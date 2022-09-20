Saudi Cabinet approves formation of Jeddah Governorate Development Authority

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved transforming the Jeddah Governorate Projects Management Office into a body named Jeddah Governorate Development Authority.
The authority’s board of directors will be formed under the chairmanship of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Makkah governor and his deputy, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The board will also include the culture minister, the Jeddah governor, the ministers of commerce and tourism, the governor of the Public Investment Fund, the Jeddah mayor, and Ibrahim Al-Sultan, an adviser at the Royal Court.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council of ministers also authorized the minister of industry and mineral resources to discuss with his Australian counterpart a draft memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in mining.