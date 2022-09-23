Saudi FM meets Venezuelan, Malian counterparts in New York

NEW YORK: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Venezuelan counterpart Carlos Faria Tortosa on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City on Friday.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Venezuela and ways of enhancing them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on issues of common interest.
The Saudi minister also met Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop. They reviewed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Mali and opportunities for joint cooperation between the two friendly countries.
AlUla’s mystical landscape echoes with music on National Day
Beats of top artists lit up the stage at the Azimuth festival
Updated 23 September 2022
Nada Alturki
ALULA: Local and international artists took to the stage at one of the Kingdom’s most distinctive venues in celebration of Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day during the second AlUla Azimuth festival on Friday.
Engulfed in the mountainous terrain of the historic AlUla, Saudi nationals and international visitors welcomed a lineup composed of DJ and performances that lit up the stage in vivid light and fire shows.
While the event was to celebrate the establishment of the Kingdom, it was important for both the Royal Commission for AlUla and MDLBEAST to feature international artists to create greater opportunities for cultural exchange and audience attraction.
“It’s a chance for us to communicate with other artists and other talents and bring in what the local audience wants. It’s a matter of understanding what kind of flavors can we bring in every time to change it up.
“Being a part of it as the Saudi talent is great for us, for our national pride. We get to play on the same stage together with wonderful artists around the world,” said Ahmed Alammary, chief creative of MDLBEAST, and known for his music as DJ Baloo.
HIGHLIGHT
Azimuth’s National Day lineup also includes performances by DJs Kayan, Biirdperson, Cosmicat, Disco Misr, Parov Stelar, Jason Derulo, Anmarz, Baloo, and BKR.
The Azimuth concept was first created by the AlUla commission, but this year’s programming happened in collaboration with the leading entertainment company and record label MDLBEAST. The two entities created a production and design experience unlike any other, featuring projections on the valley mountains and laser shows that captivated the audience.
“The spaces here and the landscape are so beautiful, you look at it and you want to enhance it with something and music is the perfect complement for beautiful scenery. AlUla presents a really great space for music venues — beyond one, there’s hundreds of them,” Alammary told Arab News.
The night ascended with Saudi DJs Durar and Solskin playing back-to-back, warming up the audience for the night ahead. Next was Canadian RnB duo artist and frequent Drake collaborator Majid Jordan, who subbed their usual mellow vocals with a distinctive DJ set.
Acclaimed American singer Kelis, known for her popular song “Milkshake” was up next, setting the stage up for crowd-favorite DJ Snake, bringing back pop classics such as “Middle and “All I Need Is Your Love Tonight.”
The crisp autumn air filled the desert scene. At this point the crowd was enjoying the eccentric tunes of the French-Algerian DJ.
To follow up, Saudi duo Dish Dash, composed of brothers Hassan and Abbas Ghazzawi, performed at what they describe as a “magical” place.
“It’s a dream come true for us to actually have the power to influence and show the world what Saudi is and how we actually come together and enjoy our time in such locations, in places like these. It’s a blessing for us to be part of the leading people showing this to the world,” Hassan told Arab News.
The duo have traveled the world performing at festivals and cities, most notably Tomorrowland and MDLBEAST, but said that the AlUla experience is distinctive because of its cultural narrative. For them, it is the perfect location to share their music with the world on Saudi National Day.
“To see how much history is in this place (makes) it even more unique and to have this setup happening here, with this magnitude and all of these ideas are like a natural background of our everyday lives,” Abbas said.
Vinyl Mode took to the stage next to bring a patriotic set to the crowd, which erupted in unison singing, as Nomad ended the night.
Naila Art Gallery’s 'Saudi Crafts' exhibition reflects a changing nation
Naila Art Gallery brings 30 studios, artists and artisanal brands to showcase their creative ventures
Updated 23 September 2022
Nada Al-Turki
RIYADH: In honor of the 92nd Saudi National Day, Naila Art Gallery has put together the exhibition “Saudi Crafts,” bringing 30 studios, artists and artisanal brands to showcase their creative ventures from Sept. 20-30.
