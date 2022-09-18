You are here

Care home mix-up sees Slovenian family bury wrong man

Care home mix-up sees Slovenian family bury wrong man
A view of  Slovenia’s eastern town of Zidani Most, where a funeral snafu happened on Thursday, forcing the country's health minister to offer his resignation. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 September 2022
AFP

Care home mix-up sees Slovenian family bury wrong man

Care home mix-up sees Slovenian family bury wrong man
Updated 18 September 2022
AFP

LJUBLJANA: An identity mix-up in Slovenia plunged one family into mourning, only to discover after their grandfather’s alleged funeral that they had buried another man from his care home.
Authorities were left so red-faced on Thursday that the health minister offered to resign after the two men, both the same age and both confined to wheelchairs were taken to the same hospital from the same care home in Slovenia’s eastern town of Zidani Most.
“Somebody buried their father yesterday and today found out he was alive, while another family realized today that it was their father who died,” Health Minister Danijel Besic Loredan told a news conference.
The two residents, one of whom had advanced dementia, were taken to hospital last week suffering from different health problems.
One of them died two days later, only for the wrong family to be informed. After a mandatory forensic check, the family organized a cremation and held a funeral on Wednesday.
The mistake was only discovered after the second man recovered from his illness and returned to his care home, where staff realized that he had the wrong identity tag on his wrist.
“This is totally unacceptable,” Besic Loredan told reporters. His offer of resignation was not accepted by the prime minister. Instead, an investigation into the case of mistaken identity has been ordered.
 

 

 

Topics: Slovenia Zidani Most

Updated 17 September 2022
Arab News

Former Chelsea icon Didier Drogba pranked by Arsenal fan wearing Blues jersey

Former Chelsea icon Didier Drogba pranked by Arsenal fan wearing Blues jersey
  • Kuwaiti youngster tricks Drogba into signing his Chelsea shirt before removing it to reveal Gunners outfit
  • ‘How could you do that to me?’ Ivory Coast legend asks the boy, laughingly
Updated 17 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Former Ivory Coast forward and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was the victim of an amusing trap set by a youngster who turned out to be an Arsenal fan.
During a sporting event in Kuwait, the 44-year-old African football icon was welcomed by a Kuwaiti boy posing in a Chelsea shirt.


Immediately after Drogba inked his autograph on the jersey, the boy laughed and removed the shirt to reveal a Gunners jersey underneath.
In a 39-second video that went viral on Friday, Drogba was shown slapping his forehead and screaming in laughter: “How could you do that to me?”
The Ivorian legend then held up his pen and signed the Arsenal shirt.
The same incident was also shown in 17-second video that was viewed over 2.7 million times on Twitter.
UK-based businessman and Chelsea fan Frank Khalid tweeted the video, which was retweeted by Drogba, who commented: “The funniest kid ever.”
The retired footballer was recently involved in the FIFA Qatar World Cup draw.

Topics: Chelsea Arsenal Didier Drogba Kuwait

Cheetahs return to India 70 years after local extinction

One of the Cheetahs released in Kuno National Park, in Madhya Pradesh, India on Saturday. (AFP)
One of the Cheetahs released in Kuno National Park, in Madhya Pradesh, India on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 18 September 2022

Cheetahs return to India 70 years after local extinction

One of the Cheetahs released in Kuno National Park, in Madhya Pradesh, India on Saturday. (AFP)
  • Wildlife experts say park in India intended to be cheetahs’ new
  • Critics have warned the creatures may struggle to adapt to the Indian habitat
Updated 18 September 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Eight Namibian cheetahs arrived in India on Saturday, part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the world’s fastest land animal to the South Asian country where it has been extinct for over 70 years.

Cheetahs, once found in great numbers across Africa and Asia, are facing the threat of global extinction, with their population estimated to be fewer than 8,000 in the wild, down by 50 percent over the last four decades.
In India, local extinction was officially declared in 1952 following years of extensive hunting and habitat loss. Project Cheetah — launched on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Sept. 17 — is expected to cost $11 million over five years. The Indian Oil Corporation is offering financial support.
“Decades ago, the age-old link of biodiversity was broken and had become extinct. Today, we have a chance to reconnect it,” Modi said after releasing the wild cats into a soft enclosure in Kuno National Park. “Twenty-first-century India is giving a message to the whole world that economy and ecology are not conflicting fields.”

