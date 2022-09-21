You are here

UAE In Focus — UAE initiative aims to double family business contribution to GDP by 2032

UAE In Focus — UAE initiative aims to double family business contribution to GDP by 2032
The UAE aims to double the contribution of family-owned businesses to the nation’s gross domestic product by 2032. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 September 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In Focus — UAE initiative aims to double family business contribution to GDP by 2032

UAE In Focus — UAE initiative aims to double family business contribution to GDP by 2032
Updated 21 September 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: The UAE aims to double the contribution of family-owned businesses to the nation’s gross domestic product by 2032 to 1.17 trillion dirhams ($320 billion).

As part of Thabat Venture Builder, the first of its kind in the region, companies will be able to develop viable business projects by adopting emerging technologies, said the Ministry of Economy at the launch of the program in Dubai on Monday.

Through the initiative, family businesses can expand into sectors outside their traditional fields, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, agriculture technology, space sciences, and renewable energy.

The program will take on batches of 10 to 20 family businesses, with each company nominating three members from its second or third generation.

At the end of the program, they will present their projects to potential investors.

Thabat program is supported by Investopia Summit, Abu Dhabi global technology ecosystem Hub71, Dubai Chambers, Family Business Council Gulf, CSR UAE, and Dubai Internet City incubator in5.

Huobi Global to list Inery Token by end of September

UAE-based decentralized data system Inery has announced its token will be listed on Huobi Exchange on Sept. 28, 2022, according to a statement.

By integrating blockchain properties such as immutability, security, and owner-controlled data assets into a distributed database ecosystem, Inery enables decentralized data management by enabling high performance, low network latency, and complex query functions.

Decentralizing data and managing data for both Web2 and Web3 companies is simplified with Inery while streamlining the move to the decentralized web, the statement added.

The Huobi Exchange is a crypto exchange that supports more than 600 cryptocurrencies and over 1000 trading pairs.

The network’s native token, $INR, secures and powers the ecosystem.

New properties under Rotana’s new brand revealed

Rotana has recently announced the opening of two new hotels under its Edge by Rotana brand in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey.

During the Future Hospitality Summit in Dubai, it was announced that the Arabian Park Hotel and Damac Hills 2 Hotel will open in October 2022 and November 2022, respectively.

Edge by Rotana, which was launched in May 2022, provides independent properties with access to the company’s extensive network and systems.

The Edge by Rotana-managed Arabian Park hotel will open in Al-Jaddaf in October 2022.

The Damac Hills 2 Hotel will open in November 2022 at Akoya Oxygen.

With 71 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, Rotana serves more than six million guests annually, including 10,012 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone.

In line with the UAE’s vision to become a world-leading travel destination, the hospitality group has nine hotels set to open before the end of 2023, the statement said.

 

Topics: UAE Investment virtual assets family business

Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Arifi appointed as CEO of Shareek

Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Arifi appointed as CEO of Shareek
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Arifi appointed as CEO of Shareek

Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Arifi appointed as CEO of Shareek
  • The program, launched by crown prince in 2021, aims to strengthen partnerships with private sector
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Large Corporate Investments Committee, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has appointed Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Arifi as CEO of the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program, known as Shareek, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Arifi, a Stanford graduate, currently works as an advisor at the Council of Ministers’ General Secretariat. 

He has also worked as the Saudi transport minister’s assistant, as the CEO of Jadwa Investment, and as the treasury director of Bahri, formerly known as the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia. 

The Shareek program aims to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and increase national companies’ contributions to the country’s economic sustainability. 

The crown prince launched the program in March 2021 as part of his efforts to build the private sector in line with Vision 2030’s economic and development goals. 

The program aims to assist local businesses in achieving a local investment volume of up to SR 5 trillion ($1.3 trillion) by 2030. 

The program also intends to increase the Saudi economy’s flexibility and provide more jobs for Saudis in all sectors across the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Shareek Large Companies Investments Committee

Saudi Shareek initiative to increase private sector GDP contribution appoints new CEO

Saudi Shareek initiative to increase private sector GDP contribution appoints new CEO
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Shareek initiative to increase private sector GDP contribution appoints new CEO

Saudi Shareek initiative to increase private sector GDP contribution appoints new CEO
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Large Companies Investments Committee has appointed Abdulaziz Al-Arifi as the CEO of a government-backed initiative aimed at developing partnerships between the public and private sector.

Saudi Arabia’s Shareek Program was launched by the Saudi crown prince last year and seeks to raise the private sectors’ contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to 65 percent. 