Among prominent names in the Saudi art scene, such as Abdullah Hammas and Najla Al-Saleem, is May Hamdan, whose artworks merge traditional aspects and techniques with contemporary ones in her first exhibition. She has titled her work “Mader,” which is a combination of the two Arabic words for “past” and “present.”
For her growing series, currently featuring only two artworks, the artist makes use of the Kingdom’s traditional Sadu weaving technique alongside her signature contemporary, crystal-like resin elements.
Rashed Al-Debas is another artist incorporating resin along with string art in his work to create powerful portraits, claiming the work is the first of its kind globally. One of his portraits is a heartfelt tribute to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the late King Abdulaziz, reflecting the changes Saudi Arabia is experiencing now in contrast with the emerging nation it was nine decades ago.
“I chose this idea because we all see the crown prince as another version of King Abdulaziz in his qualities, determination, statesmanship and values. His character is a byproduct of his grandfather,” Al-Debas told Arab News.
HIGHLIGHT
While the execution took three to four hours a day for four weeks, it was worth it for the emerging artist to represent the country’s growth and express his patriotism.
“National Day is an event cherished by every Saudi citizen and resident,” he said, reminiscing on how far the Kingdom has come over the years.
Artist Muneerah Al-Ogla’s work, meanwhile, is an homage to the Saudi woman. Bursting with shades of blue and green and featuring a young girl set against spiral shapes, with doves and palm trees looming above, the painting “symbolizes the things going on in a Saudi woman’s life,” said Al-Ogla.
“Regardless of what is happening in her life, she’s able to hold her head up and move past the struggles and set goals for herself,” the artist told Arab News.
In the two-piece oil painting, the dove symbolizes inner peace, Al-Ogla explained, signifying the subject’s ability to balance the difficulties of her past and reimagine a life for herself within the borders of the Kingdom.
“This is our time as creatives in Saudi because the whole community now understands the importance of art. Now is the time for us to really deliver our creativity, as it takes on a role in reflecting the Kingdom’s image abroad, not just locally,” Al-Ogla said.
Catching the eye of visitors and fellow artists alike is Hams Muryh’s work, which aspires to document traditional Southern crafts. She incorporates Al-Haseer, a traditional hand-weaving technique using date palm leaves, and Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, a style of Saudi art that is usually painted by women in the southern region of the Kingdom.
“They are symbols of our southern authenticity. This is the culture we inherited,” Muryh told Arab News, explaining how she combined and tried to balance the different techniques to modern effect.
“Saudi Crafts” also brought together a number of local collective craft studios and designers, such as Desert Designs, Herfa Association, Sadu Tarha, Wuhah Studio and others.
Keramos Studio is a Saudi brand established by Morouj Al-Shatri that aims to revive the ancient craft of pottery-making in the region, inspired by elements of Islamic art, Saudi folklore and local heritage.
While both the brand name and clay are imported from European countries, Greece and Italy respectively, all the products are designed and made by Saudis using traditional Saudi styles such as Sadu, Al-Qatt, and Hijazi Rawashin.
Along with its products, the company also offers workshops in which it teaches the techniques behind its crafts all year round.
Saudi Scenes is an artwork and souvenir shop, offering a wide range of creations that are perfect for a special gift from home. From artwork collections to handmade pottery and jewelry, the shop proudly showcases its heritage.
In this particular exhibition, its articles of choice were hand-painted local and traditional imagery on Daf, a Middle Eastern frame drum made from authentic leather. The featured scenes are interpretations of traditional Saudi desert settings, such as tent celebrations, horse riding and the historic Diriyah wall.
“I transformed the Daf from a musical instrument into an art piece, adding an element of light from the back to showcase the details more beautifully on the canvas. In the daylight, it’s the original painting, and dim light during the night may give off different aesthetics,” featured artist Duaa Al-Badr said about the work.
Diriyah Gate Development Authority hosts Saudi National Day activities
DGDA is consistently active in its engagement during every national event, CEO Jerry Inzerillo said
Updated 23 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) kicked off a variety of events to commemorate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day on Friday, with activities for people of all ages and from every walk of life.
The authority joined organizations across the Kingdom celebrating the National Day, and the day’s events, organized in collaboration with multiple agencies, included the Diriyah March — a public celebratory parade with floats and residents filling Diriyah’s streets.