FASTFACT

Cheetahs, once found in great numbers across Africa and Asia, are facing the threat of global extinction, with their population estimated to be fewer than 8,000 in the wild, down by 50 percent over the last four decades.

The plan is to relocate batches of cheetahs from southern Africa into India, until the country has a cheetah population of around 40. On Saturday, the first batch arrived on a Boeing 747 from Namibia and were taken to their new home in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.
Dr. Satya Prakash Yadav, director of Wildlife Institute of India, which will oversee the project, told Arab News that this is the first intercontinental relocation of cheetahs that will be released into the wild.
“The plan is to have 20 cheetahs in the first year and after that, depending on adaptability, their survival, their conservation, their breeding and behavior, we will supplement the population every year for the next five years, unless a viable better population is established,” Yadav said. At Kuno, the cheetahs will share 5,000 square kilometers of forest and grassland with other wildlife, including leopards. But experts say that is not enough space for the newly arrived cats to thrive.
The ambitious experiment should provide a habitat of at least 10,000 square kilometers and include a population of wild prey for the cheetahs, according to Ullas Karanth, a wildlife expert at the Center for Wildlife Studies in the southern city of Bangalore. Kuno is too small to sustain a cheetah population, he said.
“That habitat should have been created first before bringing these African cheetahs,” Karanth told Arab News. “The present project puts the cart before the horse, bringing cheetahs before the habitat is suitably prepared.
“This is not a scientific conservation goal, more of a public relations effort which will end up as just another large tourist zoo.”
“The key question that needs to be asked is: What is the purpose of this exercise?” Avijit Sarkhel, a Delhi-based wildlife activist, told Arab News, as he raised concerns about India’s ability to protect the cheetahs.
“I am not sure if this is a wise decision. To me, it is more about reclaiming India’s spot as the largest pool of wild cats in the world,” Sarkhel said. “We need to see how we can manage this.”
Kuno National Park was intended to become home to some of the last remaining Asiatic lions — and experts say that the area is more suitable for those animals. Residents of some two dozen villages were relocated for that project, which promised tourism development for the region.
But the project stalled after the government of the state of Gujarat, where all the Asiatic lions live, opposed the move. Two years ago, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a plan to bring in cheetahs from Namibia, imported on an experimental basis.
“We should remember that the villages which were evacuated suffer from extreme poverty, malnutrition and backwardness and these problems would have been addressed had tourism been allowed to develop around Kuno National Park,” Ajay Dubey, a wildlife and social activist from Bhopal city in Madhya Pradesh, told Arab News.
With the cheetahs now brought in for the purpose of restoring their population, the “villagers have lost all hopes of improvement in their livelihoods,” Dubey claimed.

Topics: wildlife India cheetahs

Residents of ‘Little Arabia’ neighborhood in California on quest for local government recognition

Residents of ‘Little Arabia’ neighborhood in California on quest for local government recognition
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Residents of 'Little Arabia' neighborhood in California on quest for local government recognition

Residents of ‘Little Arabia’ neighborhood in California on quest for local government recognition
  • Little Arabia accounts for the two blocks of Brookhurst Street where the majority of the area's Arab-owned businesses are
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

ANAHEIM, California: Members of the Arab community along Brookhurst Street in Anaheim, California have been advocating for their neighborhood, nicknamed “Little Arabia,” to be officially recognized by the local government for two decades.

Now their efforts have made history.

The decision was recently made in an Anaheim City Council meeting where more than 100 people arrived to speak in favor of the designation.

Now they can look forward to signs and public notices recognizing Little Arabia, and they’re anticipating an increase in tourism. 

“For the first time in history, the designation of Little Arabia was actually being discussed at a city council floor in the United States of America, so not just in Anaheim, but in the United States,” Arab American Community leader and activist, Mirvette Judeh, said.

“We're going to have to have constant conversations and involvement and engage stakeholders to make sure that the study that they're doing is good for the people,” she added. 

Currently, Little Arabia accounts for the two blocks of Brookhurst Street where the majority of the area's Arab-owned businesses are, but the official boundaries could increase if recommended by a study which the local government will be conducting on the district.

“People from all over Southern California and outside of California come to Brookhurst Street because they know this is where they can get their Arabic groceries, the authentic Middle Eastern and Arabic food, and get their services here,” Rashad Al-Dabbagh, executive director of the Arab-American Civic Council, said.

“So it was always a Little Arabia for us, but it was time for the city to designate it,” he added.

