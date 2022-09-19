You are here

Senior Taliban member released from US custody in prisoner swap

Senior Taliban member released from US custody in prisoner swap
Taliban members listen to haji Bashar Noorzai, not in the picture, a Taliban associate who was released in a prisoner swap, in Kabul on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 39 sec ago

Senior Taliban member released from US custody in prisoner swap

Senior Taliban member released from US custody in prisoner swap
  • Haji Bashar Noorzai was 'backbone' of Taliban system, expert says
  • US officials had said release of American citizen would influence their view of Taliban legitimacy
Updated 39 sec ago
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: The Taliban and the US have completed a prisoner swap, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister said on Monday, with an Afghan tribal leader traded for an American engineer in an exchange that Kabul said will further bilateral relations with Washington.

Haji Bashar Noorzai was released after more than 17 years in US custody. He was arrested in New York City in 2005 on drugs charges and sentenced to life in prison by a US court four years later in a case that had drawn wide attention because of his prominent role in the illicit drug trade as well as ties to Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.

Noorzai was exchanged with US citizen Mark Frerichs at the airport in Kabul, acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a news conference. Frerichs had worked in Afghanistan on development projects and was abducted in February 2020.

“The American delegation came to Kabul for the exchange of Haji Bashir and the American prisoner Mark Frerichs, and today at 10 a.m. in the morning, talks were held with them at the Kabul Airport and the exchange was carried out,” Muttaqi told reporters.

“This exchange is a new chapter in the relations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the United States of America. We believe that this development will lead to further advancement in bilateral relations,” he added, referring to the Taliban government.

The US had been pushing for the release of Frerichs, including after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year and US-led foreign forces withdrew from the country.

The US Department of State said in January that “the legitimacy the Taliban seek is impossible to consider while they hold a US citizen hostage,” adding that the release of Frerichs, who was believed to be the last American held by the group, was among their “core, non-negotiable priorities.”

The prisoner swap meant that the US government “achieved its last goal,” Dr. Faiz Zaland, an Afghan analyst and public policy lecturer at Kabul University, told Arab News.

“I fear that the US will not have any further interest in Afghanistan and things may get slow, blurry and complicated in the country,” Zaland said.

A year since the Taliban took over the new government is struggling, with the aid-dependent economy in freefall and billions of dollars in foreign aid suspended, as foreign governments’ refusal to recognize Afghanistan’s new rules keep the country isolated.

But Noorzai’s release is likely to help the Taliban sustain their legitimacy and rule within Afghanistan.

Noorzai, who commended the Taliban’s efforts when speaking to the media following his arrival in Kabul, was a “very close ally” of Omar, the Taliban founder, in the 1990s and “a backbone of the Taliban’s system in terms of financing and military equipment,” Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary told Arab News.

“If the Taliban were not able to release him, they wouldn’t have been able to convince their members and commanders that they are trying for the release of their friends,” Sarwary said.

He added: “In the past 20 years, the Taliban proved that they will never leave their friends alone.”

Topics: Taliban US

Updated 19 September 2022
Lama Alhamawi

NEOM's media hub on a mission to nurture Saudi talent

  • Executive Wayne Borg says facility will compete with world's best creative centers
  • Hub will 'provide every opportunity for young Saudis,' he says
CANNES: The NEOM media hub is set to become a hotbed for the Kingdom’s creative talent as well as a major contributor to the nation’s economy, according to one its senior executives.

“For all of the great infrastructure we will have and for all of the great companies we will attract, fundamentally the success of this proposition will rest on our ability to develop that talent pool,” Wayne Borg, managing director for media and entertainment at NEOM, told Arab News.

Although still in its early days, the media hub is a key element of the NEOM smart city, and one of its missions is to compete with the world’s elite creative centers by driving local workforce development.

Twelve young Saudi trainees contributed to the ‘Desert Warrior’ film production in different departments. (Photo by Neom)

“Initially we will bring talent in, we want knowledge transfer, we want the young people to learn from the best at a global standard. We need to develop that talent pool here,” Borg said.

The hub aims to educate and empower young people across the Kingdom by giving them hands-on experience with world-renowned filmmakers and producers.

FASTFACTS

• Although still in its early days, the media hub is a key element of the NEOM smart city, and one of its missions is to compete with the world’s elite creative centers by driving local workforce development.

• The hub aims to educate and empower young people across the Kingdom by giving them hands-on experience with world-renowned filmmakers and producers.

“We should be there to provide every opportunity for young Saudis who want to pursue their careers who may not have had the opportunity in the past or would have had to go overseas. Now they can stay here and do it in the Kingdom and work with the world’s best,” Borg said.

