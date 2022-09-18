You are here

Saudi Arabia's 2022 GDP to grow at highest rate in 10 years: S&P 

Update S&P also updated its outlook for Saudi Arabia to positive, and assessed the Kingdom’s short and long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to A-/A-2, Saudi Press Agency reported. 
S&P also updated its outlook for Saudi Arabia to positive, and assessed the Kingdom's short and long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to A-/A-2, Saudi Press Agency reported. 
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s 2022 GDP to grow at highest rate in 10 years: S&P 

Saudi Arabia’s 2022 GDP to grow at highest rate in 10 years: S&P 
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product is expected to grow at the highest rate in 10 years , to 7.5 percent in 2022, as the country steadily recovers from the pandemic, according to credit rating agency S&P. 

S&P also updated its outlook for Saudi Arabia to positive, and assessed the Kingdom’s short and long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to A-/A-2. 

S&P report noted that the surplus in the Kingdom’s state budget is expected to be about 6.3 percent in 2022. 

The credit rating agency further added that the positive outlook reflects its strength of GDP growth, healthy financial policies, and government reforms that aim to diversify the economy, which has been oil-dependent for several decades. 

S&P noted that the Saudi economy’s productive capacity is expected to grow in the long run, as a result of developing the general finances and significant economic reforms.

The agency pointed out that there will be no dramatic rise in sovereign debt costs in the Kingdom, as most of the public debt portfolio is running at a fixed rate. 

S&P added that inflation in Saudi Arabia is relatively low in comparison to its counterparts, and it is likely to remain under control as the government subsidizes fuel and food prices, along with tying the local currency with the relatively-strong US dollar. 

“Non-oil sector growth also remains strong, with robust services growth as the economy continues to rebound after the pandemic. The economy also benefits from large public investment projects, largely funded by the Public Investment Fund and the National Development Fund,” said S&P in the report.

A recent data released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 3 percent in August, up from 2.7 percent in July. The uptick in the Consumer Price Index is driven by a rise in food and beverage prices, which surged four percent in August. 

“The food and beverages prices were the main drivers of the inflation rate in August 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 18.8 percent,” GASAT said in a press release.

Earlier in June, credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service had affirmed Saudi Arabia’s rating at ‘A1’ with a stable outlook, primarily driven by the government’s fiscal policy effectiveness.

According to Moody’s report, the Kingdom’s GDP will grow at an average rate of 5 percent in the period 2021-2023. 

Inflation in Kingdom still within a reasonable rate, says central bank chief

Inflation in Kingdom still within a reasonable rate, says central bank chief
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Inflation in Kingdom still within a reasonable rate, says central bank chief

Inflation in Kingdom still within a reasonable rate, says central bank chief
  • 'Arab economies are expected to achieve a growth rate of 5.4% in 2022'
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Gov. Fahad Al-Mubarak said in a conference on Sunday that inflation in the Kingdom is still within a reasonable rate.

Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index rose 3 percent in August from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, accelerating from a 2.7 percent increase in July.

He said the Kingdom’s economy continued to maintain a high growth rate as figures for the second quarter showed a real gross domestic product growth of 11.8 percent on an annual basis.

Al-Mubarak was speaking at the 46th ordinary session of the Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities Governors that began in Jeddah. The two-day meeting of the Arab central bank chiefs also seeks to discuss central bank digital currencies and the future of the monetary system.

The SAMA chief said the general unemployment rate continued to decline in Saudi Arabia, reaching 6 percent during the first quarter of 2022, and the unemployment rate among Saudis also continued to drop reaching 10.1 percent in the first quarter of this year. 

Marwan Al-Abbasi, governor of the Tunisian Central Bank, expressed concern over the uncertain global economic conditions resulting in “rapidly rising prices of basic commodities, fluctuations in global supply chains and inflation.”

He said these developments call for a reassessment of the global economic situation by slashing the global economic growth outlook for 2022 to about 3.2 percent.

The Tunisian top banker said the Arab countries need to make extensive efforts to help meet the challenges in the short and medium terms.

As per the estimates of the Arab Monetary Fund, Arab economies are expected to achieve a growth rate of 5.4 percent in 2022 compared to 3.5 percent in 2021, said the fund’s chairman of the board of directors, Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Hamidy.

He said the growth is expected to be driven by “relative improvement in global demand levels, the growth of oil and gas sector” and the stimulus packages approved by governments in the Arab world.

Senior officials from the International Monetary Fund, the Financial Stability Board and international experts attended the meeting.

Al Rajhi Bank increases stake in Al Rajhi Takaful to 35%

Al Rajhi Bank increases stake in Al Rajhi Takaful to 35%
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

Al Rajhi Bank increases stake in Al Rajhi Takaful to 35%

Al Rajhi Bank increases stake in Al Rajhi Takaful to 35%
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Rajhi Bank, the Kingdom’s largest valued lender, has announced increasing its ownership in Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance to 35 percent.

