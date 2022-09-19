You are here

Shares of Hospitality giant Alhokair rise as it gets CMA's approval for 46% capital cut

Update Shares of Hospitality giant Alhokair rise as it gets CMA’s approval for 46% capital cut
The move is to “amortize 98 percent of accumulated losses,” the company said. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Hospitality giant Alhokair rise as it gets CMA’s approval for 46% capital cut

Shares of Hospitality giant Alhokair rise as it gets CMA’s approval for 46% capital cut
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest hospitality firms, increased after announcing that it was granted approval by the Capital Market Authority for a capital reduction of 46 percent.

At the opening bell of Monday’s trading session, Alhokair saw its share price increase 2.09 percent to reach SR10.8 ($2.88) per share, compared to SR10.54 per share from the previous close, as of 10:30 a.m. Saudi time.

Later in the day, the stock price slightly retreated to close Monday’s session at SR10.7.

Alhokair Group’s plan includes reducing the company’s share capital from SR650 million ($173 million) to SR315 million, according to a statement by the CMA.

The company said that the move was made in order to “amortize 98 percent of accumulated losses,”

The capital reduction is subject to the approval of the extraordinary general assembly of the company as well as the completion of the necessary regulatory procedures.  

The company will allow shareholders to vote on the proposed capital reduction by publishing a disclosure document regarding the proposed method and the impact prior to the EGM date.

The CMA's approval should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the feasibility of the capital decrease. The approval of the project only represents the fact that the regulatory requirements as specified in the Capital Market Law and its executive regulations have been met, it said.

Yaqeen Capital has been appointed as a financial advisor to manage the capital reduction process and all related procedures, it added.

During the first half of 2022, the group narrowed down its losses by 49 percent over the same period in the previous year.

The Saudi hospitality giant managed to bring down its losses to SR66 million, from SR130 million in the same period last year.

The reduction in losses was mainly driven by a 6.4 percent rise in revenue to SR344 million from SR323 million a year earlier.

Alhokair saw growth across its different units during the six-month period, recording higher revenue from the hotel and entertainment sectors by 4.6 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively.

The group’s accumulated losses reached 52.1 percent of capital by June end, which it attributed to pandemic repercussions and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Under the leadership of Sheikh Abdulmohsin Alhokair, the group was founded in 1975 and has since invested in sectors such as entertainment and hospitality.

During the past five decades, the group has expanded its projects to include 92 entertainment centers and 35 hotels throughout Saudi Arabia and the UAE over the course of the project lifecycle.

Topics: CMA Capital hospitality

Singapore’s Banyan Tree opens first resort in Saudi Arabia

Singapore’s Banyan Tree opens first resort in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Singapore’s Banyan Tree opens first resort in Saudi Arabia

Singapore’s Banyan Tree opens first resort in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Singaporean hospitality firm Banyan Tree has launched its first resort in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, as the historical site continues to attract foreign investments. 

According to a press release, the multinational hospitality brand considers AlUla as a crucial destination for its growth, as the city is attracting the attention of world travelers due to its historical significance and rich culture. 

“The Banyan Tree AlUla’s opening marks the completion of the final development phase of Ashar Valley,” said John Northen, executive director — head of hotels and resorts at the Royal Commission for AlUla.

He added: “The ethos of Banyan Tree is to provide a sanctuary for the senses in an awe-inspiring location with a great sense of place, which is a perfect match for us in AlUla.” 

The press release noted that the Banyan Tree resort will feature two dining venues, one of which will offer contemporary Thai cuisine. 

“We are thrilled to launch Banyan Tree in the beautiful valley of AlUla in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Eddy See, president and CEO of Banyan Tree Group. 

Earlier in February, during an exclusive interaction with Arab News, Amr Almadani, CEO of the Royal Commission of AlUla, said that the historical city is ready to operate as a year-long destination in 2023 with an estimated 250,000 visitors.

Located in northwestern Saudi Arabia, AlUla has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Topics: AlUla tourism Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Kamel elected board chairman of Makkah Chamber of Commerce

Abdullah Kamel elected board chairman of Makkah Chamber of Commerce
Updated 9 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Abdullah Kamel elected board chairman of Makkah Chamber of Commerce

Abdullah Kamel elected board chairman of Makkah Chamber of Commerce
Updated 9 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Makkah Chamber of Commerce has elected Abdullah Saleh Kamel as the new chairman of the Board of Directors for the 21st session. 

This comes after the full board was formed with the selection of six members, including two women, for the first time in the history of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce.

In his speech to the members, as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Makkah Chamber, Kamel sounded optimistic about the chamber’s future in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

He is a Saudi businessman who held several positions in the Dallah Al-Baraka Group, a private multinational company. 

Topics: Saudi Makkah chembar

TASI falls as recession and rate hike fears escalate: Closing bell

TASI falls as recession and rate hike fears escalate: Closing bell
Updated 18 min 30 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI falls as recession and rate hike fears escalate: Closing bell

TASI falls as recession and rate hike fears escalate: Closing bell
Updated 18 min 30 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index continued to fall during a week plagued by inflation worries, looming interest rate hikes, and economic warning signs.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 1.09 percent to end Monday at 11,446, while the parallel market Nomu tumbled 1.73 percent at 20,230.

