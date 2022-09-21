Al-Jouf region sees $51.5m investment contracts for varied  schemes 

RIYADH: Investment contracts worth over SR194 million ($51.5 million) were signed for 26 projects in the Al-Jouf region during the meeting of its Governor with the region’s mayor and other investors on Sept. 21.
These projects are spread across varied service schemes including tourist and entertainment resorts, shops, restaurants, educational, health and sports activities and advertising panels, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The region’s Governor Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz stressed on the rich qualitative investment opportunities in Al-Jouf that contribute to accelerating the movement of trade.
This comes as the “Invest in Al-Jouf" forum was recently held in the region, pointing out the opportunities and benefits of investing in the municipal sector and other promising sectors in the region. The forum highlighted the facilities provided by the concerned authorities to bolster investment and promote an economic renaissance.