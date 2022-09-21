You are here

Fed raises key interest rate 0.75 point amid red-hot inflation

The US central bank's quarterly economic projections, meanwhile, showed the economy slowing to a crawl in 2022, with year-end growth at 0.2 percent, rising to 1.2 percent in 2023, well below the economy's potential.
The US central bank’s quarterly economic projections, meanwhile, showed the economy slowing to a crawl in 2022, with year-end growth at 0.2 percent, rising to 1.2 percent in 2023, well below the economy’s potential.
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3 percent-3.25 percent on Wednesday and signaled more large increases to come in new projections showing its policy rate rising to 4.40% by the end of this year before topping out at 4.6 percent in 2023 to battle continued strong inflation.

The US central bank’s quarterly economic projections, meanwhile, showed the economy slowing to a crawl in 2022, with year-end growth at 0.2 percent, rising to 1.2 percent in 2023, well below the economy’s potential. The unemployment rate is projected to rise to 3.8% this year and 4.4 percent in 2023. Inflation is seen slowly returning to the Fed’s 2 percent target in 2025.

Rate cuts are not foreseen until 2024.

The federal funds rate projected for the end of this year signals total rate hikes of another 1.25 percentage points to come in the Fed’s two remaining policy meetings in 2022, a level that implies another 75-basis-point hike in the offing.

“The committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective,” the Fed said in a statement announcing its third consecutive 75-basis-point hike, which is considerably higher than the quarter-percentage-point increases typical of the Fed.

The Fed “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate,” the statement from its policymaking Federal Open Market Committee said, repeating language from its previous statement in July.

The updated projections point to an extended Fed battle to quell the highest bout of inflation since the 1980s, and one that potentially pushes the economy at least to the borderline of a recession.

The Fed said that “recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production,” but the economy is still seen slowing to a near crawl this year, with year-end growth of just 0.2 percent.

The rise in the unemployment rate from 3.8 percent at the end of 2022 to 4.4 percent at the end of 2023, meanwhile, is above the half-percentage-point rise in unemployment that has been associated with past recessions.

RIYADH: As the 92nd Saudi National Day approaches, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has revealed that more than 1 million people have registered with its National Volunteer Portal.

The portal aims to promote voluntary work opportunities offered by organizations in various sectors, including chances to help with National Day activities and initiatives. It is described as an incubator that provides a safe environment for volunteers, coordinates their efforts with those of the organizations offering voluntary opportunities, and protects the rights of both parties.

The platform includes offers a number of advantages for volunteers, the ministry said, the foremost of which is full documentation within the Absher government services platform of the hours of work they donate. 

Mashael Al-Mubarak, general director of volunteering at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, told Arab News that her team has been focusing recently on opportunities for volunteers to contribute to the celebrations for National Day, which takes place on Friday this week.

“This is what we have worked on during the last period and we have (been) receiving requests from volunteers wishing to register in volunteer opportunities, contribute to various sectors and support activities and initiatives to celebrate the 92nd Saudi National Day,” she said. 

FASTFACT

The number of people who have benefited from the work of volunteers has reached more than 34 million.

“The opportunities that were presented on the occasion of the National Day cover various fields of community service and related sectors, in accordance with the controls that were set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the General Administration of Voluntary Work in the ministry.”

She added that the official efforts to promote the value of volunteering are designed to help achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 relating to “encouraging volunteer work, with the aim of strengthening and consolidating the values of giving, generating awareness of the culture of volunteer work and achieving Vision 2030’s goal of reaching one million volunteers in 2030.”

Al-Mubarak said the generous nature of the Saudi people is reflected in the fact that more than 1 million people and 3,629 public and private-sector organizations have registered with the National Volunteer Portal and the number of people who have benefited from the work of volunteers has reached more than 34 million.

She added that 345,379 people have volunteered at least once using the portal and, taking into account those who have volunteered multiple times, 1,371,324 activities have been completed over a total of 19,108,609 hours on more than 214,000 projects.

What We Are Reading Today: The Neuroscience of You

What We Are Reading Today: The Neuroscience of You
Author: Chantel Prat

Chantel Prat’s The Neuroscience of You is a rollicking adventure into the human brain that reveals the surprising truth about neuroscience, shifting our focus from what’s average to an understanding of how every brain is different and what this means for each of us.

Using real-world examples, the book shows you how to identify the strengths and weakness of your own brain, while learning what might be going on in the brains of those who are unlike you.

Prat also helps us see how brains that are engineered differently ultimately take diverse paths when it comes to prioritize information, relate to other people, and so much more.

Israeli envoy condemns Raisi General Assembly visit as a ‘moral stain’ on the UN

Israeli envoy condemns Raisi General Assembly visit as a ‘moral stain’ on the UN
NEW YORK CITY: Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday condemned the decision to allow Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend and participate in UN General Assembly currently taking place in New York City.

Erdan denounced Raisi as “the butcher of Tehran” and said that giving him a platform on the world stage is a “moral stain” on the UN.

Raisi is committed to bringing about a “dark future” for the world, he said as he urged people to stand up to the Iranian president by protesting against him and calling him out for his crimes. “Do not leave it to the UN,” he added.

