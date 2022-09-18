Raffles The Palm Dubai announces National Day offer

Raffles The Palm Dubai is inviting guests to celebrate Saudi National Day at the palatial beachfront resort, offering the “ultimate” staycation experience for families. The Saudi National Day offer includes complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner, SR153.48 ($40) in spa credit at the picturesque Cinq Mondes Spa and non-motorized water activities for the kids on all room bookings, from now until Sept. 30, starting from SR1,484.
The resort is ideal for families looking for an extravagant beach holiday offering elegantly styled rooms, spacious family suites and connecting rooms. The experience is curated to bring together the perfect balance of relaxation and culinary delights, making sure it is a stay to remember. The limited time offer also includes access to the kids’ club with countless activities for the little ones and the extensive wellness facilities at the property. Raffles The Palm Dubai is also home to a collection of villas, each encapsulating the grandeur of the resort and include a private pool, direct access to the hotel as well as a private parking.
Raffles The Palm also has a host of dining experiences, leaving guests spoilt for choice. Le Jardin offers a daily breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet in a regal setting with an outdoor terrace overlooking the property’s lush gardens and the Palm Jumeirah. At Matagi, a team of expertly trained chefs prepare an exquisite Japanese menu. Music lovers can unwind with a wonderful selection of food and drinks at Sola, Raffles The Palm Dubai’s jazz lounge, while watching acclaimed artists perform live jazz throughout the week. Raffles Club Lounge, accessible to guests staying in Club Rooms and Suites, offers 360 views of the Dubai skyline, perfect for enjoying a menu of food and drinks served at sunset each day. Seafood lovers can head to Piatti, an elegant beach restaurant, which has a unique menu and incredible views. Guests can also opt for an afternoon tea experience fit for royalty at Blüthner Hall, with a majestic atmosphere complemented by a bespoke Blüthner Louis XIV Grand Piano.
In addition to the resort’s dining experiences, guests can take advantage of Blue Safari Watersports at Raffles The Palm to spend time outdoors. With an impressive range of activities, from yacht and boat cruises starting from SR1,226 per hour, guests can experience the utmost luxury in water. Families can opt for a memorable fishing trip for four hours, or participate in fun-filled water activities including jet skiing, parasailing, donut rides, banana rides, wakeboarding, water skiing and surfboarding starting from SR204 per person.
Young guests staying at Raffles The Palm can enjoy a range of activities at the kids’ club, brimming with games and interactive material such as Legos, an array of stationery, puzzles and more. Kids will also get complimentary access to watersports and mini golf.
For bookings and reservations, guests can call 04 248 8888 or visit www.rafflesthepalmdubai.com.