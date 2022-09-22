You are here

  Kingdom marks 92nd National Day with celebration of Saudi heritage
Kingdom marks 92nd National Day with celebration of Saudi heritage

Kingdom marks 92nd National Day with celebration of Saudi heritage
A four-day program featuring more than a dozen festivals in public parks across the country has been lined up to mark the day in style.
Ghadi Joudah
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Jasmine Bager

Kingdom marks 92nd National Day with celebration of Saudi heritage

Kingdom marks 92nd National Day with celebration of Saudi heritage
  • Four-day nationwide festival of cultural events
  • Ithra exhibition traces history of national anthem
Ghadi Joudah MOHAMMED AL-KINANI Jasmine Bager

RIYADH/JEDDAH: Saudis have always known how to celebrate — and if your country’s National Day isn’t a cause for celebration, what is?

As the 92nd anniversary of the unification of the Kingdom dawned on Friday, the celebrations had already begun.

At Prince Majed Park in Jeddah on Thursday, children dressed in green held the Saudi flag and spent time around the park’s 30-meter-high, interactive fountain as it danced and swayed to the sound of national songs.

“The celebrations here in Jeddah come amid improving weather that allows families to enjoy the activities and to express their love of their country and leadership in a well-organized atmosphere,” Naif Al-Zahrani, a father of three children, told Arab News.

In the Eastern Province, a new exhibition at Ithra in Dhahran called “A Saudi Melodic Memory” is dedicated to the traditional music of the Kingdom, and in particular the national anthem.

“The exhibition explores the beginnings and the transformation of the Saudi national songs, who were the pioneers who shaped it, and how these songs left a cultural legacy to the nation and even expatriates who lived here,” guest curator Ghadeer Sadiq told Arab News.

“These songs sparks an array of emotions for the Saudi person, bringing pride, belonging and pure love for this country,” she said. “These songs are part of the complex Saudi identity and people really connect to them on a deeper level. I live abroad so curating this exhibition really triggered my homesickness and my love for my culture and country.”

In Riyadh, Cirque du Soleil have spent seven months putting together “The Wealth of A Nation,” a new show dedicated to National Day in a marquee at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

The show takes visitors on an immersive and inspiring journey across the Kingdom, with captivating storytelling and breathtaking performances that showcase the beauty, spirit and culture of the Saudi people.

Nationwide, the General Entertainment Authority is sponsoring a four-day program with more than a dozenfestivals in public parks across the country to mark National Day. Events include interactive and heritage activities, interactive platforms equipped with the latest light and sound technology, and folklore dances and games.
 

Saudi ambassador praises King Abdullah II's UN speech

Saudi ambassador praises King Abdullah II's UN speech
Arab News

Saudi ambassador praises King Abdullah II's UN speech

Saudi ambassador praises King Abdullah II's UN speech
  • Two kingdoms working together on a daily basis, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi says
  • Envoy reiterates Saudi Arabia’s ‘full and firm’ support for Palestinian cause
Arab News

AMMAN: The Saudi ambassador to Jordan has praised the speech made by Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday for presenting multiple solutions to global crises, most notably the Palestinian cause.

In an interview with Jordan News Agency on Thursday — Saudi Arabia’s National Day — the envoy, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, also hailed the two countries’ close relations based on shared interests.

“Coordination between the two kingdoms is taking place on a daily basis at various levels,” he said.

“Riyadh is always keen to continue joint consultation and cooperation to serve mutual interests and the Arab and Islamic nations.”

Al-Sudairi also commended Jordan’s “attractive and distinguished” investment climate, noting that Saudi Arabia ranks first among Jordan’s foreign investors.

Saudi investors were involved in railway projects linking Aqaba to Amman, the National Water Carrier Project, electricity schemes and the $500 million medical city project on the airport highway, he said.

Al-Sudairi added that about 600,000 Jordanians were currently working in Saudi Arabia, more than in any other foreign country, and praised their skills in a variety of fields.

He also gave credit to King Abdullah’s leadership in investing in human capital, which he said had helped make Jordan a respected source of skilled workers.

The envoy stressed Saudi Arabia’s “full and firm” support for the Palestinian cause and highlighted its commitment to stand by the Palestinian people, back the two-state solution and Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s holy sites.

Saudi Arabia was the first country to launch the Arab Peace Initiative at the Fez Summit in 1980, and the second at the Beirut Summit in 2002, Al-Sudairi said.