“For a long time young people were nervous to pursue their passion in the industry here because there wasn’t an industry here so they couldn’t see career pathways and secure employment.

“We are changing that and we are showing that through this pipeline of productions you can develop your career, you can work in a global industry, you can work with the best people and learn and pursue your passion and have a successful career.”

In accordance with Saudi Vision 2030, the media hub will serve as a focal point for the film production, gaming and digital publishing sectors.

Since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the plans for The Line development in NEOM there has been a lot of buzz around the smart city.

The media hub aims to contribute to the Saudi film industry through international collaborations and the promotion of local productions. It also seeks to create initiatives in industry learning and opportunities for Saudis through various partnerships.

One of those is with the National Film and Television school in the UK. NEOM also offers entry-level certificate courses in multiple disciplines for those who want to try their hand at different formats.

“Once they have received the certificates we are attaching those students to the productions so that they start to gain credible experience with world-renowned production crews and hopefully they can start to build up their portfolio and their CV,” Borg said.

He said the hub also offered a two-year master’s program for those who wanted to pursue specialist areas in film.

It has also established the NEOM Digital Academy which supports students who are interested in content creation using smartphones and other small devices. It has already made programs with the Saudi Broadcast Authority and Rotana.

“This stuff is priceless in terms of its value to young people,” Borg said. “We are currently working to develop programs in secured areas of on-screen production and gaming.”

One of the highlights of the media hub is its work in nurturing talent in the gaming industry.

“Gaming is obviously a huge focus right now in the Kingdom … (and) a huge focus for us,” Borg said.

“We have to be driven by what the industry needs first and foremost. There is no point in us driving it. We will facilitate it, we will develop the programs and we want to work across the Kingdom with all of the stakeholders to help develop that talent pool because that’s important for us.”

As a result of its investment in new talent, the media hub is contributing to job creation and the Kingdom’s economic growth.

“The media industry all around the world now is a real driver for economic growth and has an incredible impact not just from an entertainment perspective or from an information perspective. It’s about that direct impact,” Borg said.

He added that in some countries the media sector accounted for as much as 4 percent of GDP.

“It’s a priority sector now and it’s a sector that progressive economies pursue,” he said.

The $153 million movie “Desert Warrior” is one of 20 productions hosted at NEOM.

“In practical terms ‘Desert Warrior’ generated over 80,000 hotel nights,” Borg told Arab News.

“When you think about a $150 million production, if you strip out the post piece you will come to $100 million being injected in six months into the local economy.

“From caterers, drivers, electricians, carpenters, hotel rooms, cleaners, how it radiates out and amplifies. We have horse trainers, people looking out for animals. It has such a direct impact on the economy,” he said.

The film had four months of pre-production and a five-month shoot with over 450 people on set daily.

“We were able to bring a lot of young Saudis on to the project as extras … which was fantastic,” Borg said.

Through the media hub, the film also enlisted 12 Saudi trainees, who worked in different jobs such as camera assistants and in general production.

“For a lot of them this was their first time on a feature film set anywhere in the world,” Borg said. “And to be able to do that in their home country in NEOM is a fantastic achievement and the start of an emerging development program.”

 

 

Topics: NEOM Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia

KABUL: The Taliban and the US have completed a prisoner swap, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister said on Monday, with an Afghan tribal leader traded for an American engineer in an exchange that Kabul said will further bilateral relations with Washington.

Haji Bashar Noorzai was released after more than 17 years in US custody. He was arrested in New York City in 2005 on drugs charges and sentenced to life in prison by a US court four years later in a case that had drawn wide attention because of his prominent role in the illicit drug trade as well as ties to Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.

Noorzai was exchanged with US citizen Mark Frerichs at the airport in Kabul, acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a news conference. Frerichs had worked in Afghanistan on development projects and was abducted in February 2020.

“The American delegation came to Kabul for the exchange of Haji Bashir and the American prisoner Mark Frerichs, and today at 10 a.m. in the morning, talks were held with them at the Kabul Airport and the exchange was carried out,” Muttaqi told reporters.

“This exchange is a new chapter in the relations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the United States of America. We believe that this development will lead to further advancement in bilateral relations,” he added, referring to the Taliban government.

The US had been pushing for the release of Frerichs, including after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year and US-led foreign forces withdrew from the country.

The US Department of State said in January that “the legitimacy the Taliban seek is impossible to consider while they hold a US citizen hostage,” adding that the release of Frerichs, who was believed to be the last American held by the group, was among their “core, non-negotiable priorities.”