The bank also obtained approval from the Saudi Central Bank to complete the process of increasing its stake in the insurer, the bank stated in a bourse filing.

Prior to the increase, the bank owned 22.5 percent of Al Rajhi Takaful, or 9 million shares.

The bank said that the move aims at boosting its role in developing the financial sector, as well as deepening its presence through partnerships that contribute to the development of financial products that will be distributed to its customers in the future.

It also aims to support Al Rajhi Takaful as well as its qualified cadres in achieving the company’s strategy in the insurance industry in line with the company’s vision and mission.

The CEO of Al Rajhi Bank, Waleed Al-Mogbe, said the importance of such a strategic move lies in strengthening the bank's leadership role in the sector and its ability to contribute effectively to the achievement of Vision 2030 by developing the insurance sector and its connections with the financial sector in order to strengthen the bank's position in the sector.

Earlier, Al Rajhi announced its first half earning results, reporting a profit of SR8.4 billion ($2.2 billion), which is a 21 percent profit surge from SR6.9 billion in the same period last year.

The growth in the bank's profit was partly due to a 15 percent increase in operating income, which was attributed to higher financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and exchange income.

That said, it noted that depreciation, higher salaries, and employee benefits weighed on costs during the six-month period, leading to a 4.5 percent rise in operating expenses.

Al Rajhi Bank’s impairment charges for financing went down slightly from SR1.16 billion to SR1.16 billion, the bank said in the earnings report.

In a different direction, Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance reported a net profit of SR58 million during the first half of 2022, down 42 percent from SR100.2 million for a year-ago period.

The insurer’s net profit declined by 6.61 percent year-over-year as a result of an increase in the number of net claims incurred and a 45.23 percent increase in the cost of acquiring new policies.

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. announces IPO offer price of $7.19

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. announces IPO offer price of $7.19
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. announces IPO offer price of $7.19

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. announces IPO offer price of $7.19
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Arabian Plastic industrial Co. will offer 1 million shares, or 20 percent of its valuation, via an initial public offering at SR27 ($7.19) per share. 

The offering coverage was 15.43x of the total shares offered during the subscription period, according to a bourse filing. 

Yaqeen Capital, the financial adviser and lead manager, will finalize the required procedures with the Saudi Stock Exchange and will determine the date for listing of the shares of APICO on the parallel market, Nomu. 

Established in 1996, APICO serves customers across different sectors, including but not limited to Almarai Co., flynas, TotalEnergies, and Nahdi Medical Co.

Aramco-Total JV SATORP names Abdullah Al-Suwailem as CEO

Aramco-Total JV SATORP names Abdullah Al-Suwailem as CEO
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

Aramco-Total JV SATORP names Abdullah Al-Suwailem as CEO

Aramco-Total JV SATORP names Abdullah Al-Suwailem as CEO
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: SATORP, a joint venture between oil giant Aramco and France’s Total Oil Co., has named Abdullah Al-Suwailem as its new president and CEO.
Al-Suwailem will be replacing Sulaiman Ababtain as of Sept. 1 for a period of five years, according to a bourse filing.
Al-Suwailem has over 34 years’ experience in the refining and petrochemical industries and has held various managerial and executive positions with Saudi Aramco and its affiliates.
Formally known as Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co., SATORP is 62.5 percent owned by Saudi Aramco and 37.5 percent owned by Total.

TASI declines 2% as investor sentiment sours: Closing bell

TASI declines 2% as investor sentiment sours: Closing bell
Updated 18 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI declines 2% as investor sentiment sours: Closing bell

TASI declines 2% as investor sentiment sours: Closing bell
Updated 18 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined in the first session of the week, amid cautious investor sentiment ahead of domestic inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement.

The Tadawul All Share Index shed 2.18 percent to end Sunday at 11,572, while the parallel market Nomu slipped 1.62 percent at 20,585.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session with 0.68 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell 4.27 percent.

Almarai Co. dropped 0.75 percent, after announcing the full redemption of its SR1.6 billion ($426 million) sukuk on Sept. 16.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi slipped 2.17 percent, while Alinma Bank edged down 1.36 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom’s largest lender, decreased 2.45 percent.

Saudi British Bank declined 1.99 percent, after completing a SR1.2 billion deal to trade certain lines of business between HSBC Saudi Arabia and Alawwal Invest Co.

ACWA Power Co. lost 7.3 percent to lead the fallers, while Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 9.78 percent to lead the gainers after its shareholders approved its merger with rival insurer SABB Takaful.