He also said that Israel would not achieve peace unless the rights of the Palestinian people were restored, a point also made by King Abdullah during his speech to the UN.

KSRelief chief meets UNRWA commissioner-general

KSRelief chief meets UNRWA commissioner-general
Arab News

KSRelief chief meets UNRWA commissioner-general

KSRelief chief meets UNRWA commissioner-general
  • Al-Rabeeah outlined Kingdom’s $5 billion humanitarian aid to Palestine
Arab News

NEW YORK: Supervisor-General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah met Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, Al-Rabeeah provided an overview of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid and assistance — totaling more than $5 billion — to the Palestinian people.

He emphasized the Kingdom’s resolve to stand by Palestinians while alleviating their suffering.

During the meeting, the two discussed ways to improve cooperation and joint coordination, touching on a variety of humanitarian and relief issues of mutual interest.

Lazzarini, who noted UNRWA’s close collaboration with KSrelief, praised Saudi Arabia’s support for the agency, which helps to improve the humanitarian conditions of Palestinian refugees.

 

Ukraine president thanks Saudi crown prince for prisoner release efforts

Ukraine president thanks Saudi crown prince for prisoner release efforts
Arab News

Ukraine president thanks Saudi crown prince for prisoner release efforts

Ukraine president thanks Saudi crown prince for prisoner release efforts
  • Prince Mohammed reaffirmed the country’s continued efforts to contribute to alleviating the humanitarian effects resulting from the conflict
Arab News

RIYADH: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday for his mediation and facilitation efforts in securing the release of ten foreign prisoners from Russia.

The crown prince spoke to Zelensky during a phone call, during which he said the Kingdom was ready to exert all efforts to mediate between all parties related to the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Prince Mohammed reaffirmed the country’s continued efforts to contribute to alleviating the humanitarian effects resulting from the conflict.

Zelensky wrote on Twitter: “We discussed Ukraine’s energy security, post-war recovery and joint investment projects.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the crown prince’s successful mediation efforts demonstrated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global peace and security, and its belief in the importance of dialogue.

“The Kingdom is grateful for the cooperation and goodwill shown by Ukraine and Russia toward the Crown Prince’s mediation efforts to secure the release of POWs from five nations,” he said.

Madinah governor celebrates first phase of King Abdulaziz Square

Madinah governor celebrates first phase of King Abdulaziz Square
Arab News

Madinah governor celebrates first phase of King Abdulaziz Square

Madinah governor celebrates first phase of King Abdulaziz Square
  • Square, when completed, will include event plaza, commercial outlets, pedestrian paths and green spaces
Arab News

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz marked the completion of the first phase of construction for King Abdulaziz Square, which is being built on an area ​​of 38,000 square meters in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

In honor of the 92nd Saudi National Day, Prince Faisal raised the Saudi flag in the center of the square while a band played the national anthem.

The celebration was attended by the region’s Mayor Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Balishi.

In 2020, the municipality began construction on King Abdulaziz Square, which is located along Al-Ghamama Square, west of the Prophet’s Mosque, between the region’s emirate building, the Anbariya Mosque and the municipality building. Owing to its location, it is one of the most important landmarks in Madinah.

A plaza dedicated to organizing cultural events, pedestrian paths, commercial outlets, resting areas, public service sites and green spaces are all part of the landmark project.

The project aims to improve the area’s human and cultural aspects, broaden the scope of the urban landscape, and create a new outlet for all residents and visitors.

The second phase of the project will be completed within six months

Saudi Shoura Council friendship committee meets with Iraqi ambassador

Saudi Shoura Council friendship committee meets with Iraqi ambassador
Arab News

Saudi Shoura Council friendship committee meets with Iraqi ambassador

Saudi Shoura Council friendship committee meets with Iraqi ambassador
  • Committee chair emphasized importance of bilateral relations that unite Riyadh and Baghdad
Arab News

The Saudi-Iraqi Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Saudi Shoura Council met with Iraqi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdul Sattar Hadi Al-Janabi, at the council’s headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Committee Chairman Saleh bin Manea Al-Khelaiwi presided over the meeting, and emphasized the importance of the bilateral relations that unite Saudi Arabia and Iraq in a variety of fields, particularly parliamentary relations between the Shoura Council and the Iraqi Parliament.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of mutual interest aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

The Shoura Council’s parliamentary friendship committees aim to strengthen friendship ties with brotherly countries and achieve the highest level of coordination and cooperation in parliamentary forums at the regional and international levels.

 