In response to the popularity of the event over the past few years, this year’s edition featured a new concept built around four decorated vehicles touring through the city.
In addition to the parade vehicles, the Riyadh Bikers club joined in and cruised their way around Diriyah.
The Royal Saudi Navy’s Motorcycle Cavalcade also traveled from the helicopter landing pad to Ghusaibah, showcasing their sleek, polished bikes to participants and onlookers.
Away from the march in Diriyah, three public parks in the districts of Faisaliah, Khalidiyah, and Jax district hosted festivities.
Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer of DGDA, expressed his congratulations to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of Saudi National Day.
He pointed out that Diriyah played a key role in the Kingdom’s history as the cradle of the first Saudi state 300 years ago, stating that the area represents the core of Saudi cultural heritage, and traditions.
Inzerillo further emphasized that DGDA is consistently active in its engagement during every national event, particularly in celebrating with the city’s residents during special occasions and serving as a “good neighbor” to the people of Diriyah.
He added that the diverse events reflect the authority's desire to cater to the needs of residents and visitors, and come as part of its efforts to showcase the historical and cultural heritage of Diriyah while providing everything required to enjoy a modern lifestyle.
Helicopters, parades and dancing mark Saudi National Day
‘It always awakens a sense of patriotism,’ local mom says
‘I’m really excited and really enjoying my time here,’ South Korean expat says
Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
AMEERA ABID DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR Afshan Aziz Lama Alhamawi
JEDDAH/RIYADH: As the sun went down on Friday evening, people gathered at Jeddah Art Promenade to enjoy the Saudi National Day celebrations.
The nation’s dark green-and-white flag could be seen everywhere, and many children were dressed in clothes to match. Some women wore crystals on their faces while others dressed in abayas to complement the theme. Men wore wigs and carried flags.
A parade began as the sun went down and the city cooled, its start announced by a distant thrumming of drums that invited visitors to get to their feet.
The small band that paraded the length of the Jeddah Waterfront was dressed in mostly white. Graceful dancers led the way, followed by drummers who helped to awaken people’s spirits. In the center was a man walking on stilts and dressed in the classic Saudi attire of a thobe and head wrap, or “igaal.”
“It always awakens a sense of patriotism when I visit events like these happening on National Day,” Mariam Mohammad, 24, told Arab News.
“I dragged my family out of the house today. The crowd and the traffic were what was stopping them but we get just one night of the year to celebrate and I was not going to let it slip away,” she said.
Aitzaz Zayn, a Pakistani expat living in Jeddah, said: “I am not from Saudi Arabia but I still like going out and participating in the celebrations. There is something very beautiful about people coming together and celebrating their country.”
The parade in Jeddah was just one of many events held throughout the day.
Military parade
The Royal Saudi Navy parade took place at Jeddah’s corniche on Friday and large crowds gathered to cheer it on as part of the 92nd Saudi National Day celebrations.
The fun began with an HZ-MS16 helicopter flying over the waterfront as spectators were told all about it via a commentary played through loudspeakers.
One of the Royal Navy’s most powerful aircraft, the helicopter is designed for use in search and rescue operations as well as having anti-submarine capabilities.
A number of ships designed for surveillance, search and rescue and assistance operations were also on the waterfront for people to see.
Salha Al-Shamrani and her daughter Hind visited the show together and were impressed with what they saw.
“This was such an interesting National Day event this year,” Al-Shamrani told Arab News.
“We learned so much through the live audio and watching the tanks and boats. The kids learned a lot too.
“There’s nothing like the Saudi Royal Navy. My husband is an instructor there, so we are familiar with how rescue operations are carried out,” she added.
Hind also found the event informative.
“It was such a beautiful and rich participation that I learned so much from. The parade was a lot of fun too,” she said.
“We got to see the ships, the tanks, the submarines and the like. I learned about their types and what each one is used for.”
Joy in the park
A spectacular lineup of activities is on offer at Prince Majid Park in Jeddah to mark Saudi National Day.
