Royal Commission for Jubail, Yanbu to host Saudi National Day celebrations

Royal Commission for Jubail, Yanbu to host Saudi National Day celebrations
The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu will hold a four-day program in Jubail Industrial City to celebrate the 92nd Saudi National Day. (AN_Photo)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Royal Commission for Jubail, Yanbu to host Saudi National Day celebrations

Royal Commission for Jubail, Yanbu to host Saudi National Day celebrations
  4-day program to include 20 different activities across 14 locations
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

JUBAIL: The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu will hold a four-day program in Jubail Industrial City to commemorate the 92nd Saudi National Day, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Khalaf Al-Shammari, director of the commission’s social services department, said the event would include 20 different activities, suitable for all ages, spread across 14 locations.

He added that these would feature a “This is Saudi Arabia” exhibition, a play titled “The Return of the Turtles,” an art show, a naval fleet, paragliding, giant kites, classic cars, a marine parachute display, bicycle march, and competitions.

In addition, other activities would be put on at the Galleria Mall, InterContinental Hotel, and Banana Beach.

He noted that the events had been designed to engender feelings of belonging and patriotism to Saudi Arabia, instill pride in the Kingdom’s cultural and social heritage, and promote national values.

 

Topics: Saudi National Day

Qatar Chamber hosts Saudi business meeting

Qatar Chamber hosts Saudi business meeting
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar Chamber hosts Saudi business meeting

Qatar Chamber hosts Saudi business meeting
  Bilateral trade gradually returning to pre-2017 levels, says QC chairman
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DOHA: The Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted a Qatar-Saudi business meeting on Sunday, with a number of businessmen from both countries in attendance, Qatar News Agency reported.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, establishing new channels of partnership between companies and institutions, and searching for investment opportunities in the Qatari and Saudi markets, particularly in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al-Kuwari emphasized the QC’s desire to increase cooperation between companies in both countries.

He said that Qatar and Saudi Arabia have “close and historic” relations, which is reflected in the desire of the private sectors in both countries to forge new channels of partnership.

He added that bilateral trade has began to gradually return to pre-2017 levels, but that the QR674 million ($185 million) recorded in 2021 still falls short of expectations.

Al-Kuwari said that the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia is of particular importance to the Qatari private sector due to its geographic location.

He urged Saudi businessmen to increase their investments in Qatar and take advantage of government incentives. Meanwhile, he urged Qatari businessmen to explore opportunities in the Eastern Province and collaborate with Saudi counterparts in joint ventures to increase the private sector contribution to both countries’ Vision 2030 programs.

According to Badr bin Suleiman Al-Raziza, chairman of the Board of Directors of Asharqia Chamber, Qatar and Saudi Arabia “share a common vision for achieving an inclusive renaissance in the interests of their peoples.”

He emphasized the role of the Qatar-Saudi Coordination Council in strengthening bilateral relations and expanding partnerships between the two countries in accordance with national Vision 2030 plans, thereby supporting joint Gulf cooperation.

He added that the Saudi side is looking forward to a broader partnership with the Qatari business sector, especially given the favorable conditions supported by the aspirations of the Qatari and Saudi leaders, as well as the opportunities in fast-growing sectors in both countries.

The Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar delivered a presentation on investment opportunities in Qatar during the meeting.

The presentation also discussed Qatar’s investment incentives and the services provided by the authority to foreign investors.

In turn, the Saudi delegation examined a number of investment opportunities in the Eastern Province, which has the most important land and air border crossings in the region and 1,845 factories, accounting for 22 percent of total factories in the Kingdom.

The delegation also highlighted the province’s most important industries, including chemicals, textiles, paper, foodstuffs, non-metallic materials, oil, gas, coal, minerals and more.

Topics: Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council

Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah receives Saudi consul general

Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah receives Saudi consul general
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah receives Saudi consul general

Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah receives Saudi consul general
  Talks revolved around ways to further strengthen UAE-Saudi relations
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RAS AL KHAIMAH: The ruler of the UAE city of Ras Al-Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi on Monday received Saudi Consul General Abdullah Al-Mutawa at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, the Emirates News Agency reported.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to further strengthen the historic bonds between the two countries which Sheikh Saud predicted would lead to more progress and prosperity for the people of both nations.

