Saudi minister attends G20 trade, investment meeting

Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi and his accompanying delegation participated in the G20 working group meeting in Bali, Indonesia. (SPA)
Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi and his accompanying delegation participated in the G20 working group meeting in Bali, Indonesia. (SPA)
Updated 24 September 2022
SPA

Saudi minister attends G20 trade, investment meeting

Saudi minister attends G20 trade, investment meeting
  The member states confirmed their continued support for the Kingdom's outputs during its presidency of the G20 for its contribution to responding to the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on trade and investment through short and long-term measures
Updated 24 September 2022
SPA

BALI: Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi and his accompanying delegation recently took part in the G20 trade, investment and industry working group meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

Al-Qasabi stressed that the meeting, during the year of the Indonesian presidency, is a continuation of efforts to confront global challenges in shaping the future of trade and investment, and the responses of G20 member states to crises.

He added that the meeting discussed support for the necessary reforms of the World Trade Organization, and the importance of the contribution ofmultilateral trade systems in promoting sustainable development goals, and stimulating sustainable and inclusive investments in clean and low-emission technologies, including renewable energy, to accelerate economic recovery.

The meeting also discussed the roles that the G20 countries can adopt to ensure members’ ability to benefit from digital trade and the integration of small and medium enterprises into global value chains.

The member states confirmed their continued support for the Kingdom’s outputs during its presidency of the G20 for its contribution to responding to the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on trade and investment through short and long-term measures.

The G20 working group also discussed opportunities to enable digital transformations for inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and explored ways to help micro, small and medium enterprises adopt Industry 4.0 technologies.

 

 

Community of Adidas Runners bids to empower Riyadh women

Community of Adidas Runners bids to empower Riyadh women
Updated 24 September 2022
Nada Alturki

Community of Adidas Runners bids to empower Riyadh women

Community of Adidas Runners bids to empower Riyadh women
  The group brings together people from various walks of life and uniting them with the goal of becoming a better version of themselves
Updated 24 September 2022
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: As the sounds of Fajr (early morning) prayers are heard in Riyadh, the sun still submissive to the night sky, you will find a group of women around Wadi Hanifa every Wednesday, pounding a path for anywhere between 4 and 8 km.

Adidas Runners is an international community of joggers and runners that brings together people from various walks of life, uniting them with the goal of becoming a better version of themselves.

Their women’s-only group creates a safe space for individuals to empower each other to achieve their aspirations.

The runners see the 4 a.m. wake-up call as a small price to pay for the experience, given the health benefits and friendships it brings them.

Asma Azhari, 31, has never considered herself the consistent athletic type. From mindful yoga to swimming sessions and breezy bike rides, she wanted to try it all and never committed to just one discipline. Only in June 2021 did she discover the Adidas Runners community.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Asma Azhari, 31, has never considered herself the consistent athletic type. From mindful yoga to swimming sessions and breezy bike rides, she wanted to try it all and never committed to just one discipline. Only in June 2021 did she discover the Adidas Runners community. The thought of a women’s-only running club intrigued her, but the first steps toward commitment were discouraging.

• Another member, Hadeel Ashour, told Arab News: ‘I don’t think that if I started off running on my own in public, I would be as motivated and persistent in the sport as I am today.’ Ashour, 23, had been physically active for years, but a year on from discovering Adidas Runners, she has found that her training helps to complement her participation in CrossFit (interval training) and cycling.

• Club member Nourah Alshehri, 38, told Arab News: ‘I’m ecstatic for all the wonderful positive transformations in my country and the justice that women have obtained in various fields. I am very fortunate to have experienced fair regulations and laws that guarantee freedom for everyone without harming anyone or anything.’

The thought of a women’s-only running club intrigued her, but the first steps toward commitment were discouraging.

“I felt like dying,” she said. “It was my first run and I thought, ‘I am not cut out for this sport.’ But after a few months I tried again, and committed even though it was way out of my comfort zone. And here I am now, a runner,” she told Arab News.

While she began her journey barely completing the 4K run, Azhari is now training for her first 21K trail race. She aims to participate in a full international marathon next year.

What kept her coming back every week was the community surrounding the running group. She said: “The people, the spirit, the energy, the commitment that everybody shows every single morning before sunrise, and of course the love and support everyone is getting, all of these aspects helped to get me into running. I’m loving it.”

On a personal level, running has benefited her by laying the groundwork for discipline in many aspects of her life, including work and family. It has also done much for her physical and mental health. “Sports should be accessible for everyone regardless of gender, age and ethnicity,” she said.