The fun started on Wednesday and runs through Saturday, with visitors treated to a host of family and community events to celebrate the Kingdom’s culture and diversity. These include folk dances, amazing roaming performances, a musical fountain show, heritage-focused commercial and craft booths, and lots of delicious food.
Amr Alyamani, assistant site manager, said: “We are trying to enhance the National Day experience for everyone across the weekend. Our goal is to create as much joy and excitement for visitors to be mesmerized by the attractions and the musical fountain being played every 30 minutes.
“The stage performances will also reflect the rich history and will captivate audiences with a memorable performance centered on diversity and togetherness,” he added.
“This year, we aim to signify our national journey by recognizing our past, rejoicing the present and, together, look positively toward our future.”
Alexia Tashbaeva, a coach at the Saudi Arabian Tennis Federation, took part in the celebrations.
“We are here in the park to have kids discover the sport. This way we encourage younger generations to come and play with us,” she said.
“As a foreigner, these festivals depict the strength of unity and provide an opportunity to bring people together to share our love for sport with the residents.”
Saeed Baqar, a flute player said: “Celebrating this special national occasion is an affirmation of our role as inspiring and creative artists to showcase traditional Saudi music in a contemporary manner.”
Tickets for the event cost SR30 ($8) and visitors can also pick up National Day memorabilia and dine at the food stalls.
Family fun in Riyadh
Grassy Park in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter hosted lots of National Day activities on Friday, including horse shows, carnival games and giveaways.
Nabil Cho, a South Korean working in the Kingdom, was among those to enjoy all the fun on offer.
“I never expected an event like this to happen on a National Day,” he told Arab News. “This is my first time visiting here and I’m really excited and really enjoying my time here. It’s nice, it’s wonderful.”
Cho said he heard about the National Day festivities online and invited some of his South Korean friends and colleagues to join him.
Olivier Pierre, a tourist from France, was in Grassy Park with his wife and friends.
“I think this event is very interesting because I am just discovering the Saudi culture. Today is National Day and I am very interested to know more about the cultural dances and the music, so this is why I am here and it is above my expectations,” he said.
“My wife is also very interested in discovering Saudi culture. She discovered this place in Saudi group events chats.”
As well as the action-filled activities, food stalls and boutiques sold traditional dishes and products for visitors, many of whom dressed in festive outfits.
All of the activities at Grassy Park are open to the public from 5 p.m. until midnight on Saturday.
Experience coffee’s journey from bean to taste at Ithra
Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest consumers of the drink
Kingdom is achieving self-sufficiency in its production, in accordance with the plans of Vision 2030
Updated 23 September 2022
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: Coffee is hitting the spotlight at Ithra’s Cultural Oasis to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s National Day.
The Saudi Coffee Experience, which is in the outdoor space at the event and is free to enter, promises a tasty sensory journey.
Visitors first see a small stage with a potted plant to illustrate how the coffee bean appears when it is gently twisted off. The stage is painted purple, a color Saudi Arabia has adopted to signify those found in nature.
The next stage contains different coffee pitchers, or dallahs, the oldest of which is from Al-Ahsa in the Eastern Province, and the final stage features the roasting and tasting.
There are five small tables in the back, each dedicated to the regions where the coffees come from.
The north, south, east, west and central regions have distinctive tastes, and tiny cups are available for people to sample the drinks.
Mashari Khaled Al-Rasheed, one of the coffee experts on hand, told Arab News: “We have the journey of Saudi coffee here, in these different stations, from the bean until the taste.
“Aramco has provided a great irrigation initiative and training for 500 farmers in the southern region of the Kingdom, where the beans are grown.
“The bean itself could come from another country but it’s considered Saudi coffee by the way it’s roasted. It makes a difference if you say it’s Saudi-grown coffee or Saudi coffee.
“It’s actually a very complex process that includes very specific timing under a very certain temperature.
“Saudi coffee is known for being lighter. Even the darker roast is considered light in the coffee world.”
Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest consumers of the drink, and achieving self-sufficiency in its production, in accordance with the plans of Vision 2030 to diversify the country’s economy, is considered vital.
The Ministry of Culture last December designated 2022 “The Year of Saudi Coffee,” and visitors can taste the product at the Cultural Oasis from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Sept. 24.