Speaking at an event in Midtown Manhattan organized by US-based advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Erdan warned that a “nuclear Iran” would pose an “existential threat” to Israel.

Referring to continuing attempts led by the US and Europe to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, he said that “the international community remains committed to reviving a fundamentally flawed deal that doesn’t prevent the one thing it is meant to prevent: A nuclear Iran.”

He warned that “Iran will become a nuclear power in the blink of an eye” under such a deal with Tehran, and added that a “polarized Security Council in the UN” would find it impossible to impose sanctions against the country. Former President Donald withdrew the US from the JCPOA in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Erdan said that “reviving the nuclear deal would be a disaster for Israel, a disaster for the region and a disaster for the whole world.”

It would result in more cash flowing to Tehran’s proxy forces in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world, he warned, noting that the regime’s “terror footprint can be found on every continent.”

Referring to terror networks in Europe and South America, cyber attacks in Albania, and assassination attempts in the US, Erdan said military expansion is a part of the Iranian regime’s plans to “export its radical Shiite hegemony around the world.”

He concluded that the “only way to prevent a nuclear Iran” lies not in a “fundamentally flawed deal,” but is to “implement a formula that is comprised of diplomatic isolation, crippling sanctions and a credible military threat.”

Leaders of UN and Arab League discuss Palestinian cause in New York

Leaders of UN and Arab League discuss Palestinian cause in New York
CAIRO: The Palestinian cause was among the topics discussed when Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the League of Arab States, and Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN, met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Their representatives said the two officials talked about a number of matters related to international crises, along with the latest developments in the Middle East.

A spokesperson for Aboul Gheit said the Arab League chief expressed to Guterres his appreciation of the important role the UN leader has played during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Guterres reportedly spoke about the current situation in the Middle East and the role of the UN in Somalia, Yemen and Syria.

Aboul Gheit also highlighted the great frustration Palestinians feel as a result of the number of political obstructions to their cause. Both men agreed that the Palestinian issue remains a priority in efforts to achieve stability and prosperity in the region.

They expressed their commitment to working together as part of a coordinated approach to seek political solutions to the crises facing some countries in the region.

In a message posted on Twitter, Aboul Gheit wrote: “We agreed on the danger of ignoring the serious efforts to settle the Palestinian issue and the importance of continuing our joint work for this purpose.

“The international situation is very difficult and thorny, yet Guterres is working tirelessly on various political, environmental, developmental, and other fronts.”

Aboul Gheit also met Ian Borg, Malta’s minister of foreign and European affairs and trade on Wednesday, and congratulated him on his country earning a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2023-2024. He said the Arab League is counting on Malta’s support for Arab issues on the council’s agenda during that time, especially those related to the Palestinian cause.

Last week, Aboul Gheit called on Spain to support Palestine’s bid for full membership of the UN, amid preparations for a new diplomatic drive for recognition. Palestine is currently afforded observer status by the UN. Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, is due to speak at the General Assembly on Sept. 23 and highlight the campaign for full membership.

A spokesperson said Abou Gheit leader had met Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in Madrid to discuss issues of common interest and ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of ‘salt rooms’

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of ‘salt rooms’
GAZIANTEP, Turkey: When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt.

On that day in the winter of 2017, the terrified young man had already been locked up for two years in war-torn Syria’s largest and most notorious prison, Sednaya.

Having been largely deprived of salt all that time in his meager prison rations, he brought a handful of the coarse white crystals to his mouth with relish.

Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: As a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.

Abdo soon found another two bodies, partially dehydrated by the mineral.

He had been thrown into what Syrian inmates call “salt rooms” — primitive mortuaries designed to preserve bodies in the absence of refrigerated morgues.

The corpses were being treated in a way already known to the embalmers of ancient Egypt, to keep up with the industrial-scale prison killings under President Bashar Assad’s regime.

The salt rooms are described in detail for the first time in an upcoming report by the Association of Detainees and the Missing in Sednaya Prison, or ADMSP.

In additional research and interviews with former inmates, AFP found that at least two such salt rooms were created inside Sednaya.

Abdo, a man from Homs now aged 30 and living in eastern Lebanon, asked that his real name not be published for fear of reprisals against him and his family.

Speaking in his small rental flat in an unfinished building, he recounted the day he was thrown into the salt room, which served as his holding cell ahead of a military court hearing.

“My first thought was: May God have no mercy on them!” he said. “They have all this salt but don’t put any in our food!

“Then I stepped on something cold. It was someone’s leg.”

Up to 100,000 people have died in Syrian regime prisons since 2011, a fifth of the war’s entire death toll, according to Britain-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Abdo, fortunate to have survived, described the salt room on the first floor of the red building as a rectangle of roughly six by eight meters (20 by 26 feet), with a rudimentary toilet in a corner.

“I thought this would be my fate: I would be executed and killed,” he said, recalling how he curled up in a corner, crying and reciting verses from the Qur’an.

The guard eventually returned to escort him to the court, and Abdo lived to tell the tale.

On his way out of the room, he had noticed a pile of body bags near the door.

Like tens of thousands of others, he had been jailed on blanket terrorism charges. He was released in 2020 but says the experience scarred him for life.

“This was the hardest thing I ever experienced,” he said. “My heart died in Sednaya. If someone announced the death of my brother right now, I wouldn’t feel anything.”