Another member, Hadeel Ashour, told Arab News: “I don’t think that if I started off running on my own in public, I would be as motivated and persistent in the sport as I am today.”

Ashour, 23, had been physically active for years, but a year on from discovering Adidas Runners, she has found that her training helps to complement her participation in CrossFit (interval training) and cycling.

She said: “I generally love outdoor sports and activities that give me a sense of community. Running for me was a beautiful combination of both these things.”

While the health benefits of running are plenty, including better sleep and eating habits, Ashour emphasized the mental profits of the exercise.

For her, running has helped cope with anxiety, build patience and create consistency in many aspects of her life.

She added: “I started running in a stage of my life when I was most vulnerable and unconfident. Running has liberated me from these negative feelings and restored my confidence in myself.”

The group is working toward creating the first-ever women’s training program to run a 5K, starting on Oct. 22 and free to all women in Riyadh.

Ashour is now planning to take part in her first Riyadh 10K, but has set her sights even higher.

She said: “My goal now is training to run the 20K distance in the Tuwaiq Hope Trail Race in November. In the far future, I hope to run full marathons and ultra-marathons both locally and internationally, and aid in expanding the community in Riyadh.”

Like Azhari, Ashour found a home within the running community, which changed her perception of women running in public.

She added: “I had the pleasure to meet strong and influential fellow runners who never failed to push me forward and explore my limits.

“Though the number of women runners is not that big, the presence and persistence of the few makes a big difference. We women are unstoppable when we run together.”

Club member Nourah Alshehri, 38, told Arab News: “I’m ecstatic for all the wonderful positive transformations in my country and the justice that women have obtained in various fields.

“I am very fortunate to have experienced fair regulations and laws that guarantee freedom for everyone without harming anyone or anything."

 The first-ever women’s-only race will take place on Dec. 24 in pursuit of creating a safe and healthy running culture for all in Riyadh.

 

Global Islamic Refugee Fund launched with $100m deposit

KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner sign an a cooperation agreement. (SPA)
KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner sign an a cooperation agreement. (SPA)
Updated 24 September 2022
Arab News

Global Islamic Refugee Fund launched with $100m deposit

KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner sign an a cooperation agreement. (SPA)
  The fund will help millions of refugees and displaced persons and their host communities around the world
Updated 24 September 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, recently represented the Kingdom at the launch ceremony of the Global Islamic Fund for Refugees.

The fund is supported by UNHCR and the Islamic Development Bank’s Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development, with an initial amount of $100 million, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In his speech, Al-Rabeeah expressed his happiness about the fruitful partnership between UNHCR and IDB to help millions of people around the world who are forcibly displaced, by offering constant support for refugees and displaced persons and their host communities.

HIGHLIGHT

The Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development has donated $50 million to the endowment account, while the UNHCR has donated $50 million to the nonendowment account, as an initial capital to launch this initiative with $100 million. The fund also aims to raise additional capital of $400 million as a minimum target by allowing donations from people wishing to contribute.

He noted the importance of strengthening collective action and partnership to better respond and develop innovative, sustainable and comprehensive solutions, in line with the 17th sustainable development goal.

Al-Rabeeah said that the Kingdom was optimistic about UNHCR and IDB’s partnership, which embodies the values of humanity, justice and equality in developing innovative solutions for the refugee crisis.

Al-Rabeeah said: “Amid an increasing number of crises around the world, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation region accommodates the largest number of refugees in the world; we are all aware and fulfill our responsibility by providing all the refugees and displaced people’s needs to lead a safe, healthy and decent life.”

He said that the Global Islamic Fund for Refugees “would help us achieve this humanitarian objective, and given the significant economic challenges the world is facing and due to the limited donor base, this is the best time to present innovative ways to increase the funding modalities.”

Al-Rabeeah said that Islam encourages charitable work, that zakat is the duty of all Muslims who are capable of donating, and that this was the best time to establish the Global Islamic Fund for Refugees. He indicated that the success of this fund relies on the participation of authorized partners and project-based funding, with a transparent monitoring process.

Addressing the needs of refugees and displaced people in the OIC region is an example of zakat and charitable funding, he said, wishing the Global Islamic Fund for Refugees success.

The Global Islamic Fund for Refugees is to be a financing tool for refugees, in compliance with the provisions and principles of Islamic Shariah.

This fund consists of an endowment and nonendowment account to receive and invest donations, in accordance with Islamic financing’s principles. The revenue is deposited in a trust account to fund the response programs for refugees, displaced people and their host communities in the IDB member states.

The Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development has donated $50 million to the endowment account, while the UNHCR has donated $50 million to the nonendowment account, as an initial capital to launch this initiative with $100 million.

The fund also aims to raise additional capital of $400 million as a minimum target by allowing donations from people wishing to contribute.

 

Twitter replaces ‘Like’ emoji with Saudi flag on 92nd National Day

Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Updated 25 September 2022
Arab News

Twitter replaces 'Like' emoji with Saudi flag on 92nd National Day

Photo/Saudi Press Agency
  To mark the Kingdom's 92nd National Day, the GEA launched the largest program in the history of the country's national day celebrations
Updated 25 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, said on Friday that social networking site Twitter had replaced its “Like” emoji with the flag of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 92nd National Day — the first time it has done so for a country’s National Day.

Al-Sheikh called on those wishing to express their love and pride for Saudi Arabia to use the hashtag #Hey_Lana_Dar92.

HIGHLIGHT

The chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, called on those wishing to express their love and pride for Saudi Arabia to use the hashtag #Hey_Lana_Dar92.

To mark the Kingdom’s 92nd National Day, the GEA launched the largest program in the history of the country’s national day celebrations.

Saudis and expatriates alike marked the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s National Day with music, singing, dancing, a naval parade in Jeddah and a family carnival in Riyadh.

The GEA’s program for the celebrations includes hundreds of events, shows and recreational activities across the Kingdom, all under the theme “Hey Lana Dar.”

 

Saudi crown prince meets Turkish officials in Jeddah

Saudi crown prince meets Turkish officials in Jeddah
Updated 24 September 2022
SPA

Saudi crown prince meets Turkish officials in Jeddah

Saudi crown prince meets Turkish officials in Jeddah
Updated 24 September 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday received the Turkish presidential spokesman, Dr. Ibrahim Kalin, and Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.
Kalin conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to King Salman and the crown prince.
During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of developing them in various fields, in addition to discussing cooperation on a number of issues of common interest.

Saudi foreign minister says Kingdom is optimistic despite challenges

Saudi foreign minister says Kingdom is optimistic despite challenges
Updated 24 September 2022
Peter Harrison

Saudi foreign minister says Kingdom is optimistic despite challenges

Saudi foreign minister says Kingdom is optimistic despite challenges
  Real optimism in the Kingdom says Saudi FM
Updated 24 September 2022
Peter Harrison

NEW YORK CITY: There is a real optimism in Saudi Arabia despite the obvious challenges faced around the globe, foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan told delegates at the FII Priority Forum in New York on Thursday.

He was responding on Thursday to the “Future Investment Initiative Priority” report, which surveyed 130,000 people from 13 countries about the things that mattered most to them.

The FII Priority report asked if people thought their lives were headed in the right direction - most people globally said they were.

But when the question became wider, people in nations such as the UK, USA and France, became more skeptical about the state of their countries and the world generally – while Saudi’s remained positive.

“There is a real optimism in the kingdom despite the challenges that we face,” the minister said.

 

 

The report found that Saudi’s led the way in feeling positive about their country, only being beaten in their optimism for the state of the world – coming third to China and India.

The upbeat attitude of Saudis didn’t stop there. Asked if they believed their country would be better in the future – a confident 61 percent in the Kingdom said they did – second only to 80 percent in China.

“We are in a difficult neighborhood. We are needing to improve many things in our economy in our country, but we are working very hard at it and that hard work is paying off we are seeing results every day being delivered.”

The report also found that Saudis were very ambitious, looking at work as a means to improve themselves, rather than simply pay the bills.

And while more than half of Americans were looking to quit their jobs – dissatisfied with their current situation, the vast majority of Saudis were planning for their future career and looking to help build their nation.

“If we all did the same if we all put our minds to it and worked hard, we can build a better future,” the minister explained.

He said that youth engagement in the Kingdom was at an “all time high.”

“You go to anywhere,” he added. “You know, private sector or public sector. The youth are really who are leading. It’s the same in my ministry.”

“The youth are the ones the younger generation are the ones that are pushing us.”

And in a nod to the approximate 300 percent increase in women the workforce, he said: “So, there is an optimism, even in a challenging environment without the best resources, you can still build.”

“If you set your mind to it. If you have a leadership that is committed to it, then you have a collective will to do it. So you just need the will.”

The FII Institute is a product of the Future Investment Initiative that was set up in Saudi Arabia by the Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