The prisoner swap meant that the US government “achieved its last goal,” Dr. Faiz Zaland, an Afghan analyst and public policy lecturer at Kabul University, told Arab News.

“I fear that the US will not have any further interest in Afghanistan and things may get slow, blurry and complicated in the country,” Zaland said.

A year since the Taliban took over the new government is struggling, with the aid-dependent economy in freefall and billions of dollars in foreign aid suspended, as foreign governments’ refusal to recognize Afghanistan’s new rules keep the country isolated.

But Noorzai’s release is likely to help the Taliban sustain their legitimacy and rule within Afghanistan.

Noorzai, who commended the Taliban’s efforts when speaking to the media following his arrival in Kabul, was a “very close ally” of Omar, the Taliban founder, in the 1990s and “a backbone of the Taliban’s system in terms of financing and military equipment,” Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary told Arab News.

“If the Taliban were not able to release him, they wouldn’t have been able to convince their members and commanders that they are trying for the release of their friends,” Sarwary said.

He added: “In the past 20 years, the Taliban proved that they will never leave their friends alone.”

Topics: Taliban US

Updated 26 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Scholz to sign LNG deals with UAE: German minister

  • Germany looks for new partners to replace Russian energy imports
DUBAI: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to sign contracts for liquefied natural gas during his visit to the UAE on Sunday, his deputy chancellor said, as Germany looks for new partners to replace Russian energy imports.

“The gas offering is slowly broadening. The government is permanently in talks with many countries,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, pointing to his own trip to Qatar and the UAE in March.

In May, sources told Reuters that LNG talks between Germany and Qatar were fraught with differences over key conditions, including the duration of any contract.

German is acquiring LNG terminals as part of its efforts to diversify away from Russian gas.

Habeck was speaking in Lubmin in northern Germany, where the government hopes a state-leased floating storage and regasification unit can be operational at the end of 2023 at the earliest.

The government is permanently in talks with many countries.

Robert Habeck, economy minister

“We must show that in times like these, we can plan, authorize and build faster than is usually the case in Germany,” Habeck said of the construction drive, adding that LNG projects in Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbuettel were examples of this.

“There is a good, realistic chance ... that the two FSRU vessels there will be able to feed into the German gas network from the turn of the year,” he said.

EWEC water project

The Emirates Water and Electricity Co. has invited expressions of interest on the development of Abu Dhabi Islands Reverse Osmosis Independent Water Project.

The project consists of two stand-alone greenfield reverse osmosis seawater desalination plants to be located on Saadiyat Island and Hudayriat Island, reported Zawya. 

Through sustainable and low carbon methods, both plants will produce 100 million imperial gallons per day — covering the water demand of 180,000 households in Abu Dhabi.

“Reverse osmosis is a vital low-carbon intensive seawater desalination technology that enables EWEC to strategically change its water and power generation portfolio, and ultimately contribute to the decarbonization of the energy sector,” stated EWEC CEO Othman Al-Ali.

ADNOC’s transmission system

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s project — a $3.6 billion high-voltage, direct current subsea transmission system — is on the verge of financial close.  

A consortium led by South Korean Kepco — including Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power Co. International and Électricité de France — was awarded the public-private partnership contract last December. 

The transmission system will decrease ADNOC offshore’s carbon footprint by 30 percent through using sustainable power sources in Abu Dhabi’s onshore power network, according to MEED.

Construction on the project is expected to begin soon.

Topics: Olaf Scholz Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) UAE

Two killed in Iran protests over woman’s death after ‘morality police’ arrest

Two killed in Iran protests over woman’s death after ‘morality police’ arrest
Updated 30 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Two killed in Iran protests over woman's death after 'morality police' arrest

Two killed in Iran protests over woman’s death after ‘morality police’ arrest
  • Iranian human rights group Hengaw said at least two citizens — Fouad Qadimi and Mohsen Mohammadi — died after being taken to Kosar Hospital in Sanandaj and 15 others were injured
Updated 30 min 7 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: The Iranian human rights group Hengaw said two men were killed on Monday in protests against the death of a Kurdish woman after her arrest by Iran’s morality police, but there was no immediate official confirmation of the report.

“In Monday’s protests in the town of Divandarreh, at least two citizens — Fouad Qadimi and Mohsen Mohammadi — died after being taken to Kosar Hospital in Sanandaj and 15 others were injured,” Hengaw said on its Twitter account.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said the US wants accountability for her death.

“Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an ‘improper’ hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights,” the official said. “Our thoughts are with Mahsa’s family and loved ones.”

