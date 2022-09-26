You are here

Green Dot Expo in Mumbai to promote healthy products

Green Dot Expo in Mumbai to promote healthy products
The first edition saw the participation of 100 brands and more than 20,000 visitors.
Green Dot Expo in Mumbai to promote healthy products

Green Dot Expo in Mumbai to promote healthy products
The second edition of the International Green Dot Expo, an exhibition aimed at promoting brands of healthy, pure and organic products and increasing their market share, will take place from Nov. 11-13 in Mumbai, India. The first edition saw the participation of 100 brands and more than 20,000 visitors. In terms of scale and promotion, the much-anticipated second edition of the Green Dot Expo will be much larger.

Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based media and marketing firm, has conceptualized the idea of promoting vegetarian and vegan products through this expo in collaboration with the UK-based International Vegetarian and Vegan Foundation with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, as its knowledge partner.

Ubaidur Rehman Khan, managing director of Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd, said: “The expo provides the manufacturers of vegetarian and vegan products (including food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, herbal and healthcare products, home care and so on) with a platform to connect with the distributors, stockists, importers and the consumers.”

The expo will last three days and the venue is Islam Gymkhana, which had hosted Mumbai’s inaugural Hunar Haat expo, an initiative of the Government of India.

Concurrent with the expo, the “Best Brand Awards” will be conferred upon brands that have played a significant role in the vegetarian and vegan industries. The International Center for Research and Promotion will conduct research on various parameters to identify the “Best Brands.”

Ziaulla Firdos Nomani, director of marketing and PR at Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd., said: “Along with the show, the Best Brand Award winners will be promoted through media coverage and video bytes on social media platforms so that they gain exposure and leverage in their respective categories.”

India is the world’s largest consumer of vegetarian and vegan food products. Following the pandemic, the Indian market has seen an increase in consumption and demand for vegetarian, vegan and organic products with compound growth year-on-year. Such exhibitions and commemoration programs benefit both manufacturers and consumers.

The healthy and environment-friendly product industry will get the business and consumers will learn about the best available options.

