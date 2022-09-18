Raffles The Palm Dubai announces National Day offer

AlHussan Group to empower KAEC school’s young minds

King Abdullah Economic City has signed AlHussan Group on as The World Academy’s dedicated school operator. TWA is an international school in KAEC for boys and girls aged 3-18. The school is characterized by its broad and balanced curriculum, inspirational teaching, and outstanding facilities.

The new partnership is in line with KAEC’s efforts to realize its projects and ambitions within the city alongside third-party investors and partners.

TWA opened its doors in 2006 as the city’s first K-12 school. Today, the school boasts more than 500 students and over 50 teaching staff and assistants. KAEC had been in discussions with several school operators in their search for a candidate that was ideally suited to facilitating an enriching school environment for children of TWA and ensuring a better quality of teaching and learning. A thorough evaluation was conducted on all potential operators based upon key metrics that directly impacted the education of TWA’s students, such as their previous academic results, local expertise, ranking, and accreditations from renowned educational bodies. AlHussan Group was eventually selected by KAEC to take TWA forward in its constant pursuit of excellence.

AlHussan Group’s framework currently includes more than 17 schools, 12,000 students and 2,700 staff members employed in the Kingdom. With more than 65 years of service in the field of education, the school operator offers the high standards of both the Cambridge curriculum and the US diploma system, as well as the International Baccalaureate program across a number of its schools. AlHussan Group is currently ranked as the fifth best school operator in the Kingdom according to the Ministry of Education.

Cyril Piaia, chief executive at KAEC, said: “It is with great joy that we begin our partnership with AlHussan Group, the new operator of this city’s beloved TWA. AlHussan Group undoubtedly brings a wealth of experience to the table, with their efforts to establish a network of international schools throughout Saudi Arabia dating as far back as 1957. Education is an important cornerstone of any city, and we are committed to the same educational objectives that we established when we first opened our doors. This includes creating an active learning environment, putting students first, and fostering social and emotional learning. We will keep to our promise of providing a learning environment that brings out the best in all our students, and we believe AlHussan Group are the right partners to work hand-in-hand with as we continue to empower students of TWA and our city.”

Rashid AlHussan, chairman of AlHussan Group, said: “What struck us the most in our initial conversations with KAEC and TWA representatives was their immense belief in this city as a home to great minds that will go on to shape both its future and that of the Kingdom.”

With this in mind, we could not be more excited to begin working with TWA and its distinguished staff and student body.”

This agreement is one of many that KAEC has recently inked with leading educational institutes from around the world to promote fruitful knowledge exchange, human capital development, and a desire for lifelong learning among its residents. In the long term, KAEC aims to integrate the very best aspects of its international partners’ diverse educational models to help the city’s students think both locally and globally.