Topics: US California Arab Americans

Community campaign held on Dubai’s Kite Beach to mark world cleanup day

Community campaign held on Dubai’s Kite Beach to mark world cleanup day
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Community campaign held on Dubai's Kite Beach to mark world cleanup day

Community campaign held on Dubai’s Kite Beach to mark world cleanup day
  • Activities were planned to be autism-friendly with participation from children from Sanad Village
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A community cleanup campaign to mark world cleanup day has been held by the Sustainable City in Dubai, the first fully operational sustainable community in the Middle East.

The initiative took place on the city’s Kite Beach and was organized in collaboration with Dubai Municipality.

Members from The Sustainable City cleared rubbish from one of Dubai’s most popular beaches.

The event was also held with social inclusion in mind, meaning the activities were planned to be autism-friendly with participation from children from Sanad Village — the region’s largest center for people of determination.

Participants cleaned the beach and picked up items, such as cigarette butts, paper, plastic bags, and disposable cutlery from the popular shoreline.

Waste management has always been one of the key environmental priorities for the Sustainable City, with sufficient in-built recycling and disposable systems. Last year the community achieved an 89% waste diversion rate, making significant strides in its mission toward a more sustainable future.

The initiative is part of a global movement comprising 20 million people from over 180 countries that held cleanup activities to rid the planet of trash, cleaning up waste from many different locations worldwide.

Topics: Dubai UAE Beach cleanup rubbish

Namibian cheetahs head for India, 70 years after local extinction

Namibian cheetahs head for India, 70 years after local extinction
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

Namibian cheetahs head for India, 70 years after local extinction

Namibian cheetahs head for India, 70 years after local extinction
  • The wild cheetahs were moved by road from a game park north of the Namibian capital Windhoek
  • They will be personally welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, his 72nd birthday
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

WINDHOEK, Namibia: Eight Namibian cheetahs were on Friday airlifted to India, part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the big cats after they were driven to extinction there decades ago, officials and vets said.
The wild cheetahs were moved by road from a game park north of the Namibian capital Windhoek to board a chartered Boeing 747 dubbed “Cat plane” for an 11-hour flight.
They will be personally welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, his 72nd birthday.
He will swing open the gates of Kuno National Park, a new sanctuary created for the cats, 320 kilometers (200 miles) south of Delhi.
The 750-square-kilometer (290-square-mile) protected park was selected as a home because of its abundant prey and grasslands.
The project is the world’s first inter-continental translocation of cheetahs, the world’s fastest land animal, according to the Indian high commissioner to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal.
“This is historic, global first. Game-changing,” he told AFP. “We are all the more excited because it is happening in the 75th year of Indian independence.”
Critics have warned that the Namibian cheetahs may struggle to adapt to the Indian habitat and may clash with the significant number of leopards already present.
But organizers are unfazed.
“Cheetahs are very adaptable and (I’m) assuming that they will adapt well into this environment. So I don’t have a lot of worries,” said Dr. Laurie Marker, founder of the Namibia-based charity Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), which has been central to the project logistics.
The project has been in the making for more than a decade. Initial discussion started in the 1990s, she told AFP.
India was once home to the Asiatic cheetah but it was declared extinct there by 1952. The critically endangered subspecies, which once roamed across the Middle East, Central Asia and India, are now only found, in very small numbers, in Iran.
New Delhi has since 2020 been working to reintroduce the animals after the Supreme Court announced that African cheetahs, a different subspecies, could be settled in a “carefully chosen location” on an experimental basis.
The five females and three males, aged between two and five and a half, will each be fitted with a satellite collar.
They are a donation from the government of Namibia, one of a tiny handful of countries in Africa where the magnificent creature survives in the wild.
Negotiations are ongoing for similar translocation from South Africa, a government official told AFP on Friday, with vets suggesting 12 cats could be moved.
Cheetahs became extinct in India primarily because of habitat loss and hunting for their distinctive spotted coats.
An Indian prince, the Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo, is widely believed to have killed the last three recorded cheetahs in India in the late 1940s.
One of the oldest of the big cat species, with ancestors dating back about 8.5 million years, cheetahs once roamed widely throughout Asia and Africa in great numbers, said CCF.
But today only around 7,000 remain, primarily in the African savannas.
The cheetah is listed globally as “Vulnerable” on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.
In North Africa and Asia it is “Critically Endangered.”
Their survival is threatened primarily by dwindling natural habitat and loss of prey due to human hunting, the development of land for other purposes and climate change.

Topics: Namibia India cheetahs