 

Topics: Saudi-UAE

Prince Turki bin Mohammed attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of King Salman

Prince Turki bin Mohammed attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of King Salman
Updated 11 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Turki bin Mohammed attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of King Salman

Prince Turki bin Mohammed attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of King Salman
  Minister of state conveyed condolences of King Salman and crown prince to King Charles III
Updated 11 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Turki bin Mohammed attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of King Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The minister of state and member of the Council of Ministers conveyed the condolences of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the passing of the queen to King Charles III.

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

Topics: Death of Queen Elizabeth II Saudi Arabia UK King Salman

Saudi, Egyptian officials discuss labor cooperation

Saudi, Egyptian officials discuss labor cooperation
Updated 19 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Saudi, Egyptian officials discuss labor cooperation

Saudi, Egyptian officials discuss labor cooperation
Updated 19 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: On the sidelines of the 48th Arab Labor Conference in Cairo, Egypt’s minister of manpower and Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of human resources for labor discussed coordination and cooperation between their ministries.

The meeting between Egypt’s Hassan Shehata and the Kingdom’s Abdullah Abuthnain discussed the conditions of Egyptian workers in Saudi Arabia, and the role of vocational training in qualifying suitable workers to work abroad.

Shehata stressed the depth of Egyptian-Saudi relations throughout history, and praised cooperation between the two ministries.

Abuthnain — who is heading the Saudi delegation at the conference, which continues until Sept. 25 — expressed his desire to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding the Kingdom’s Professional Accreditation Program, which ensures the level of skill and efficiency of workers before working in the country. 

On the sidelines of the conference, Abuthnain headed a coordinating meeting of labor ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt

Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk produces more than 150 tons of high-quality figs annually

Figs have numerous health benefits and beneficial for people with diabetes. (SPA)
Figs have numerous health benefits and beneficial for people with diabetes. (SPA)
Updated 18 September 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia's Tabuk produces more than 150 tons of high-quality figs annually

Figs have numerous health benefits and beneficial for people with diabetes. (SPA)
  The ministry supports agricultural projects and farmers by providing facilitating agricultural loans, machines, irrigation pumps and other equipment
Updated 18 September 2022
SPA

TABUK: Tabuk is one of the prominent regions in the Kingdom that significantly contributes toward the needs of the country by producing different types of agricultural crops on more than 14,500 farms over an area exceeding 270,000 hectares.

Every year from July until October alone, farms in Tabuk harvest from more than 55,000 fig trees that produce about 150 tons of the fruit annually, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Overall, the Kingdom produces about 27,000 tons of figs annually and is 107 percent self-sufficient.

Speaking about the health benefits of figs, therapeutic nutritionist Mona Al-Balwi said that the fruit is rich in potassium, which reduces blood pressure and keeps the heart healthy.

It also contains important fibers for the intestines and is rich in calcium, which keeps bones healthy and protects against osteoporosis.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Every year from July until October alone, farms in Tabuk harvest from more than 55,000 fig trees that produce about 150 tons of the fruit annually, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

• Overall, the Kingdom produces about 27,000 tons of figs annually and is 107 percent self- sufficient.

According to Al-Balwi, figs are also safe for diabetic people, since they have a low glycemic index — an index that measures the blood-sugar level after consuming certain foods.

It is recommended that diabetic people eat fresh figs instead of dry ones, as dry figs contain a higher amount of sugar compared to fresh figs.

However, kidney dialysis patients should consult their therapeutic nutritionist before consuming figs as they are rich in potassium.

The branch of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in the region supports farmers’ efforts at boosting the agriculture by using the newest agricultural techniques to produce the best-quality crops.

The ministry also supports agricultural projects and farmers by providing facilitating agricultural loans, machines, irrigation pumps and other equipment.

It works on developing the production, processing, and marketing of figs through the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia tabuk Saudi fruits saudi products