Saudi oil giant Aramco shed 0.69 percent, while the Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, slipped 2.51 percent.

Al Rajhi Bank decreased 1.28 percent, after it obtained the Saudi Central Bank's approval to complete the process of increasing its stake in Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance to 35 percent.

Jazan Energy and Development Co. edged down 2.21 percent, after announcing the appointment of Mohammed Al-Resheid as CEO, effective on Nov. 1, 2022.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry fell 0.44 percent, after inviting its shareholders to vote to increase its capital by 50 percent to SR315 million ($84 million).

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development gained 1.52 percent, after it received the CMA approval to reduce its capital from SR650 million to SR315 million.

 

Topics: Saudi TASI stock shares

TASI continues to lose ground ahead of domestic inflation data: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI continues to lose ground ahead of domestic inflation data: Opening bell

Gulf states facing lower inflation than other countries, says IMF director 

Gulf states facing lower inflation than other countries, says IMF director 
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Gulf states facing lower inflation than other countries, says IMF director 

Gulf states facing lower inflation than other countries, says IMF director 
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Inflation levels in the Gulf countries are lower than in other states, given the structure of the consumer basket, a senior International Monetary Fund official told Al-Arabiya. 

Jihad Azour, the fund’s director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department, said that with the global rise in inflation, it is necessary to adapt monetary policies to maintain acceptable levels of prices.

“On the other hand, the policies that have been adopted over the past years in terms of diversifying sources of income, are steps in the right direction, and it is necessary to continue and deepen them so that the economy becomes less dependent on energy,” he explained. 

Speaking of the rise in interest rates, Azour explained that they are linked to inflation jumps, as central banks resort to higher interest rates to curb the surge in prices. 

“It is a priority for all countries, including countries in the region. Therefore, other complementary measures must be taken,” he said. 

Azour added that other complementary measures should be taken as well. 

On the social level, the IMF official suggested that measures should be taken to protect the most vulnerable through a targeted support policy. While on the economic level, some work must be done to reduce the levels of deficit and its impact on the debt.

In countries that depend on foreign issuances, he said the high interest rates will reflect the cost of debt, “so it is necessary to hedge this type of risk through economic and financial reforms that contribute to reducing the need for financing.” 

Azour noted that although this year has seen multiple shocks, including the war on Ukraine and the rise in the cost of energy and raw materials, oil-exporting countries’ financial conditions will improve. 

This is because it is expected that there will be surpluses exceeding $1 trillion in the next four or five years, he said. 

The rest of the countries are divided into ones that depend on financing through financial markets, and that have to hedge the risks of rising interest, and others that have to speed up the reform process because of the rise in the dollar. 

Speaking of IMF financing, Azour said in the interview that negotiations to obtain new financing are continuing with Egypt and things are progressing according to the schedule.

He pointed out that upon reaching an agreement with Lebanon in April, there are a set of measures that the government must quickly take in order for this program to be presented to the fund's management. 

With regards to Tunisia, he noted that negotiations have also begun over the past months and are currently in progress.

 

Topics: IMF Inflation Gulf

Inflation in Kingdom still within a reasonable rate, says central bank chief
Business & Economy
Inflation in Kingdom still within a reasonable rate, says central bank chief

Saudi fintech erad raises $2.4m to expand its financing platform

Saudi fintech erad raises $2.4m to expand its financing platform
Updated 19 September 2022
Nour El Shaeri

Saudi fintech erad raises $2.4m to expand its financing platform

Saudi fintech erad raises $2.4m to expand its financing platform
Updated 19 September 2022
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: A Saudi-based fintech startup, erad, raised $2.4 million in a pre-seed funding round by UAE-based venture capital firms Nuwa Capital and Venture Souq in addition to Saudi Arabia’s Khwarizmi Ventures.

The company offers a data-driven platform that provides non-dilutive growth capital for online businesses in the Middle East.

The platform evaluates the marketing, sales, and accounting activity of online business and assesses an applicant’s existing track record to determine if the company is eligible for funding.

The funding offers on the platform are made within 48 hours of eligibility acceptance after which the capital is deployed instantly using erad’s online payments solution.

“erad was created to provide online businesses with an alternative solution to bank loans or equity investment, and in turn support the growth of the Middle East’s digital economy,” Salem Abu-Hammour, co-founder and CEO of erad, said in a statement.

Launching its beta product in May 2022, erad was successful in participating in the Fintech Saudi program that aims to accelerate the sector in the Kingdom.

“We saw that there was an emerging online segment in the region, particularly in the e-commerce space, that needed a tailored financial solution to cover user acquisition and inventory costs but didn’t have a financing source that fit them,” Abu-Hammour added.

The company has also secured more than 25 startups on its platform and was accepted into Y Combinator, one of the world’s leading accelerator programs.

Topics: Saudi fintech