Al-Arifi holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College Massachusetts, and a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

He has leadership and practical experiences in the public and private sectors, as he currently works as a consultant in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Topics: Shareek Large Companies Investments Committee private sector

Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin's troop mobilization

Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin’s troop mobilization
Updated 21 September 2022
Reuters

Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin’s troop mobilization

Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin’s troop mobilization
Updated 21 September 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices gave up early gains on Wednesday as a soaring dollar and global recession fears offset worries about a Russian military mobilization.

A big increase in US crude stocks could also weaken oil prices. Analysts forecast US crude stocks rose 2.2 million barrels last week.

On Tuesday, data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed crude stocks rose 1.0 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16.

Brent futures were 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, lower at $90.52 a barrel by 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.66.

Both contracts were up more than $2 earlier in the session.

Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilization, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

“The oil complex (advanced) largely off Putin’s apparent escalation of the Ukraine war,” analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said, noting the strong dollar and expected higher US interest rates will limit oil price gains.

Oil prices soared to a multiyear high in March after the Ukraine war broke out. EU sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude will come into force on Dec. 5.

Investors this week have been bracing for another aggressive interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve that they fear could lead to recession and plunging fuel demand.

The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row later on Wednesday in its drive to rein in inflation.

The dollar was on track for its highest close against a basket of other currencies in over 20 years. A strong dollar reduces demand for oil by making the fuel more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Signs of a recovery in Chinese demand, hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, had also helped lift prices earlier in the session.

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering increasing runs by up to 10 percent in October from September, eyeing stronger demand and a possible surge in fourth-quarter fuel exports, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Meanwhile, the US said that it did not expect a breakthrough on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week’s UN General Assembly, reducing the prospects of a return of Iranian barrels to the international market.

The OPEC+ producer grouping — the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and associates including Russia — is now falling a record 3.58 million barrels per day short of its production targets, or about 3.5 percent of global demand. The shortfall highlights the underlying tightness of supply in the market.

Topics: Oil WTI Brent OPEC OPEC+

Saudi food chain Raydan wins CMA's approval to cut capital by 53%

Saudi food chain Raydan wins CMA’s approval to cut capital by 53%
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi food chain Raydan wins CMA’s approval to cut capital by 53%

Saudi food chain Raydan wins CMA’s approval to cut capital by 53%
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Raydan Food Co. has been given the go-ahead from Saudi Arabia’s market’s watchdog to reduce its capital by 53 percent.

The company is cutting its capital from SR338 million ($90 million) to SR158 million, according to a bourse filing, and has now received approval from the Capital Market Authority.

This reduction plan was made in order to restructure the company’s capital structure in order to recover losses.

Raydan Food reported earlier that its accumulated losses reached SR179 million in the first half of the year, representing 53 percent of its share capital.

This approval is subject to the approval of the company’s shareholders and completion of the necessary procedures under applicable regulations, as stated in the statement.

 

Topics: Raydan Capital Market Authority (CMA)

MENA Project Tracker — ADSSC tenders Scada and data center contracts; Dubai investments to start $272m community project

MENA Project Tracker — ADSSC tenders Scada and data center contracts; Dubai investments to start $272m community project
Updated 21 September 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker — ADSSC tenders Scada and data center contracts; Dubai investments to start $272m community project

MENA Project Tracker — ADSSC tenders Scada and data center contracts; Dubai investments to start $272m community project
Updated 21 September 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Kuwait Oil Co. has awarded two contracts to Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting and Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co., reported MEED. 

Alghanim will work on the construction of remote header manifolds in the south and east of Kuwait, but KOC has yet to divulge the contract’s value details. 

The second 15.5 million Kuwaiti dinar ($50.2 million) contract — handled by Heisco — is for the provision of marine fleet staff. 

ADSSC tenders two Scada and data center contracts  

Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Co. has started bids on two separate contracts for the development of a Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition — also known as a Scada system — and a disaster recovery data center facility.

The first contract entails creating the hardware and software of the Scada system, and constructing a new command and control center building.

Bids for this project are expected by Oct. 10, reported MEED.

As for the disaster recovery data center contract, its work includes restoring and fixing ADSSC’s digital infrastructure and digital operations — when its primary data center becomes unavailable.

The client is expecting bids for this contract on an earlier date of Oct. 3.  

Dubai investments to start $272m community project

Dubai Investments will start the construction of the 1 billion UAE dirham ($272 million) Danah Bay community project next month, which will be located on the island of Al Marjan in Ras Al Khaimah, reported Zawya.

“Construction will commence in October 2022 and the first phase of the project is expected to be completed by December 2024,” said Khalid Bin Kalban, vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments.

The beach-front project consists of luxury townhouses, villas ranging from two to four bedrooms, and apartments along the island’s coast, according to Zawya.

Additionally, it will include a four-star hotel under the management of Millennium Hotels & Resorts.

Topics: MENA project tracker Kuwait oil company Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Co

