesting ways.
“The most exciting thing about my job is the challenges — or little quests,” Algharib told Arab News.
“We simplify something that people normally see as complicated. Now we are developing some programs regarding electricity in order to make it deliverable for the 9-to-12 age group. When I sit with the children, I start with questions, such as: ‘Can you see the lights on? How does it work? Does the wall give us the electricity or is it connected to something else?’ So they start thinking about it on a bigger scale. From that point, we take them to the next point.”
The exhibit’s hands-on approach and workshops are also in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, in which alternative energy is a major focus.
The exhibition is split into eight zones, each dedicated to an important component dealing with Saudi Aramco’s commitment to helping the world meet its energy needs in the most sustainable way. Interactive elements showcase how the company controls its vast operations, as well as its technological innovations.
Most important, however, is the human creativity that continues to be the main fuel that keeps the company, the exhibit and the community going.
Today, the Kingdom — and the world — is facing a challenge meeting global energy needs while simultaneously protecting the planet.
With instructions in Arabic and English, the exhibit is accessible, inclusive and as informative as it is entertaining. Like Algharib, it starts with a simple question and encourages the visitor to go deeper.
The main target audience is aged between 11-14, but the space is suitable for those 7 and older. It is also ideal for adults to play educational games.
“Our visitors tend to learn more when they have fun,” Abahussain said.
For more information, visit the Energy Exhibit on the web or find it adjacent to the Ithra building in Dhahran near the Saudi Aramco camp.