“Women in Iran should have the right to wear what they want, free from violence or harassment. Iran must end its use of violence against women for exercising their fundamental freedoms,” the official said. “There must be accountability for Mahsa’s death.”

Demonstrations were held in the capital Tehran, including several of its universities, as well in Iran’s second city, Mashhad, according to the Fars and Tasnim news agencies.

Protesters marched down Hijab Street — or “headscarf street” — in the center of Tehran denouncing the actions of the morality police, the ISNA news agency reported.

“Several hundred people chanted slogans against the authorities, some of them took off their hijab,” Fars said, adding that “police arrested several people and dispersed the crowd using batons and tear gas.”

A brief video released by Fars shows a crowd of several dozen people, including women who have removed their headscarves, shouting “Death to the Islamic republic!”

A “similar gathering” took place in the northeastern city Mashhad, the Tasnim agency reported.

The rallies on Monday came a day after police made arrests and fired tear gas in the dead woman’s home province of Kurdistan, where some 500 people had protested, some smashing car windows and torching rubbish bins, reports said.

Public anger has grown since authorities on Friday announced the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in a hospital after three days in a coma, following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police during a visit to the capital on September 13.

Such police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic republic that demands women wear headscarves in public.

It also bans tight trousers, ripped jeans, clothes that expose the knees and brightly colored outfits.

Police have insisted there was “no physical contact” between officers and the victim.

Tehran police chief General Hossein Rahimi said Monday the woman had violated the dress code, and that his colleagues had asked her relatives to bring her “decent clothes.”

He again rejected “unjust accusations against the police” and said “the evidence shows that there was no negligence or inappropriate behavior on the part of the police.”

“This is an unfortunate incident and we wish never to see such incidents again.”

Students rallied, however, including at Tehran and Shahid Beheshti universities, demanding “clarification” on how Amini died, according to Fars and Tasnim news agencies.

Her death has reignited calls to rein in morality police actions against women suspected of violating the dress code, in effect since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Filmmakers, artists, athletes and political and religious figures have taken to social media to express their anger over the death, both inside and outside the country.

President Ebrahim Raisi, an ultra-conservative former judiciary chief who came to power last year, has ordered an inquiry into Amini’s death.

State television on Friday broadcast a short surveillance video that showed a woman identified as Amini collapsing in the police station after an argument with a policewoman.

Amjad Amini, the victim’s father, told Fars that he did “not accept what (the police) showed him,” arguing that “the film has been cut.”

Topics: Iran Mahsa Amini Protests

Saudi Heritage Authority seeks to preserve pottery in Madinah

Saudi Heritage Authority seeks to preserve pottery in Madinah
Updated 19 September 2022
SPA

Saudi Heritage Authority seeks to preserve pottery in Madinah

Saudi Heritage Authority seeks to preserve pottery in Madinah
  • "Demand for pottery is declining due to the diversity of modern household utensils that have become widely accessible, as well as their different prices
Updated 19 September 2022
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah is known for traditional handicrafts and pottery, as well as the Prophet’s Mosque and other religious sites.

Pottery was initially used by people in everyday life as household items, from storage and cooking to transportation of goods.

But today, due to factory-produced household goods made of plastic, ceramic and aluminum, the ancient craft of pottery is slowly dying as people merely use it as souvenirs or decorative items.

The Saudi Heritage Authority is conducting courses and workshops to preserve pottery, and supporting family potters by displaying their products at events, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Tammam Mahmoud, one of the potters in the region, is striving hard to keep the art alive. “I’m proud to have inherited this profession from my father and grandfather more than 40 years ago. Despite the challenges and difficulties faced by potters, patience is helping them move forward,” said Mahmoud.

FASTFACT

Potter Tammam Mahmoud said the clay used for pottery production is sourced from the valleys of Madinah following rains.

“Demand for pottery is declining due to the diversity of modern household utensils that have become widely accessible, as well as their different prices.

“Today, the pottery industry is limited to the technical and aesthetic aspects … such as souvenir gifts bought by tourists.”

Mahmoud said the clay used for pottery production is sourced from the valleys of Madinah following rains.

Sharing how a product takes shape, the artisan said the clay dough is prepared by hand before adding other natural materials to ensure it holds together.

The clay is then shaped using molds of various sizes to obtain the required design. The product is dried under the sun, before being baked in a traditional oven at a specific temperature to ensure its durability. It is then sent to the market for sale.  

 

Topics: Saudi Heritage Authority Pottery industry in Madinah Saudi Arabia

