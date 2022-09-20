You are here

PIF's Jada and Saudi Venture Capital looking for startups in South Korea: Seoul Metropolitan Government

PIF’s Jada and Saudi Venture Capital looking for startups in South Korea: Seoul Metropolitan Government
The representatives arrived in Seoul on Monday, and will stay until Thursday (Shutterstock)
The representatives arrived in Seoul on Monday, and will stay until Thursday (Shutterstock)

PIF’s Jada and Saudi Venture Capital looking for startups in South Korea: Seoul Metropolitan Government
RIYADH: Representatives of Jada, a fund-of-funds set up by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Saudi Venture Capital have arrived in Seoul, South Korea, to look for local startups to add to their portfolios, according to a government statement. 

The Seoul Metropolitan Government noted that these two public investment funds will cooperate with the Seoul government to find Korean firms with a value of $1 billion to invest in. 

The city government noted that Saudi Arabia is interested in startups in the Korean game industry, commerce and artificial intelligence sectors. 

The representatives arrived in Seoul on Monday, and will stay until Thursday. 

In line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has been busy diversifying its economy, and the Kingdom is focussing a lot on the gaming sector. 

Earlier this month, during the Next World Forum, Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission, said the esports market size in the Kingdom is expected to expand by more than 250 percent in the next eight years. 

He also added that the gaming sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will increase 50 times by 2030.

During the event, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said that some 21 million Saudi nationals out of a total population of 34 million consider themselves gamers. 

Prince Faisal added that the Kingdom is undergoing an amazing journey in the e-sporting sector over the last five years, with a strong community within the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) South Korea Saudi Venture Capital Co. Jada

TASI rebounds slightly amid recession concerns: Closing bell

TASI rebounds slightly amid recession concerns: Closing bell
Updated 32 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rebounds slightly amid recession concerns: Closing bell

TASI rebounds slightly amid recession concerns: Closing bell
Updated 32 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index recovered slightly after slipping steeply at the beginning of the week, but major central banks’ plans to increase interest rates and the risk of recession remain concerns for investors.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.50 percent to end Tuesday at 11,503, while the parallel market Nomu traded flat at 20,218.

Saudi oil giant Aramco increased by 0.56 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. grew by 1.27 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, climbed 2.25 percent, while Saudi British Bank improved 1.45 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.47 percent, while Alinma Bank added 1.39 percent

Saudi pharma SPIMACO added 2.20 percent, after it renewed its agreement with MSD to license and market pharmaceutical preparations.

Retal Urban Development Co. added 0.59 percent, after it signed an agreement with the National Housing Co. to build 759 housing units in Riyadh worth an estimated SR864 million ($230 million).

Sumou Real Estate Co. gained 0.51 percent, after signing a development agreement with the National Housing Co. in Riyadh to build residential units for SR403 million.

Shares of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 0.44 percent following signing a memorandum of understanding with Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. to discuss a potential merger between the two companies.

 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Saudi stock exchange cancels listing of $89m government bonds

Saudi stock exchange cancels listing of $89m government bonds
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange cancels listing of $89m government bonds

Saudi stock exchange cancels listing of $89m government bonds
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange has announced the delisting of a government debt worth SR335 million ($89 million) due to maturity.

The delisting is scheduled to occur by the end of Sept. 20, Tadawul said in a statement.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy makes new gas discovery in Malaysia

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy makes new gas discovery in Malaysia
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy makes new gas discovery in Malaysia

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy makes new gas discovery in Malaysia
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Energy has announced it has made a discovery of a new gas reservoir off the coast of Sarawak province, offshore Malaysia. 

The oil and gas unit of Mubadala Investment Co. said its early analysis suggests a significant gas column of over 110 meters within the pinnacle carbonate reef reservoir, the Emirates News Agency reported. 

The find came about thanks to penetration by the Cengkih-1 exploration well.

“This discovery further cements our position in Malaysia as a reliable and trusted operator with deep technical capabilities,” CEO, Mansoor Mohamed Al-Hamed, said. 

He added: “Gas demand in south-east Asia continues to grow and we look forward to helping meet those energy needs, in line with our strategy to play an active role in the energy transition.” 

Located near the Pegaga field, the Cengkih-1 exploration well is one of the fields within the SK320 Block, which recently produced commercial gas. 

The Pegaga field recorded the discovery of 1 trillion cubic feet of additional gas, following the post-drill results, confirming a larger and better quality reservoir.

Since Mubadala Energy’s entry into Malaysia in 2010, it has made six gas discoveries with a success ratio of 75 percent.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Mubadala gas Discovery Malaysia

Saudi housing program delivers 710 units to local families  

Saudi housing program delivers 710 units to local families  
Updated 8 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi housing program delivers 710 units to local families  

Saudi housing program delivers 710 units to local families  
Updated 8 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has delivered 710 housing units to local families at the Ishraq Living project under the government’s Sakani program that aims to boost the home ownership of its nationals.

Located north of Riyadh, Ishraq Living is one of the housing projects that has a total built-up area of 554,879 sq. m, and offers 2,229 housing units, reported Saudi Press Agency. 

This comes following a partnership with the private sector through the Shrakat program which aims to provide various housing solutions that meet the needs of citizens at subsidized competitive prices. 

The program aims to achieve the objectives of the housing program, a part of Saudi Vision 2030, to raise the percentage of home ownership to 70 percent by 2030.

Earlier this year, the Sakani program announced that it looks to enable 180,000 new families to benefit from the program’s housing options and solutions during 2022.

Topics: Saudi Housing homes Projects

Najran municipality signs $7m contracts for uplift projects

Najran municipality signs $7m contracts for uplift projects
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Najran municipality signs $7m contracts for uplift projects

Najran municipality signs $7m contracts for uplift projects
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Najran municipality has signed contracts with several national companies for the implementation of municipal and service projects worth SR26.5 million ($7 million) in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

It quoted Najran Mayor Saleh Al-Ghamdi as saying that the projects include road development and lighting in different parts of the municipality and nearby rural areas.

Topics: Najran Saudi Arabia uplift

