Shell sees 2024 global demand for aviation fuel return to level before pandemic

Shell sees 2024 global demand for aviation fuel return to level before pandemic
Demand in the US is back at 2019 levels while Europe’s consumption has recovered to more than 80 percent. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 September 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Global aviation fuel demand is expected to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels of 300 mln tons per year in the next one to two years, the head of aviation at Shell said on Tuesday.

Demand in the US is back at 2019 levels while Europe’s consumption has recovered to more than 80 percent and is on track for full recovery in the next year, Shell Aviation President Jan Toschka told Reuters on the sidelines of the 38th Asia Pacific Petroleum Energy Conference. 

“Asia has been a bit more of a bumpy road with markets opening up and closing down but mostly we expect Asia in particular, in the next year, to come back, but it might take another year before we see the full potential of the market,” he said.

However, jet fuel supplies are tightening in Europe with the European Union’s sanctions on Russian oil products kicking in on Feb. 5, causing the region to import more fuel from the US, China, India and the Middle East.

“The market needs to buy from refineries further away ... shipping and rail and all kinds of distribution are under more stress now with this new kind of routing (of trade),” he said.

The Red Sea Development Co has disclosed its design plans for the state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute.

The 10,340 square meter institute is set to boost conservation-driven research, in addition to attracting tourists and marine-lovers from all over the world.

Located in the Triple Bay Marina at AMAALA, the three-story structure will be designed to imitate coral formations and reef patterns, integrating nature within its architecture.

Moreover, the one-of-its-kind project will enhance sustainable and innovative methods to reduce water wastage, pollution, and prevent erosion.

The Red Sea Marine life institute will hold a capacity of 650 guests at once, starting their magical journey with a "Grand Reveal" of the world’s largest man-made reefs.

Moving on, the guests will be taken on a plethora of activities—walking through underwater paths, snorkeling with rare species,exploring research labs,  and diving the depth of the Red Sea in a submarine.

“The Red Sea Marine Life Institute will take guests on a vibrant, educational, and awe-inspiring journey that unveils the natural wonders of the Red Sea and blurs the boundaries between the institute and the ocean,” stated Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners, the architectural design firm working on the project.

 “With 10 zones that provide everything from augmented reality experiences to night diving, and spaces for the scientific community to effectively progress their environmental projects, the Red Sea Marine Life Institute is undeniably unique,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of TRSDC.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has topped the G20 countries for the flow rating of international tourists in the first seven months of 2022, according to a report released by the World Tourism Organization.

The report, released during the G20 tourism ministers’ meeting held in Bali, Indonesia, did not detail the exact number of travelers who visited the Kingdom, but claimed the sector saw a growth rate of 121 percent in the first half of 2022.

During the event Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the surge in tourist inflow aligns with the Kingdom’s economic diversification policies and aims to increase tourism’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product, as outlined in Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Calling Saudi Arabia one of the fastest growing markets for tourism, Al-Khateeb said the Kingdom’s tourism sector is accelerating at a rate of 14 percent compared to the pre-coronavirus pandemic period. 

The tourism minister stressed that G20 countries need to collaboratively work together to build a more resilient and sustainable future for the sector.

According to Al-Khateeb, collective action is necessary to revive the tourism sector which has been negatively impacted due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

He also stressed the necessity of partnerships between the public and private sectors and multilateral cooperation in order to shape an efficient tourism sector for the future.

“Collaboration is key as we strive to secure a more resilient and sustainable future,” Al-Khateeb said.

He added: “Let us continue working together across sectors to drive our continued growth. Let us continue to support one another to take collective action to shape a more resilient sector and let us build sustainability into the core of every decision we make.”

Earlier in June, Al-Khateeb said that Saudi Arabia has allocated $100 million to provide training for 100,000 people to work in the tourism and sustainability sector.

He added that 90 hotels were launched in the Kingdom as a part of its tourism strategy, and more hotels will be opened soon, with 70 percent being funded by the private sector.

Al-Khateeb, in June, told AFP that the Kingdom is hoping to attract 12 million foreign visitors in 2022, up from the 4 million tourists who visited Saudi Arabia in 2021.

“Saudi Arabia will change the tourism landscape globally. The destinations that Saudi will offer by 2030, it’s something completely different,” he said.

RIYADH: An oil production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies is vital to break the negative momentum in prices amid recession fears and a stronger dollar, analysts at UBS said on Tuesday.

“A lack of action by the group to remove barrels from the market is likely to spur further downside pressure on oil prices,” UBS said in a note.

“The group has to announce a production cut of at least 0.5 million barrels per day over the coming days.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers known as OPEC+, is scheduled to meet next on Oct. 5.

Crude is falling on fears that a recession will lead to weaker demand and a better supplied oil market, UBS said, adding that the broader risk-off environment caused by aggressive monetary policy tightening in the US and Europe was also weighing on prices.

Oil prices on rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, after plunging to nine-month lows a day earlier, amid indications that producer alliance OPEC+ may enact output cuts to avoid a further collapse in prices. 

RIYADH: Nayifat Finance co. has named Bandar Al-Baiz as CEO and managing director of the company following a formal approval by its board, a bourse filing shows.

This follows the resignation of CEO Abdulmohsen Musaed Al-Sowailem in May and the appointment of Chan Kok Veng as its acting chief in June.

The Islamic finance firm has also announced the appointment of Saleh Al Omair as a chairman and Abdulmohsen Al-Saleh as a vice chairman.

The firm’s shares increased 0.17 percent to SR22.98 ($6), as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index gained momentum after dropping below 11,000 points on Monday on fears of a global recession sparked by aggressive monetary tightening around the world.

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 1.04 percent to reach 11,022 in early trade on Tuesday, while the parallel market Nomu started almost flat at 19,723, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco started with a 0.29 percent gain, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. added 1.05 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, increased by 0.98 percent, while Saudi British Bank increased by 0.95 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi rose 1.15 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 0.58 percent.

Anaam International Holding Group continued to lead the gainers since yesterday’s trading session with a 6.83 percent gain, after it turned into profits of SR1.6 million ($425,599) in the first half of 2022.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development rose 4.52 percent after signing two contracts totaling SR94 million with a company specializing in establishing and operating international brands.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. gained 1.38 percent, after it invited its shareholders to vote on raising its capital to SR337 million, following approval by the Capital Market Authority.

Nayifat Finance Co. added 0.17 percent, after it named Bandar Al-Baiz as managing director and CEO, as well as Saleh Al Omair as chairman and Abdulmohsen Al-Saleh as vice chairman.

